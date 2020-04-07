12 Most Binge-Worthy Hip-Hop Documentaries

Hip-hop documentaries and shows might be the most informative information about American popular culture over the last 20 years. From its influence to the music to the stories, they’re the best informative shows you could watch in your downtime or just to learn about the genre itself. Not to mention the stories themselves are inspiring, stimulating and motivational.

Here's a list of 12 hip-hop documentaries and shows that should 100% be in your binge-watching queue.

1. "Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop — A Bad Boy Story" (2017)

When it comes to Sean “Puffy” Combs, he spares no expense in creating the most rich, glossy yet potent content, and this documentary "Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop" is just that. Celebrating over 20 years, Puffy reunites the best of his Bad Boy label including classic acts like 112, Lil Kim, Faith Evans, Mase, Total, Carl Thomas and more. As they prepare for their two-night show at the Barclays Center on the 44th birthday of The Notorious B.I.G, Combs experiences highs and lows of pulling off this major concert. In the one hour and 20 minutes of this documentary, you will get a behind-the-scenes look of the multi-talented, multi-faceted machine known as Sean Combs and a look back at past relationships that haven’t been explored nor healed since the '90s between Bad Boy’s biggest acts. But maybe most importantly by the end, you’ll feel the "Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop" hustle of one of the greatest record labels in hip-hop history.

2. Fade to Black – JAY-Z (2004)

What could be better than getting a glimpse into the life and process of one of the greatest rappers to ever touch the microphone? Everything in JAY-Z’s "Fade to Black" documentary of 2004 seems worlds removed from the mogul that he has become, but it remains one of the most riveting looks at one of the best rappers of all-time being overall incredible at his craft. From the nights in the studio creating his then-final album "The Black Album" with super producers Kanye West, Pharrell, Just Blaze and Timbaland to him gracing the stage at Madison Square Garden for the "Fade to Black" tour, this documentary is an all-encompassing look at Hov still with a gleam for hunger in his eyes as he bows out the game.

3. "Hip-Hop Evolution" (2016)

The backyard parties in the Bronx, the West Coast g-funk of California and the unforgettable New Orleans bounce. There isn’t a region nor period in hip-hop history that this documentary doesn’t touch. Netflix’s "Hip-Hop Evolution" series is a fantastic look at the growth of hip-hop over the last 50 years. It becomes more than just a look at the genre of music, but capturing the culture of the cities that had a part in its overall growth to becoming the dominant American culture. Hosted by Shad who travels the country talking to the likes of T.I., Mannie Fresh, Dr. Luke, Master P and Lil Kim, "Hip-Hop Evolution" is so rich in history and knowledge that you’ll find a hard time not spending an entire afternoon binging the series entirely.

4. "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" (2019)

Travis Scott has evolved into one of the biggest rappers/rockstars on earth. Released one year after the career-defining album "Astroworld," this documentary takes us on the ride from the initial grind of Travis Scott during his early years in 2014 to the explosion of his success as years would continue to go by. The hustle, the drive, the passion and the pandemonium is all captured through the lens of Travis Scott himself as he continues to carve out his own legacy, all while experiencing fatherhood for the first time with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. "Look Mom I Can Fly" is a definitive look at the modern hip-hop star at his highest.

5. "Rapture" (2018)

Want an in-depth look on what it takes to be a rapper in today’s age? Look no further than "Rapture," a docu-series following rappers 2 Chainz, T.I., G-Eazy, Nas, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Logic — all at very different parts of their career. The series charmingly profiles the rappers starting from their childhoods to the twilight of their careers, and eventually how they managed to reach uber-success.

6. "Rhythm + Flow" (2019)

The worst part of "American Idol" throughout the years was that each year they determined that rapping wasn’t a viable talent. "Rhythm & Flow" changes that expectation, with a hip hop show created for us, starring us. The 10 episodes of this music reality-competition show follows upstart, talented music acts from all across America as they compete for a $250,000 cash prize in front of three of hip-hop’s elite judges, T.I., Chance The Rapper and Cardi B. The interactions between the three judges bring the best out of the show, in addition to the genuine journey of these top acts. The great characters featured on the show, amazing stories and top-budget presentation of the show takes it to another level.

7. "Dreamville Presents: REVENGE" (2019)

Dreamville’s Grammy-nominated album "Revenge of The Dreamers III" is still an incredible listen, if you enjoy healthy and competitive lyricism between hip-hop’s greatest lyricists under 30. The final result ended up being 35 rappers and 27 producers contributing to one of the best albums of the year. Even more incredible than talking about it, is seeing how the album was made. "Dreamville" released the documentary last summer, and it’s even more awe-inspiring to see an incredible wealth of talent in their elements, creating, competing and collaborating in this 30-minute documentary.

8. "Before Anythang: The Cash Money Story" (2018)

Cash Money Records is still one of the most legendary imprints in hip-hop, from its success at the top of the century to its maintained success throughout the next 20 years. But before its success came a lot of history, a lot of trials, a lot of work. Rome wasn’t built in one day, and neither was the Cash Money empire, but "Before Anythang: The Cash Money Story" compresses the journey of Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams from the streets of New Orleans to the heights of Hollywood and hip-hop in a digestible and enthralling 75 minutes.

9. "Dave Chappelle’s Block Party" (2004)

A hip-hop concert put together by Dave Chappelle may be the only tagline you need in selling this documentary/film. But it doesn't hurt that you also feature Kanye West, The Roots, The Fugees, Jill Scott, Erykah Badu, Common and John Legend on the bill to prove your point. "Dave Chappelle’s Block Party" was released over 15 years ago and it’s still an incredibly enjoyable watch, featuring the best songs of our favorite rappers’ career. Chappelle himself keeps the mood light, despite the massive amount of work it takes to put this entire concert together in a neighborhood in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. It’s peak Chappelle, peak hip-hop music and overall a heart-warming and side-splitting documentary that will leave you smiling and enthralled throughout.

10. "Free Meek" (2019)

The transformation of a young African American from a kid from the streets, to a multi-platinum rapper, and now using his influence to inspire and push justice system reform after being a victim of the system. "Free Meek" is a docu-series capturing the career of Meek Mill, and showcasing that no matter how high his career reaches, his past and demons try to pull him back. Meek, his family and his legal team fight for his freedom, while cameras capture the birth of the #FREEMEEK movement and re-investigate a case filled with allegations of dirty cops and systemic corruption in a broken judicial system.

11. "Time is ILLmatic" (2014)

"Illmatic" is a major pillar in hip-hop history. It’s defined as one of the most infamous hip hop classics, and the story of its creation feels like the original hip-hop tale. Celebrating the 20 year-anniversary of the album, "Time is ILLmatic" documents the culture of America in the late '80s and early '90s. The environment of drugs and crime, in addition to Nas’ own fatherly influence in music, contributed to the creation of this hip-hop classic. All told by Nas, his family, his friends, his collaborators, fans, hip-hop legends, and everyone involved in creating the legendary album.

12. "The Defiant Ones" (2017)