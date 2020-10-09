There'll be a lot to pack in just four days of competition at Crankworx Innsbruck . Expect the action to come thick and fast in Austria as Red Bull TV shows live coverage of five events from Innsbruck.

When to watch the action

Scroll down for the results, winning runs and replays from all the 2020 events at Innsbruck:

Slopestyle

Six months have passed since the slopestyle riders had their stage at Crankworx Rotorua . Find out what new tricks this elite group of 14 athletes have been practising over the long summer in the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle replay below.

Slopestyle – Innsbruck

It was a welcome return to slopestyle at Crankworx Innsbruck. Six months have passed since Emil Johansson stood on the top of the podium after laying down an incredible 96 point run at Crankworx Rotorua and there was excitement to see what the Swede would pull out the bag today.

Watch Johansson's winning run below:

Veja a volta vencedora de Emil Johansson no Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

Some notable riders from North America (such as Nicholi Rogatkin and Brett Rheeder ) weren't able to make it across to Europe to compete, but there was still a strong field of 14 riders ready to put their skills to the test.

Thomas Genon legte einen soliden zweiten Lauf hin - Rang 6 © Kike Abelleira/Crankworx

It was far from ideal conditions in Austria, as one could expect from the Alps in October, with wind affecting runs from the beginning. The first of two runs proved disappointing for a number of the riders, as crashes, cased jumps and hasty changes to planned tricks were part and parcel of a day when the unpredictable conditions tested the best.

Ein Crash im ersten Run, dann musste Dawid Godziek klein beigeben. © Samantha Saskia Dugon/Red Bull Content Pool

It's been a constant struggle with conditions. It's the first day we've had a lot of wind and it's hard to predict how it’s going to be in the air. It's really difficult today Emil Johansson

"All die Leute wieder zu sehen...das fühlt sich wie zuhause an" - Johansson © Samantha Saskia Dugon/Red Bull Content Pool

One rider who wasn’t going to be too deterred by the wind was Johansson. His incredible first run packed in all of his big tricks, including a 360 Windshield Wiper to Downwhip, an Opposite Truck Driver to Downside Whip on the whale tail and an Opposite 360 Tailwhip to Topside Barspin on the final jump. In true Johansson style, he blew away the judges and his competitors with the technical and progressive nature of his run. Nailing an incredible 94-point score, which would go unchallenged, Johansson took home the gold medal.

Johansson hat jetzt alle Crankworx Slopestyle-Contests gewonnen. © Samantha Saskia Dugon/Red Bull Content Pool

The closest to Johansson's score was Tomas Lemoine , with his 90-point run. One of the most decorated Crankworx athletes, Lemoine puts his hand to a number of disciplines. Less than 24 hours ago, the Frenchman scored bronze in the pump track finals and today his smooth style earned him silver in slopestyle. His spotless run was packed with combos and just when you thought he was done tricking, he'd add something else.

Fabelhafter Style von Tomas Lemoine. © Kike Abelleira/Crankworx

Effortless transitions from one feature to the next, without the need to pedal, made his run flow to perfection. As one of the only slopestyle riders who competes in other disciplines, Lemoine will look to continue riding that wave of momentum later today. "I'm stoked to make it to the podium. Let's focus again for Speed & Style now," he said.

Tomas Lemoine - sauber und makellos wie gewohnt... © Samantha Saskia Dugon/Red Bull Content Pool

Opting not to do a second run, Johannson and Lemoine finished their slopestyle day with a victory train. "I knew I couldn't beat him, so we decided to have a chill, fun lap," said Lemoine.

Emil Johannson und Tomas Lemoine feierten gleich auf dem Kurs. © Kike Abelleira/Crankworx

Rounding off the podium with his signature style was Erik Fedko . Fedko's points came from his second run of the day, after a missed trick on his first run affected his initial score. Focusing on amplitude and execution, we saw new things out of Fedko, as he started to add technical combos to the harder features. The German rider finished the day with a score of 88 points.

Erik Fedko verpatzte seinen ersten Run, fand aber die richtige Antwort. © Kike Abelleira/Crankworx

I was super nervous. I didn't know exactly what to do in my second run, but then I thought positive about everything and thought, 'Yeah, I can do this'. After landing my second run, I was so stoked. Being on the podium now is even nicer. I'm speechless. Erik Fedko

Emil Johansson steht wieder einmal ganz oben... © Samantha Saskia Dugon/Red Bull Content Pool

Position Rider Points Gold Emil Johansson 94 Silver Tomas Lemoine 90 Bronze Erik Fedko 88

Downhill

There were ideal conditions for the racers taking to the downhill course for the last event of Crankworx Innsbruck. This is a raw and natural track: off-camber, rough and steep, with a lot loose turns. It was a worthy test of the elite World Cup riders who'd come to Innsbruck to race.

Downhill – Innsbruck

All eyes were on Brook Macdonald in the Men's race. This was his first competitive run since sustaining a serious spinal injury at last year's World Championships in Canada. Macdonald was given the honour of starting last, having won this race in 2019. He placed 11th as he came across the finish line but this run wasn't about the result really. To be racing again after his serious injuries is pretty much a massive achievement in itself. Mcdonald's peers acknowledged that fact. A round of applause broke out for the New Zealander when he came to a stop in the finish area.

Brook Macdonald zum ersten Mal seit 2019 wieder auf der Strecke... © Saskia Dugon

"It was pretty emotional to be honest,” said Macdonald. “Having these people around me...it just shows how much support is out there. It was definitely the highlight of my weekend coming across the finish line and having so many people cheering for me. It was pretty amazing.”

Taking the Men's win was someone familiar to the Austria alps – David Trummer . The local rider had the measure of the course, finishing 1.665s ahead of second placed Ed Masters . Rounding off the podium was American Charlie Harrison .

"Ohne Fans, aber dennoch zuhause. Es ist der beste Ort, um zu gewinnen." © Kike Abelleira/Crankworx

Emerging talent Valentina Höll of Austria took the Women's title, taking a big scalp in beating established World Cup racer Tracey Hannah , one of the world's best riders. It was the 18-year-olds first proper big international race.

Heimsieg für Vali Höll! © Kike Abelleira/Crankworx

Höll knows this Innsbruck course well, but she had to be at her best to beat Hannah, who'd won all three previous Crankworx downhill races here. The Austrian managed to carry good average speed all the way down the course to sit in the hot seat, with only three more riders to go. It was a super aggressive run by Hannah, but she came in under a second slower than Höll as the last woman down. In third place was France's Morgane Charre .

Der erste Sieg in der Elite für Höll. © Kike Abelleira/Crankworx

Describing the feeling of having to wait to see whether her time would hold, Höll said it felt terrible. “In Juniors I was always the last, so I never had to wait. Now, waiting for riders and seeing how close, and actually you have no idea because I couldn’t see any split times, it’s totally nerve-wracking.”

Position Men's Downhill Time Women's Downhill Time 1. David Trummer 2m 49.081s Valentina Höll 3m 12.139s 2. Ed Masters 2m 50.736s Tracey Hannah 3m 13.090s 3. Charlie Harrison 2m 50.951 Morgane Charre 3m 18.350s

Speed & Style

Inclement weather in Innsbruck unfortunately meant the Speed & Style contest couldn't be completed. Competition had got underway with the Round of 8 heats, but rain then saw the contest put on hold. With course conditions having deteriorated, Crankworx organisers reluctantly decided to call a halt to proceedings.

Speed & Style – Innsbruck

Results from Speed & Style qualifying, which took place just before finals, were taken as the final results. This meant the Tomas Lemoine took the gold medal from Britain's Sam Reynolds , with Lukas Schafer of Germany getting the bronze.

Speed & Style-Action pur...und dann kam der Regen... © Samantha Saskia Dugon/Red Bull Content Pool

Postion Rider Time Gold Tomas Lemoine 21.376s Silver Sam Reynolds 21.783s Bronze Lukas Schafer 22.088s

Pump Track

Thursday’s Crankworx action rounded off with the pump track racing. The long and physical track demanded precision from the field. Watch the replay in the player below and scroll down for results.

Pump Track – Innsbruck

Looking for redemption after her silver medal in dual slalom , Mathilde Bernard sailed through the heats into the final against Kathi Kuypers , where she took the win in style.

Pump Track unter Flutlicht - es gibt kaum etwas besseres... © Samantha Saskia Dugon/Red Bull Content Pool

French riders dominated the Men's race, with Adrien Loron and Chaney Guennet going head-to-head in the final. Loron found his stride took the pump track win to make it two gold medals for the French rider today. A notable third place went to Tomas Lemoine , who kept the pressure and focus on all evening, despite having to be up to compete in the slopestyle competition tomorrow morning at 9am .

Position Men's Pump Track Women's Pump Track Gold Adrien Loron Mathilde Bernard Silver Chaney Guennet Kathi Kuypers Bronze Tomas Lemoine Paula Zibasa

Dual Slalom

Now in its second year as a competition event in Innsbruck, dual slalom brings together some of the best all-round mountain bike athletes to race head-to-head on a twisting track made up of rollers, berms and tricky grass turns.

Dual Slalom – Innsbruck

It was a battle between veterans and rookies in the dual slalom racing, with new names making their way all the way to the finals. A wet day yesterday made the slick grass corners treacherous and with racing going down to the line, unexpected re-runs and plenty of thrills and spills there was some great bike action.

Watch the dual slalom replay above and scroll down for results.

+3

Dual Slalom results

Former King of Crankworx, Adrien Loron took the win for the pro men in today’s Dual Slalom. Loron has earned many a Pump Track gold, but in a closely-matched battle today against Australia’s Luke Meier-Smith he claimed his first Dual Slalom win and Meier-Smith secured his first pro podium. On the women’s side former Downhill World Champion (2012) turned EWS racer Morgane Charre took the win after a roller-coaster of a women’s final against Mathilde Bernard . An unprecedented tie made the judges have to issue a never-before-seen finals re-run which had all the drama of a crash and gate disqualification leaving Bernard and Charre in the dark until last second to find out who had won gold.