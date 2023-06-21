Emil Johansson performing at Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle Finals 2022.
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto


All you need to know about Crankworx Innsbruck 2023

Check in here for all the info from this year's Crankworx event in Innsbruck, Austria. Find out how to catch up on the action, which athletes to look out for and who won what last year.
By Rajiv Desai
4 min readUpdated on

Part of this story

Crankworx

The world's best MTB slopestyle riders do battle in New Zealand, Austria, Australia and Canada.

43 Tour Stops

Crankworx World Tour

Crankworx Innsbruck brings the best-of-the-best to the foot of the Tyrolean Alps, including the King and Queen of Crankworx and the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship.

Austria

Emil Johansson

Swedish slopestyle star Emil Johansson is an inspiration on and off the bike, both for his athletic prowess and his personal strength.

SwedenSweden

Erik Fedko

MTB rider Erik Fedko, hailing from Germany, is a regular contender for titles on the international mountain bike slopestyle scene.

GermanyGermany

Valentina Höll

From her first bike race at just three years old, to her first UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup junior title at 16, Valentina 'Vali' Höll has always been ahead of the curve.

AustriaAustria

Dawid Godziek

Competing at the very highest level both in BMX and MTB, Polish rider Dawid Godziek is renowned for his slick tricks and combos.

PolandPoland

Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Whether she’s hucking giant sets of stairs, dodging trees or defying gravity on the trails, Harriet Burbidge-Smith was put on this earth to ride bikes.

AustraliaAustralia

Summary

  1. 1
    What's the schedule?
  2. 2
    Where are we?
  3. 3
    Who to look out for at Crankworx Innsbruck 2023
  4. 4
    What happened at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022?
We're now well into the 2023 Crankworx Festival season with the third stop of the series kicking off in Innsbruck, Austria this weekend. Expect to see plenty of gravity-fuelled mountain biking action on Red Bull TV during June 22-25. Crankworx Innsbruck is one of four Crankworx Festivals in 2023, with events already having taken place in Cairns in Australia, and Rotorua in New Zealand. The downhill race, which comes a week after the Leogang World Cup stop, will feature a who's who in racing royalty with Tahnée Seagrave, Nina Hoffmann, Brook Macdonald, Loris Vergier, and Canadians, Gracey Hemstreet and Finn Iles.
Crankworx Whistler follows Innsbruck in July.

6 min

What makes Crankworx so special?

What is Crankworx? And what makes it so special? You’re about to find out.

English

Download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the MTB action on all your devices! Get the app here.
01

What's the schedule?

Red Bull TV will show selected events live from the 2023 edition of Crankworx Innsbruck.
02

Where are we?

Nestled in the heart of Austria’s Tyrol region, the city of Innsbruck is surrounded by mountains on all sides, making it a perfect getaway for biking, hiking and trail running. The city's bike park, the Muttereralmpark, is each year transformed for the Crankworx festival. Outside the festival there are six trails in the Muttereralmpark to ride with the Nordketten Single Trail, one of the steepest and most difficult in Europe.
Stefan Eberharter and Tom Öhler mountain biking in Innsbruck, Austria, July 10, 2019.

Riding in the bike park with the city of Innsbruck below

© Lukas Pilz

03

Who to look out for at Crankworx Innsbruck 2023

Emil Johansson will be looking to claim The Triple Crown of Slopestyle at Innsbruck's slopestyle contest. In he wins in Austria it will be the third season in a row that he would have done it. The Swede will also become the 'winningest' slopestyle athlete in Crankworx history, a record he is currently tied for with Brandon Semenuk, if he wins.
Germans Erik Fedko and Lucas Huppert are aiming to be in Innsbruck. Injuries have seen their seasons disrupted somewhat. Fedko in particular is a podium place challenger when he is in top form. Pole Dawid Godziek, France's Timothe Bringer and Britain's Tom Isted will also be pushing for those spots having done well at this year's previous slopestyle contests in Rotorua and Cairns. Nicholi Rogatkin will miss this event due to a broken arm.
Emil Johansson wins the Slopestyle at Crankworx in Cairns, Australia on May 20, 2023.

Johansson hoping to add yet another gold medal to his collection

© Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

Innsbruck will be where the King and Queen of Crankworx competition, which rewards the most consistent riders across all four Crankworx festivals, hots up. The current top three in the Queen's competition – Australia's Caroline Buchanan, New Zealander Jenna Hastings and British athlete Martha Gill – are all in Austria to compete. Similarly Canadian Bas van Steenbergen, New Zealander Tuhoto-Ariki Pene and Australian Jackson Frew will be competing in selected events. Local fans will be able to cheer Vali Höll, who will be competing in downhill, dual slalom and pump track.
Vali Holl seen at UCI DH World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland on June 10, 2023

A packed programme at Innsbruck means Höll will be resting up when she can

© Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

This year will see a brand-new pump track in use at Innsbruck.
04

What happened at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022?

52 min

Recap show – Innsbruck

Watch the full recap from the first stop of the world's biggest mountain bike festival at Crankworx Innsbruck.

English

Johansson put down a near perfect slopestyle run on his way to winning Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle for the third time in a row while at the time he also extended his Crankworx slopestyle contest winning streak to seven in a row.
Watch Emil Johansson's winning Crankworx Innsbruck 2022 run below:

9 min

Slopestyle top 3 runs – Innsbruck

Watch Timothe Bringer, Erik Fedko and Emil Johansson claim the slopestyle medals at Innsbruck.

English

Erik Fedko
Höll delighted the home fans who gathered to watch the downhill race by taking the win in the women's race, her third successive Innsbruck victory. Britain's Charlie Hatton took top spot in the men's field. Nina Hoffman beat Höll for the win in the women's dual slalom final. In the men's final, another downhiller in Andreas Kolb was successful. In the speed and style, there were wins for New Zealand's Robin Goomes in the women's event and France's Tomas Lemoine in the men's.

MTB
Bike