Mondo Duplantis shatters next record: The key things he never changed
1 h 36 min
Born to Fly
Map the extraordinary rise of Mondo Duplantis from backyard dreamer to global pole vault sensation.
What’s the one thing you’ve changed in your approach this year?
I wouldn’t say it changed that much. I would say that it’s kind of the same version of what I’ve been doing for the past six years, but I think I have a better understanding of my body. I think I have a better understanding of more efficient training. I don’t think I really trained more or anything. I just trained more efficiently. I have a better understanding of what works in my training, what I need to do to feel best when it comes to the competitions.
I have a better understanding of what works in my training, what I need to do to feel best when it comes to the competitions
Do you have the same crew you’ve been working with?
Yeah, same people. It’s just Mom and Dad! That’s it. As far as when it comes to the training side of it, I have a physio and whatever. Mom and Dad since the beginning. Same old.
You broke your first world record in 2020. How is 2025 Mondo different from the athlete you were five years ago?
I think I’m a lot more structured. I would say in some ways, very different as far as just my knowledge, whether it comes to the physical part of it or the psychological part of sports. I think I’m just better in all those types of aspects, especially keeping care of my body, too, understanding the importance of recovery and how much that means to training. Just to keep everything going forward and keep improving. So I would say, in some ways, quite similar, but also different in the sense of just maybe an improved version, more mature version, too.
What are you looking forward to in the future outside the track and field?
We’re getting married next year, so that’s pretty big! That’s a huge personal thing that I’m looking forward to. That would be a really big next step and chapter of my life.
Many people believe you could jump 6.40m. When do you think you’ll be able to clear that?
Time will tell. I have the confidence that it will happen. And, you know, whenever... I don’t know. Whenever it happens, it happens. But I do have the confidence that it will happen in the hopefully near future.
And a new music releases planned?
Yeah, for sure. I have to leave for a while for the World Champs thing in Tokyo, but other than that, when I get back, I have so many songs and so much stuff. I just have to decide on which ones I want to go through with and which ones I want to release. But I have a lot of stuff that I really enjoy and really like. So, yeah, it’ll be coming very soon. So, stay tuned!
