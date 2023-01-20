9 must-watch voetbaldocumentaires op Red Bull TV

Trent's Vision
Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the world's best footballers. Can vision training help him to be even better?
Signed or Released
Playing under pressure
Get to know five young footballers, all under the age of 19 and trying to get signed by RB Leipzig.
JEDER.MANN
13 weeks
As players leave FC Red Bull Salzburg new players rise up, but the press are skeptical about the squad.
Séan Garnier vs The World
Séan Garnier and Neymar Jr
Freestyle footballer Séan Garnier gets the chance to meet with Neymar Jr again at Red Bull Street Style 2019.
The Streets Don't Lie
Djibril Cissé is searching Europe for great football players to give them the chance of a lifetime.
Around the World
Martin Kibera Gakonde in Kenya
Travel to Nairobi, Kenya, with up-and-coming freestyle footballer Martin Kibera Gakonde.
When Trent met Wrighty
When Trent met Wrighty: TAA reflects on his journey in exclusive interview
As a kid, Trent Alexander-Arnold stood on the roof of his mum's car in order to peer over the walls of Liverpool FC’s Melwood Training Ground. He just wanted to get a glimpse of his heroes.
Fanáticos Pro
The secret fan in Argentina
Argentinian football fan Diego Milner gives a camouflage lesson in how to infiltrate a rival team's area.
Pushing Progression: Street Style
