Dit zijn de lyrics van Yung Mavu's Red Bull 64 Bars!

F*** being comfortable s*** got me too conflicted

what do I get from chillin’ n***** way too optimistic

can’t be hanging with them yes-men and do-agains

slept on myself so I woke up and never snoozed again

too many L’s that I can’t count and I won’t lose again

time to be selfish I don’t care if I might lose a friend

cuz you ain’t with me on this journey so I gotta cut you early

cuz be honest what the f*** you gon’ do at the end

and we all know this s*** bigger than rap i

t’s about life the real know there’s nothing bigger than that

cuz i could rap about these b****** and the money

but the s*** won’t last long because we all know ain’t no feeling in that, for real

and if you wanna make it big you gotta the touch soul

cuz let’s be honest ain’t nobody care about my h***

and I know I’m contradicting myself I rap about ‘em all the time

but it’s about time I said what’s going on

writing lyrics smoking doobies with my n*****

reminiscing about my past that’s how I’m holdin’ on

and I’m trying to get my s*** up and this voice said I should give up

I just dig inside myself while I keep going strong s***

and I got too many treasures up inside of me

ask me what’s the mission well it’s simple it’s to find the keys

but sometimes I lose myself in b****** eyeing me

then I get motivation from these n***** trying to silence me

and momma said I got a voice and i should make it sound

but should keep s*** to myself if I don’t say it proud

and imma say it loud I’m trying to make you feel the bounce

I’ll figure this s*** out put my kids in a happy house

and for my future baby momma who gon’ come around

know I’m a troubled n****, promise you gon’ hold it down

but if you won’t you better kick it with them lames

cuz if you carrying my name we gotta move as one

and for the homies that I got up in the 60, hope you make it out

keep working on your dreams and you gon’ get succes

I need the nose upon the salmon don’t do s*** for less

know I’m the engine of my team and that’s why we the best, for real

I took the task upon myself and I don’t show regret

and middle finger to the n***** who just show neglect

and this money s*** is fun but I need my respect