Rončević and Wenisch bounce back to claim HYROX Doubles world title

A world record earlier in the season. A world title to close it out. Alexander Rončević and Tim Wenisch claimed their first HYROX Elite 15 Doubles World Championship title in Stockholm, Sweden, crossing the line in 48m 58s.

It was a thrilling finale. The duo set a hard pace from the start and never let up. They kept pushing through every station and every run. Only after the final wall balls could they begin to celebrate.

A happy ending for Alexander Rončević at the HYROX Elite Doubles © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

“That was the most beautiful end to the season you could imagine. One last dance with Tim in the Elite category", Rončević said after the race.

“To share the victory with Alex feels even better – almost like winning the title on my own, " Wenisch added.

01 One last dance as a HYROX Elite 15 Doubles team

Rončević and Wenisch, who are friends away from the HYROX track, arrived in Stockholm as the HYROX Elite 15 Doubles world record holders , a benchmark they set earlier this year in London in 47m 40s. Stockholm was also their final race together.

New HYROX rules require Elite Doubles partners to share the same nationality from next season, meaning the Austrian-German duo will no longer be eligible to compete as a team.

Quotation We’ll continue to … have a lot of fun, train together and move the limits in HYROX Alexander Rončević

"We’ll see what’s still to come," Rončević said after their victory. "We’ll continue to have a good friendship, have a lot of fun, train together, push hard, and move the limits in HYROX. That’s what we plan to do, we’re not that old yet!"

02 From the front to the finish

Rončević pushing through on the way to the HYROX Elite Doubles title © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

From the start, Rončević and Wenisch charged to the front of the group in the last Elite race of the HYROX World Championships, but their rivals were holding on. At the second station, Rončević and Wenisch were overtaken by the McIntyre-Williams pairing who charged past them at the Sled Push.

Alexander Rončević making a move at the Sled Pull © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

The momentum shifted again after another round of running at the Sled Pull, where the eventual champions moved back into first place. Once back in control, they steadily increased their lead over the closing stations – and never looked back.

03 Two brutal HYROX races in 24 hours

A moment to celebrate for Alexander Rončević © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

For both athletes, the HYROX Elite 15 Doubles title came just 24 hours after disappointment in their individual race on Thursday night. Rončević entered the competition as the favourite, having broken the HYROX world record in this discipline twice this season. Wenisch, meanwhile, was aiming to defend his world championship title from the previous year.

In a tightly contested race decided by only seconds, Wenisch dropped to third place after receiving a penalty, while Rončević paid the price for an early fast pace and finished sixth. The race was won by Dylan Scott in 53m 47s, with the American claiming his first HYROX world title.

The quick turnaround from HYROX Singles to Doubles presented another challenge. Ahead of the World Championships, Rončević admitted that racing on back-to-back days is never easy. "The next day, you've got sore muscles all over but you know in your head that you have to race again," he said in an interview.

"Adrenaline definitely helps with that. And it's always good to know that Tim is your partner, as when things get tough, we can push each other and get through it."

04 What is HYROX?

Rončević pushed hard in the Elite Singles in Stockholm, but finished 6th © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

HYROX is a unique fitness race combining eight 1km runs with eight workout stations , including SkiErg, rowing, Sled Push, Sled Pulls and Wall Balls. It blends endurance, strength, and pacing strategy into one continuous, standardised race format.

In the Singles division, athletes complete the entire race on their own. In Doubles, two athletes share the workout stations while both complete every run. The format allows teams to divide the workload strategically based on their strengths.

The Elite 15 is HYROX's highest level of competition, featuring the world's top-ranked athletes. The category includes separate men's and women's Singles races, as well as Doubles competition.

The next HYROX World Championships will take place in Hong Kong in June 2027, marking the sport’s first major championship in Asia.