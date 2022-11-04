Musique
Voici les paroles du Red Bull 64 Bars de Yung Mavu !
64 barres. Pas de refrain, juste des rimes et un beat. Chuki Beats s’est confiné dans le studio avec Yung Mavu et a placé la barre très haut !
« Ce qui me distingue des autres ? Mon lien avec les jeunes et les gens en général ! » dit Yung Mavu. « Je me produis sur scène, et le moment d’après tu me trouveras au comptoir du bar local, en train de m'amuser avec tout le monde. Je pense que cette accessibilité est très importante. »
« J'ai écrit ces paroles pour ce morceau dans un moment d'introspection. C'est une anecdote qui décrit très fidèlement ce que je ressentais alors. J'étais dans un état d’hyper-conscience, avec toutes mes émotions à la surface et le sentiment que je devais faire quelque chose à cet égard. »
« Le beat d’abord. Toujours. Je n'écris jamais sans beat. Un beat me dit sur quoi rapper. Comme une sorte de chef musical qui me donne des ordres. C'est la chose la plus importante, car il donne le ton au sens propre comme au figuré. »
Paroles
- F*** being comfortable s*** got me too conflicted
- what do I get from chillin’ n***** way too optimistic
- can’t be hanging with them yes-men and do-agains
- slept on myself so I woke up and never snoozed again
- too many L’s that I can’t count and I won’t lose again
- time to be selfish I don’t care if I might lose a friend
- cuz you ain’t with me on this journey so I gotta cut you early
- cuz be honest what the f*** you gon’ do at the end
- and we all know this s*** bigger than rap i
- t’s about life the real know there’s nothing bigger than that
- cuz i could rap about these b****** and the money
- but the s*** won’t last long because we all know ain’t no feeling in that, for real
- and if you wanna make it big you gotta the touch soul
- cuz let’s be honest ain’t nobody care about my h***
- and I know I’m contradicting myself I rap about ‘em all the time
- but it’s about time I said what’s going on
- writing lyrics smoking doobies with my n*****
- reminiscing about my past that’s how I’m holdin’ on
- and I’m trying to get my s*** up and this voice said I should give up
- I just dig inside myself while I keep going strong s***
- and I got too many treasures up inside of me
- ask me what’s the mission well it’s simple it’s to find the keys
- but sometimes I lose myself in b****** eyeing me
- then I get motivation from these n***** trying to silence me
- and momma said I got a voice and i should make it sound
- but should keep s*** to myself if I don’t say it proud
- and imma say it loud I’m trying to make you feel the bounce
- I’ll figure this s*** out put my kids in a happy house
- and for my future baby momma who gon’ come around
- know I’m a troubled n****, promise you gon’ hold it down
- but if you won’t you better kick it with them lames
- cuz if you carrying my name we gotta move as one
- and for the homies that I got up in the 60, hope you make it out
- keep working on your dreams and you gon’ get succes
- I need the nose upon the salmon don’t do s*** for less
- know I’m the engine of my team and that’s why we the best, for real
- I took the task upon myself and I don’t show regret
- and middle finger to the n***** who just show neglect
- and this money s*** is fun but I need my respect
- cuz it’s Yung Mavu ‘f*** did you expect