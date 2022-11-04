Music
Dit zijn de lyrics van Yung Mavu's Red Bull 64 Bars!
64 bars. Geen refrein, enkel rhymes en een beat. Chuki Beats dook de studio in met Yung Mavu en legde de lat lekker hoog!
"Wat me anders maakt? Mijn connectie met de jeugd en eigenlijk mensen in het algemeen!" zegt Yung Mavu. "Het ene moment sta ik op een podium, het andere hang ik aan de toog van de lokale bar, gewoon plezier maken met wie er ook is. Die toegankelijkheid vind ik erg belangrijk."
"Ik schreef deze lyrics voor deze track op een moment van zelf-reflectie. Het is een doodeerlijke anekdote van hoe ik me toen voelde. Ik was zelfbewust, met al mijn emoties aan de oppervlakte en een gevoel dat ik er iets aan moest doen."
"De beat eerst. Always. Ik schrijf nooit zonder een beat. Een beat vertelt met waar ik over moet rappen. Een soort muzikale opdrachtgever. Het is het allerbelangrijkste, want het zet letterlijk en figuurlijk de toon."
Lyrics
- F*** being comfortable s*** got me too conflicted
- what do I get from chillin’ n***** way too optimistic
- can’t be hanging with them yes-men and do-agains
- slept on myself so I woke up and never snoozed again
- too many L’s that I can’t count and I won’t lose again
- time to be selfish I don’t care if I might lose a friend
- cuz you ain’t with me on this journey so I gotta cut you early
- cuz be honest what the f*** you gon’ do at the end
- and we all know this s*** bigger than rap i
- t’s about life the real know there’s nothing bigger than that
- cuz i could rap about these b****** and the money
- but the s*** won’t last long because we all know ain’t no feeling in that, for real
- and if you wanna make it big you gotta the touch soul
- cuz let’s be honest ain’t nobody care about my h***
- and I know I’m contradicting myself I rap about ‘em all the time
- but it’s about time I said what’s going on
- writing lyrics smoking doobies with my n*****
- reminiscing about my past that’s how I’m holdin’ on
- and I’m trying to get my s*** up and this voice said I should give up
- I just dig inside myself while I keep going strong s***
- and I got too many treasures up inside of me
- ask me what’s the mission well it’s simple it’s to find the keys
- but sometimes I lose myself in b****** eyeing me
- then I get motivation from these n***** trying to silence me
- and momma said I got a voice and i should make it sound
- but should keep s*** to myself if I don’t say it proud
- and imma say it loud I’m trying to make you feel the bounce
- I’ll figure this s*** out put my kids in a happy house
- and for my future baby momma who gon’ come around
- know I’m a troubled n****, promise you gon’ hold it down
- but if you won’t you better kick it with them lames
- cuz if you carrying my name we gotta move as one
- and for the homies that I got up in the 60, hope you make it out
- keep working on your dreams and you gon’ get succes
- I need the nose upon the salmon don’t do s*** for less
- know I’m the engine of my team and that’s why we the best, for real
- I took the task upon myself and I don’t show regret
- and middle finger to the n***** who just show neglect
- and this money s*** is fun but I need my respect
- cuz it’s Yung Mavu ‘f*** did you expect