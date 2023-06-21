All you need to know about Crankworx Innsbruck 2023

We're now well into the 2023

with the third stop of the series kicking off in

this weekend. Expect to see plenty of gravity-fuelled mountain biking action on

. Crankworx Innsbruck is one of four Crankworx Festivals in 2023, with events already having taken place in Cairns in Australia, and Rotorua in New Zealand. The downhill race, which comes a week after the Leogang World Cup stop, will feature a who's who in racing royalty with

, Nina Hoffmann,

, Loris Vergier, and Canadians,

and

.