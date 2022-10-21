Music
Dit zijn de lyrics van K1D's Red Bull 64 Bars!
From Belgium with love! Chuki Beats trok K1D in de studio voor een verbale marathon van 64 bars. Het resultaat? Fire!
"Ik denk dat ik mezelf niet in een hokje stop," zegt K1D. "Ik geloof dat geluid grenzen overschrijdt. Ik vergelijk mijn muziek ook niet met anderen, ik maak gewoon wat goed voelt voor mij."
"Alles wat ik schrijf is ofwel actueel ofwel iets dat ik heb meegemaakt. Soms een mix van beide. Ik vind dat een goede muzikant in staat moet zijn om door zijn eigen brein te tijdreizen en op te graven wat bij het nummer past."
"Meestal begin ik met een beat en schrijf ik een passende tekst. Soms start ik met beide vanaf nul. En heel af en toe heb ik een tekst die ik moet voorzien van een instrumental. Ik maak dat van mezelf door me af wat te vragen wat K1D zou doen en pas dat dan toe op de track."
Lyrics
- headshots
- why u ducking the headshots
- kill the game kill ‘em
- all hope they all rot
- by myself Forrest Gump
- here's a new plot
- had a dream ‘bout
- a Porsche on a new lot
- on the hunt on the chase
- and I can't stop
- I might get that thug
- life tatted like Pac
- niggas think they
- Suge Knight really J.Lo
- I would say u switched
- up but u been ho
- look at me how
- I move the finesse on me
- n***** sending me threats
- ain’t no stress on me
- really out here like
- one of the best homie
- know it too so I bang on
- my chest homie with the gorillas
- aye say baby don’t trip
- I’m still f****** with Thrilla
- I’m still with Mama with Denis
- yeah Yones that my nigga
- show to show
- still getting bigger
- like how do u figure lil boy
- we like city to city lil boy
- really out here
- signing t****** lil boy
- packed the venue
- oh my god all the noise
- pack it and stack up
- the chips like Doritos
- she don’t like you to
- me she a sweet h*
- I know people that talk
- way too much ‘bout the kid
- when they see me won't
- say s*** to me though
- swear to god this s***
- so easy a free throw
- Chuki got sauce like
- he work at McDonalds
- that's not the case homie
- let me be honest
- we getting money of
- corporate and sponsors
- mama saw me on
- tv got her smiling
- 25 cops couldn't stop
- me from wilding
- I'm way too
- different lil baby
- like
- think u crazy let
- see who that crazy
- I spazz on them stages (whooo)
- I’m from the 9 I be ragin’ (whoo)
- she be backstage
- getting wavy
- she a rockstar that’s
- my baby (whoo whooo)
- I'm outta space with it
- tell that girl to grow up
- if she act timid
- told my g’s quit
- the b****** let’s get it
- we gon’ get to the
- cheese in a minute
- yeah wait
- I'm ‘bout to blow up like C4
- I’m d boy lowkey
- I’m a big dawg
- here's my old flow
- I got new ones
- coming by the minute
- and u rappers got no drive like
- an old Ford engine
- imma spin the flow back
- hit reverse and then I kick it
- think u caught it imma flip it to
- whatever I invented I can come up
- with a sentence in a second
- I’m a menace
- f****** up the beat back
- and forth like it’s tennis
- f*** ya baby momma let
- her call u while we do it
- imma different kinda
- petty I go stupid
- I keep nothing on
- my chest but a Cuban
- ‘bout to level up next
- year gon’ be foolish
- ‘bout to vacay up in
- Greece with the goonies
- Future said it first lay in
- bed with my groupies
- came up can I get a hallelujah
- don’t keep a gun but
- I’m connected with the shooter
- I'd hate to do it so don’t
- let u make me do it
- i move in peace meditating
- like a Buddhist
- smoking big trees
- no trees K1D moody
- Cali OG if it’s not
- imma lose it
- I ain't got no heart think
- I left it in the cooler
- keep my business straight
- line it up with a ruler
- college dropout make
- more money than my tutors
- rappers like my sons
- go to bed lil junior