Thomas Genon as seen performing a trick during the filming of his Mine Line edit in Belgium in June 2022.
© JB Liautard
16 mountainbikevideo's die je gezien moet hebben!

Kan je geen genoeg krijgen van mountainbikevideo's? Dan ben je op de juiste plek beland. Hier vind je een aantal van de beste rides die ooit op camera zijn vastgelegd.
Samenvatting

  1. 1
    2. MTB RAW
  2. 2
    3. De Brandon Semenuk gouden drie: Realm, Cascade en RAW 100
  3. 3
    4. Ride with the Swedes
  4. 4
    5. Raising the Bar
  5. 5
    6. Design and Conquer met Matt Jones
  6. 6
    7. Born to Mountain Bike
  7. 7
    8. Fast Life
  8. 8
    9. Rob Meets
  9. 9
    10. Rob Warner's Wild Rides
  10. 10
    11. The Road Back: Brook Macdonald
  11. 11
    12. Red Bull Signature Series
  12. 12
    14. Past–Present–Future
  13. 13
    15. Fabio Wibmer’s Home Office
  14. 14
    16. Bike Life – New York City's wheelie scene
Of het nu is om weer zin in een ritje te krijgen, om de skills van de riders te bewonderen of om te zien hoe je zelf naar een volgend niveau kan groeien; mountainbikevideo's zijn als chocolade; je kan er moeilijk nee tegen zeggen.
Van docuseries tot behind-the-scenes beelden en van klassiekers tot recente juweeltjes, dit zijn de beste mountainbikevideo's, -series en -shows aller tijden. Veel plezier!

1. Tommy G's Mine Line

Tommy G on one of his favourite features

Tommy G on one of his favourite features

© JB Liautard

Onze landgenoot Thomas 'Tommy G' Genon is een van de beste freeride en slopestyle MTB'ers ter wereld. Ter voorbereiding van Red Bull Rampage 2022 ging hij rond Luik graven in zijn familiegeschiedenis. Letterlijk, want als hommage aan zijn overgrootvader kerfde hij samen met enkele goede vrienden een waanzinnig MTB-parcours uit een van de gigantische hopen steenafval in de regio. Om daarna van de gitzwarte top van de terril naar beneden te knallen. Tot in de mijngangen waar zijn overgrootvader ooit de kost verdiende. Zoals enkel hij dat kan. De video bekijk je hier!
01

2. MTB RAW

2 min

Remy Morton

Enjoy Remy Morton's unique riding style as he goes chainless in his own backyard for his latest MTB Raw edit.

Engels

Remy Morton
Puur, onvervalst mountainbiken; dat is waar MTB RAW om draait. Met het verbluffende talent van verschillende rijders, waaronder Finn Iles, Remy Morton, Jill Kintner, Vali Höll, Laurie Greenland, Emil Johansson, Reece Potter en de ever impressing Brandon Semenuk, bieden deze video's 100 seconden opwindende stunts. Geen muziek, geen fancy effects, geen toevoegingen, gewoon pure raw rijden voor de beste 100 seconden van je dag.
02

3. De Brandon Semenuk gouden drie: Realm, Cascade en RAW 100

3 min

Jednostavno je, vidimo Brandona Semenuka, pritisnemo play

Engels

Brandon Semenuk
Over Brandon Semenuk gesproken, we kunnen je geen lijst van ongelooflijke clips geven zonder een heel stuk te wijden aan de legende zelf. Van de eerder genoemde laatste RAW 100 clips tot zijn nieuwste video's Realm en Cascade, dit is een rijder waar je nooit genoeg van zult krijgen.
03

4. Ride with the Swedes

11 min

Queenstown, New Zealand

Martin Söderström and Emil Johansson spend a week in the Queenstown area riding and fooling around.

Engels +3

Ride with the Swedes volgt Martin Söderström en Emil Johansson terwijl ze in 2019 de wereld rondreizen, op zoek naar nieuwe gebieden. In de laatste helft van seizoen twee volgt de serie Johansson's road to Red Bull Rampage 2019 waar hij zijn debuut maakt.
04

5. Raising the Bar

15 min

Emil Johansson besucht Erik Fedko's Heimat

Das zweite Mountainbike-Abenteuer von Erik und Emil beginnt in Tirol, bevor sie Eriks Heimat unsicher machen.

Engels +4

Emil Johansson
Twee jaar later reist Emil Johansson opnieuw de wereld rond en deze keer neemt hij Erik Fedko mee op sleeptouw. Raising the Bar volgt de jongens voornamelijk tijdens de zomer van 2021, als ze deelnemen aan de Crankworx World Tour stops in Innsbruck en in British Columbia. Als je een unieke kijk wil in het dagelijkse leven van twee pro freestylemountainbikers op de top van hun kunnen, dan is dit de serie voor jou.
05

6. Design and Conquer met Matt Jones

21 min

Oefening baart kunst

Go time! Het parcours ligt er, nu is het tijd voor Matt Jones om te knallen! En dat gebeurt niet zonder slag of stoot.

Engels +4

Matt Jones
In 2021 begon Matt Jones aan een reis om een aantal nooit eerder vertoonde mountainbiketrucs uit te voeren. In zijn vierdelige serie Design and Conquer zien we de toewijding en soms het lijden van Jones bij zijn pogingen deze trucs uit te voeren. Onderweg roept hij de hulp in van Gee Atherton en Kriss Kyle om hem te helpen bij de voorbereiding, terwijl Jones ook deskundige hulp krijgt bij het voorbereiden van een parcours waar hij de trucs zelf uitprobeert.
06

7. Born to Mountain Bike

12 min

Born to mountain bike – Tom Pidcock

Tom Pidcock has his sights on the UCI Cross-Country MTB World Cup. Join him on his journey in Albstadt.

Engels +2

Tom Pidcock
Tom Pidcock leverde een aantal geweldige prestaties in zijn eerste seizoen bij de elite van het cross-country mountainbiken. De uitschieter was natuurlijk zijn overwinning in Tokio. De basis en het vertrouwen voor die overwinning kwamen van zijn deelname aan drie Mercedes-Benz Mountain Bike World Cup wedstrijden in Albstadt, Nové Město en Les Gets eerder in zijn 2021 season.
07

8. Fast Life

15 min

Starting again

Join Kate Courtney, Loïc Bruni and Finn Iles as they take on the challenges of a very different 2020 season.

Engels +9

Loïc Bruni
Fast Life geeft een zeldzaam inzicht in competitieve mountainbike races, en hoe je je een weg omhoog kunt fietsen. Met inzichten achter de schermen, teamgesprekken en huiveringwekkende ritten krijg je nieuw respect voor wat deze atleten moeten doorstaan om de toppositie veilig te stellen.
08

9. Rob Meets

18 min

Rob Meets Loïc Bruni

Rob Warner travels to Andorra to meet with four-time world champion and king of downhill Loïc Bruni.

Engels +4

Loïc Bruni
Rob Warner gaat tijdens een wereldreis op bezoek bij professionele mountain bike riders in hun thuissteden. Wat mag je verwachten? Heel wat gekkigheid en natuurlijk de beste rides!.
09

10. Rob Warner's Wild Rides

24 min

Season 1, Episode 1: Kenya

Rob Warner heads to Kenya with freeride pro Matt Jones to ride Mount Kenya.

Engels +10

De volgende Rob Warner must-watch serie is Rob Warner's Wild Rides. Vergezeld door een reeks professionele riders, begint Warner aan een wereldtournee op zoek naar verborgen schatten van trails in een aantal van 's werelds meest afgelegen gebieden, terwijl hij de lokale culturen omarmt, en beste vriendjes wordt met een cavia in Ecuador.
10

11. The Road Back: Brook Macdonald

23 min

طريق العودة: بروك مكدونالد

متسابق المحترف MTB ، Brook Macdonald ، يتعافى بشكل خارق من حادث اصطدام كاد أن يصيبه بالشلل.

Engels +9

Brook Macdonald
Downhill-racer Brook Macdonald doet al meer dan 10 jaar mee aan de Mercedes-Benz mountainbike wereldbeker. Hij is geliefd bij zijn teamgenoten en concurrenten en er is weinig dat de glimlach van het gezicht van de Nieuw-Zeelander veegt. In 2019 kwam hij tijdens het wereldkampioenschap mountainbike in Mont-Sainte-Anne (Canada), ten val wat fataal had kunnen zijn voor zijn carrière. De documentaire The Road Back: Brook Macdonald brengt het herstel in kaart van dat ongeluk tot het opnieuw rijden op zijn fiets in een eliterace tijdens Crankworx Innsbruck eind 2020.
11

12. Red Bull Signature Series

44 min

Red Bull Rampage

Get a shot of adrenaline as you look back at the very best moments of Red Bull Rampage through the years.

Engels

De Red Bull Signature Series is een met adrenaline gevulde mash-up van alle beste stukjes van het jaar. Met actie van de legendarische Red Bull Hardline tot de sprongen van slopestyle, zijn deze video's compilaties van rauwe onvervalste stoke.

13. Remy Morton: Seven Days and $7k

17 min

Remy Morton: 7 Tage und 7.000 Dollar

Kann der australische MTB-Freerider Remy Morton in sieben Tagen und mit einem Budget von 7.000 AUD$ die ultimative Strecke bauen?

Engels +2

Remy Morton
Voormalig pro-downhillrijder die freerider is geworden, Remy Morton, krijgt van Red Bull de uitdaging om zijn ultieme parcours in zeven dagen te bouwen met een budget van slechts 7.000 Australische dollar. Het is hard werken, maar Morton zweet bloed en tranen in het Boomerang Bike Park aan de Australische Gold Coast om de droombaan op tijd en binnen het budget te bouwen. Slaagt hij daarin? Check de video om erachter te komen.
12

14. Past–Present–Future

35 min

Past-Present-Future

Vali Hölls Aufstieg von den Junioren in die UCI Downhill Elite.

Duits

Valentina Höll
Vali Höll werd door de kenners al vanaf haar tienerjaren beschouwd als een wonderkind op het gebied van mountainbiken. Nadat ze de wereldbekercategorie voor junioren van Mercedes-Benz Mountainbike absoluut had gedomineerd, maakte Höll in 2020 de overstap naar de elite. Tijdens de wereldkampioenschappen in Oostenrijk raakte ze echter geblesseerd, waardoor ze dat seizoen niet aan de wereldbeker deelnam.
13

15. Fabio Wibmer’s Home Office

1 min

Home Office - Fabio Wibmer

Engels

Fabio Wibmer
Wat doe je als je een wereldberoemde trial biker bent die leeft voor de creativiteit op de fiets en op straat, maar aan huis gekluisterd bent? Creatief worden in huis natuurlijk. En op het huis. En rond het huis. Eigenlijk is er geen enkel oppervlak dat Fabio Wibmer's in zijn Home Office video met rust laat.
14

16. Bike Life – New York City's wheelie scene

10 min

Bike Life: New York City's wheelie scene

Ride along with the vanguard of New York City's once-niche bike scene in this story by The Red Bulletin.

Engels +4

Last but not least, bij deze video kijken we naar de urban bike-cultuur en de niche-scene van stunt-, wheelie- en trick-rijden van jongeren in de omgeving van New York. De subcultuur van de scene strekt zich uit tot rijders die deelnemen aan massa-deelname-ritten in New York City, waar individuen pronken met hun talent voor iedereen om te zien.

