3on3 basketball: everything you need to know about the fast-paced sport

Start of the game: 3on3 basketball starts with a coin toss. The team that wins the coin toss gets to decide whether it wants the ball at the start of the game or at the start of a potential overtime.

Game time and overtime: A 3on game lasts 10 minutes, unless one team manages to score 21 points before that time has elapsed. If the score is tied after 10 minutes, the game goes into overtime. During overtime, the first team to score two points is the winner.

Check ball: After each interruption (ball out of bounds, foul, or after free throws, etc.) the ball is handed to the offensive player by the defensive player in the middle of the court beyond the throwing circle. Only after this 'check' does the game continue. The game clock and shot clock continue as soon as the offensive player has the ball.

Continuation after a successful basket: After a successful basket, possession of the ball changes. Unlike in classic basketball, however, the game continues immediately, without a throw-in or a check. There are only two requirements: First, the team that has conceded the basket must bring the ball once (by dribbling or passing) behind the throwing circle. Second, the team that made the basket and is now defending must not obstruct the offensive player in the semicircle under the basket and must remain outside the small semicircle until the ball has been passed or dribbled out of the semicircle.

Continuation after offensive rebound : If the attacking team gets an offensive rebound, it may immediately shoot at the basket without first bringing it behind the throwing circle again.

Continuation after a defensive rebound, block or steal : If the defending team wins the ball via a defensive rebound, block or steal, it must first bring the ball behind the throwing circle before it may attack.

Jump ball situation: After a jump ball situation, the defensive team receives the ball.

Fouls and free throws: If a defensive player commits a foul on an offensive player during a shot inside the throwing circle, the offensive player receives one free throw - if the foul happens during a shot outside the throwing circle, there are two free throws. If the foul does not occur during a shot, only the possession of the ball changes. If a team commits more than six fouls during a game, the other team receives two free throws each time after the seventh foul. From the tenth foul onwards, there are two free throws plus possession for each foul. Personal fouls are not counted in 3on3.