All you need to know about Crankworx Innsbruck 2023
Check in here for all the info from this year's Crankworx event in Innsbruck, Austria. Find out how to catch up on the action, which athletes to look out for and who won what last year.
We're now well into the 2023 Crankworx Festival season with the third stop of the series kicking off in Innsbruck, Austria this weekend. Expect to see plenty of gravity-fuelled mountain biking action on Red Bull TV during June 22-25. Crankworx Innsbruck is one of four Crankworx Festivals in 2023, with events already having taken place in Cairns in Australia, and Rotorua in New Zealand. The downhill race, which comes a week after the Leogang World Cup stop, will feature a who's who in racing royalty with Tahnée Seagrave, Nina Hoffmann, Brook Macdonald, Loris Vergier, and Canadians, Gracey Hemstreet and Finn Iles.
Crankworx Whistler follows Innsbruck in July.
What makes Crankworx so special?
What is Crankworx? And what makes it so special? You’re about to find out.
What's the schedule?
Red Bull TV will show selected events live from the 2023 edition of Crankworx Innsbruck.
- Thursday, June 22: Crankworx Innsbruck Dual Slalom – Watch live on Red Bull TV at 4.30pm UTC
- Friday, June 23: Crankworx Innsbruck Speed & Style – Watch live on Red Bull TV at 4pm UTC
- Saturday, June 24: Thule Slopestyle Innsbruck – Watch live on Red Bull TV at 10.30am UTC
- Saturday, June 24: Crankworx Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge presented by Raiffeisen Club – Watch live on Red Bull TV at 4.30pm UTC
- Sunday, June 25: RockShox Downhill Innsbruck presented by deuter – Watch live on Red Bull TV at 1.30pm UTC
Where are we?
Nestled in the heart of Austria’s Tyrol region, the city of Innsbruck is surrounded by mountains on all sides, making it a perfect getaway for biking, hiking and trail running. The city's bike park, the Muttereralmpark, is each year transformed for the Crankworx festival. Outside the festival there are six trails in the Muttereralmpark to ride with the Nordketten Single Trail, one of the steepest and most difficult in Europe.
Who to look out for at Crankworx Innsbruck 2023
Emil Johansson will be looking to claim The Triple Crown of Slopestyle at Innsbruck's slopestyle contest. In he wins in Austria it will be the third season in a row that he would have done it. The Swede will also become the 'winningest' slopestyle athlete in Crankworx history, a record he is currently tied for with Brandon Semenuk, if he wins.
Germans Erik Fedko and Lucas Huppert are aiming to be in Innsbruck. Injuries have seen their seasons disrupted somewhat. Fedko in particular is a podium place challenger when he is in top form. Pole Dawid Godziek, France's Timothe Bringer and Britain's Tom Isted will also be pushing for those spots having done well at this year's previous slopestyle contests in Rotorua and Cairns. Nicholi Rogatkin will miss this event due to a broken arm.
Innsbruck will be where the King and Queen of Crankworx competition, which rewards the most consistent riders across all four Crankworx festivals, hots up. The current top three in the Queen's competition – Australia's Caroline Buchanan, New Zealander Jenna Hastings and British athlete Martha Gill – are all in Austria to compete. Similarly Canadian Bas van Steenbergen, New Zealander Tuhoto-Ariki Pene and Australian Jackson Frew will be competing in selected events. Local fans will be able to cheer Vali Höll, who will be competing in downhill, dual slalom and pump track.
This year will see a brand-new pump track in use at Innsbruck.
What happened at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022?
Recap show – Innsbruck
Watch the full recap from the first stop of the world's biggest mountain bike festival at Crankworx Innsbruck.
Johansson put down a near perfect slopestyle run on his way to winning Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle for the third time in a row while at the time he also extended his Crankworx slopestyle contest winning streak to seven in a row.
Watch Emil Johansson's winning Crankworx Innsbruck 2022 run below:
Slopestyle top 3 runs – Innsbruck
Watch Timothe Bringer, Erik Fedko and Emil Johansson claim the slopestyle medals at Innsbruck.
Höll delighted the home fans who gathered to watch the downhill race by taking the win in the women's race, her third successive Innsbruck victory. Britain's Charlie Hatton took top spot in the men's field. Nina Hoffman beat Höll for the win in the women's dual slalom final. In the men's final, another downhiller in Andreas Kolb was successful. In the speed and style, there were wins for New Zealand's Robin Goomes in the women's event and France's Tomas Lemoine in the men's.
