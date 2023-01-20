Trent Alexander-Arnold on set for Trent's Vision
9 must-watch voetbaldocumentaires op Red Bull TV

Van een pittig potje straatvoetbal tot overvolle stadions in de Premier League, voor de echte voetbalfans is deze lijst met voetbalfilms en -series een must-watch.
Trent’s Vision

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the world's best footballers. Can vision training help him to be even better?

47 min

Signed or Released

Follow young RB Leipzig Academy trainees as they strive to qualify for professional football leagues.

Seizoen 1 · 5 afleveringen

JEDER.MANN

FC Red Bull Salzburg won zes titels op rij, maar slaagde er 11 keer niet in om zich te kwalificeren voor de Champions League. Lukt het deze keer wel?

Fanáticos Pro

Take a trip around the Latin American cultures that share a passion for what happens on the football pitch.

Seizoen 1 · 4 afleveringen

Je hart ophalen aan een goede voetbaldocumentaire? Dan ben je hier aan het juiste adres! We hebben een lijst samengesteld van de beste voetbalfilms en -series die gratis te bekijken zijn op Red Bull TV. Op het mooie spel...
Voor de beste kijkervaring voor al deze films en series download je best de gratis Red Bull TV app downloadt.
01

Trent's Vision

47 min

Trent’s Vision

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the world's best footballers. Can vision training help him to be even better?

Nederlands +6

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Kan gezichtstraining een van 's werelds beste spelers nóg beter maken? Dat onderzoekt Trent's Vision! De film volgt Trent Alexander-Arnold, die in 2019 genomineerd werd voor de Ballon d'Or, bij zijn bezoeken aan oogspecialist Dr. Daniel Laby. Laby verrichte al wonderen met honkbalspelers in de VS. En Alexander-Arnold, beroemd om zijn vermogen om passes te geven en assists af te leveren, neemt de proef op de som! Hij laat zijn zicht en reactiesnelheid testen door allerlei digitale en reële oefeningen, met als hoogtepunt de ultieme prestatie van voet-oog coördinatie. Een fascinerende studie van de kleine voordelen die sportwetenschap kan opleveren dus!
Bekijk de volledige Trent's Vision film op Red Bull TV.
02

Signed or Released

14 min

Playing under pressure

Get to know five young footballers, all under the age of 19 and trying to get signed by RB Leipzig.

Engels +8

Als je ooit amateurvoetbal hebt gespeeld, ben je vast wel eens iemand tegengekomen die het had kunnen maken. Signed or Released volgt de echte verhalen van jeugdvoetballers wiens toekomst op het spel staat terwijl ze zwoegen om het te maken bij RB Leipzig. Neem een kijkje achter de schermen in deze vijfdelige miniserie en beleef de emotionele rollercoaster waarin de toekomst van de voetballers wordt bepaald.
Bekijk Signed or Released hier.
03

JEDER.MANN

14 min

13 weeks

As players leave FC Red Bull Salzburg new players rise up, but the press are skeptical about the squad.

Engels +6

JEDER.MANN (vertaling: 'elke man') volgt Red Bull Salzburg van het voorseizoen tot Europees topvoetbal terwijl de Amerikaanse coach Jesse Marsch zich voorbereidt op de eerste Champions League-wedstrijden van de club in 25 jaar. Maar misschien wil je eerst de mensen in de kamer naast je waarschuwen: Marsch's opzwepende teambesprekingen zullen je uit je stoel doen veren en klaarmaken om voor hem door muren te gaan. Een zeer inspirerend verhaal!
Bekijk JEDER.MANN hier
04

Séan Garnier vs The World

3 min

Séan Garnier and Neymar Jr

Freestyle footballer Séan Garnier gets the chance to meet with Neymar Jr again at Red Bull Street Style 2019.

Engels

Zoals je kunt zien in de clip uit 2019 hierboven is Séan Garnier erin geslaagd Neymar Jr. te impressen met een paar trucjes. Hij had gemakkelijk prof kunnen worden, maar daar stak een reeks blessures een stokje voor. Hij richtte zijn aandacht op freestyle voetbal en redefinede de kunst van het baljongleren.
In deze uitgebreide documentaire vertelt Garnier zijn levensverhaal. Reis met hem mee naar de wedstrijden, plaatsen en mensen die hem hebben gemaakt tot de man die hij vandaag is. Oh, en hou je ogen open voor iconen Zinedine Zidane en Neymar Jr.
Bekijk Séan Garnier vs The World hier.
05

The Streets Don't Lie

1 min

The Streets Don't Lie

Djibril Cissé is searching Europe for great football players to give them the chance of a lifetime.

In deze driedelige serie gaat de Franse legende Djibril Cissé op de ultieme scoutingmissie. De voormalige spits van Liverpool bezoekt Londen, Berlijn en Parijs op zoek naar rauw voetbaltalent, gewapend met het aanbod om de drie grootste talenten die hij kan vinden een academiestage te geven. In elke stad interviewt hij jonge talenten die momenteel geen club hebben en nadat hij ze in een selectiewedstrijd van 60 minuten heeft gezien, neemt hij een beslissing. Voor de spelers staat alles op het spel.
Bekijk The Streets Don't Lie hier.
06

Around the World

30 min

Martin Kibera Gakonde in Kenya

Travel to Nairobi, Kenya, with up-and-coming freestyle footballer Martin Kibera Gakonde.

Engels

De Around the World-serie gaat over veel meer dan een bal hooghouden. Je zult versteld staan van de sterke verhalen die deze lange freestylevoetbalfilm en de zes afleveringen van 30 minuten aan het licht brengen. Zo was Martin Kibera Gakonde uit Nairobi ooit bendelid in een van de gevaarlijkste wijken van Kenia. Totdat zijn vrienden werden doodgeschoten, een daad van geweld die hem ertoe aanzette zijn wapen weg te gooien en zijn levensdoel te heroverwegen. Dat leidde tot een nieuw begin in freestyle voetbal. Nu helpt hij lokale kinderen om die voetbalvaardigheden te leren waarin hij verlossing vond.
De volledige film volgt de even aangrijpende verhalen van tien freestylers van over de hele wereld terwijl ze het proberen te maken op de Red Bull Street Style World Final.
Bekijk de volledige Around the World film hier.
07

When Trent met Wrighty

25 min

When Trent met Wrighty: TAA reflects on his journey in exclusive interview

As a kid, Trent Alexander-Arnold stood on the roof of his mum's car in order to peer over the walls of Liverpool FC’s Melwood Training Ground. He just wanted to get a glimpse of his heroes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
In dit interview ontmoet een voetballegende een rijzende ster. Arsenal- en Engeland-icoon Ian Wright bezoekt Trent Alexander-Arnold thuis in Liverpool om na te denken over zijn reis tot nu toe - van het gluren over de muren van Liverpool's Melwood Training Ground als kind tot Europese en Premier League glorie. Ontdek wat de Engelse international drijft, welke opofferingen hij heeft gemaakt om zover te komen en hoe het echt voelt om een van Jürgen Klopp's beroemde knuffels te ontvangen.
08

Fanáticos Pro

4 min

The secret fan in Argentina

Argentinian football fan Diego Milner gives a camouflage lesson in how to infiltrate a rival team's area.

Engels

Denk je dat je dé ultieme voetbalfan bent? Think again. Tenzij je bent geïnfiltreerd in de supporters van een rivaal, meer dan anderhalf keer rond de aarde hebt gereisd om je team te zien en/of een huisdier hebt gekocht in de kleuren van je team, blijf je achter bij deze vier Zuid-Amerikaanse superfans. Miniserie Fanáticos Pro introduceert de crème de la crème van de tifo's van het continent, afkomstig uit Argentinië, Chili, Brazilië en Mexico.
Bekijk de Fanáticos Pro mini-series hier.
09

Pushing Progression: Street Style

Terug naar de wereld van het freestylevoetbal, waar Red Bull Street Style naam heeft gemaakt als een van de meest prestigieuze wedstrijden van de discipline. Deze fascinerende documentaire laat zien hoe de sport zich heeft ontwikkeld en hoe het invloeden breakdancing en turnen samenbrengt. In deze snelgroeiende sport zijn er geen regels: alles wat je nodig hebt is een bal, wat skills en een emmer vol fantasie.
Het laatste nieuws over de Red Bull Street Style World Final vind je hier.

