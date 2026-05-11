After a brutal 600km ultrarun, Arda Saatçi has one message for everyone

German ultrarunner Arda Saatçi delivered an inspiring message after pushing through the pain barrier and completing 14 marathons in 123 hours and 21 minutes.

After battling 5,967m of elevation gain, soaring temperatures and severe sleep deprivation, he told his legion of followers: "It always pays off to reach for the stars. Even if it doesn’t work out perfectly. Always make sure to hold your dream in your heart."

Arda Saatçi: inspiring thousands

These were the emotional words of Saatçi – who was watched by more than one million people via a live YouTube stream – as he crossed the finish line at Santa Monica Pier, having run through Death Valley, across desert highways and along sections of the historic Route 66.

Arda Saatçi can finally hug his mother © Cameron Moon / Red Bull Content Pool

The 28-year-old was greeted at the finish by his mother and immediately sank into her arms as the two celebrated his latest achievement. "What am I supposed to say? We made it. We actually made it," said a drained but still positive Saatçi.

"It's crazy how many people are here to support me, and mum, I think it's time to celebrate with an ice cream. Thanks so much for all the support both here and on social media. It really means everything."

Saatçi ran along desert highways and sections of the historic Route 66 © Cameron Moon/Red Bull Content Pool

Overcoming soaring temperatures and a lack of sleep

After preparing for the attempt with a seven-day block covering 242km, including a 32-hour period without sleep, Saatçi started out at the Badwater Basin - the lowest point in the United States - with no shade, low humidity, high heat stress and limited points of reference.

His first day included 454m of elevation leading into the famous Artists Palette view of multicoloured rock and the first marathon mark at Furnace Creek after four hours and 55 minutes.

With over 250,000 viewers watching the livestream simultaneously on YouTube, Twitch and Red Bull TV on Tuesday evening, Saatçi tackled the toughest and highest continuous climb of the route: 1,510m of elevation and up to a 10 percent incline followed by his first rest for about 20 minutes.

Consuming his carbohydrate-rich meals and drinks containing caffeine and electrolytes – and 15,000 calories – he bravely battled swollen feet and a pinched abdominal muscle. With a third of the distance completed, he said: "I'm just a normal guy from the neighbourhood trying to reach for the stars."

Saatçi receives some well-earned treatment on his ankle © Cameron Moon/Red Bull Content Pool Quotation The sandy part drained a lot of energy because you have to put in much more effort. The 300km felt like 3,000km Arda Saatçi

Pushing through the pain barrier

Helped by physiotherapist Gzim Ferizi and running coach Lukasz Wolejko-Wolejszo, Saatçi decided to alternate between running and walking intervals to conserve his energy during steady inclines.

Then, with the heat climbing to 33°C on the unpaved, dusty roads along Highway 395 from Red Mountain to Kramer Junction, he passed the halfway point of 300km after 54 hours and 12 minutes as livestream guests such as ski jumper Andreas Wellinger jumped on to help keep him going.

With sleep hallucinations taking hold, he revealed: "The sandy part drained a lot of energy because you have to put in much more effort, keep your balance, everything. The 300km felt like 3,000km."

Another milestone complete: Arda Saatçi passing the 500km marker © Cameron Moon/Red Bull Content Pool

Refusing to give in

Entering the final third of his run, Saatçi conquered the last energy-draining climb of approximately 700m of elevation gain near Summit Terrace, then overcame the treacherous nighttime route alongside railroad tracks and down steep, winding gravel roads until dawn.

Arda Saatçi pushed his body to the very limit © Daniel Gracanin/Red Bull Content Pool

Despite his best efforts, he was unable to reach his target of completing the challenge in 96 hours. When that amount of time had elapsed, Saatçi had completed 458km. He was bitterly disappointed but had a positive message for the more than 350,000 live viewers.

"I gave it my all," he admitted. "I'm sorry for my team. You wanted to see Arda, and here he is... with all his strengths and weaknesses. I may not be the fastest, but I will never give up. You will never see that from me. Never."

After receiving a bouquet of flowers with a handwritten message from fans in Germany at 471km, he needed a longer period of sleep to reset his mind and body ahead of reaching the 500km mark.

Celebrating with fans in Santa Monica © Cameron Moon/Red Bull Content Pool

Despite the setback and after a much-needed longer period of sleep to reset his mind and body, Saatçi continued on and reached the 604.6km finish line after 123 hours, 21 minutes and 10 seconds.

Key facts and figures Distance covered Saatçi ran 604.6 kilometres – 4.6km more than originally planned due to a landslide. Time taken Saatçi covered the distance in 123 hours, 21 minutes, and 10 seconds.

Another 'Cyborg Season' project is completed

This was not the first time that Saatçi had embraced such an extreme challenge. Each year, he has taken on a new 'Cyborg Season' project, having started the trend in 2024 when he ran 3,000km from Berlin to New York City.

This was followed in 2025 when he ran the length of Japan, completing 72 marathons in 43 days. To find out what he has in store for 2027, make sure you check out the Cyborg Season website .