REVIEW | Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp is finally out

I never played the original Advance Wars when they were released on the Game Boy Advance in the early 2000s, so I had limited expectations when I downloaded the new Advance Wars 1+2 on Nintendo Switch. From what I had gathered online, the original had a bit of a cult following and so there was a ton of hype for the new remaster.

Who is going to win this one © Nintendo

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp is a masterful collection of two classic turn-based strategy games that have been remastered and bundled together for the modern era. Remasters can be a bit of a hit-or-miss affair with so many companies deciding to simply reskin their old games rather than develop new ones. Developed by Intelligent Systems and published by Nintendo, Advance Wars 1+2 offers a fantastic gameplay experience that as a newcomer to the franchise I felt held its own compared with more modern strategy games.

01 GAMEPLAY

The gameplay of Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp is all about strategy and tactics. You take control of an army of tanks, infantry, planes, and other units and must use them to capture enemy bases, destroy enemy units, and ultimately defeat your opponents. Each unit has its strengths and weaknesses, and you'll need to carefully balance your resources and plan your moves to outmanoeuvre your opponents. The game features a robust single-player campaign, as well as multiplayer modes that allow you to battle it out with friends or strangers online. The cartoony-style graphics certainly bely what is a really strategic game and once you scratch under the surface you will realize how rich and complex the game can be. Each campaign feels like a great mix of careful planning mixed with quick, spur-of-the-moment adaptations when things don’t go according to plan - a perfect formula for fun.

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp © Nintendo

For those who played the original, Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp on Nintendo Switch features several improvements over the original games. First and foremost, the graphics have been updated to take advantage of the Switch's higher-resolution display, making the game look better than ever. The game also features new control options, including touch controls for handheld mode and motion controls for Joy-Con mode. I must admit I used the touchscreen controls almost entirely and can’t imagine how much time this must’ve saved me compared to using a controller. The remastered soundtrack is another highlight, with updated versions of classic tracks that are sure to get your blood pumping and your toes tapping.

02 GRAPHICS

In addition to the updated graphics and controls, Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp also includes several quality-of-life improvements that make the game more enjoyable to play. For example, the game now features a quick save option that allows you to save your progress at any time, making it easier to pick up and play for short sessions. The game also includes a new tutorial mode that will teach you the basics of the game and help you get up to speed quickly.

03 CONCLUSION

Overall, Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp on Nintendo Switch is an excellent package offering two classic games. The gameplay is deep and rewarding, the graphics and sound have been updated to modern standards, and the quality-of-life improvements make the game more enjoyable to play than ever before. Whether you're a longtime fan of the series or a newcomer looking to experience these classic games for the first time, Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp is an easy recommendation.