Assassin's Creed Shadows is coming and this is everything we know so far

After Ubisoft released a slightly smaller iteration in 2023 with Assassin's Creed Mirage, the upcoming instalment, Assassin's Creed Shadows – previously known as Project Red – will be much more ambitious in scope. With the game's location set to be rooted in feudal Japan, the developers are also putting a tick on the travel bucket list of many of the series's fans.

01 When will Assassin's Creed Shadows be released?

Assassin's Creed Shadows has already been officially unveiled and the fact that the series is finally heading to feudal Japan was a source of great joy for fans, but the release date is also likely to please the community.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will be released on 14 November. © Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Shadows will be released on November 15, 2024 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

02 The story of Assassin's Creed Shadows

The rumours have also been confirmed with regard to the storyline, as there will be two playable characters, which will allow for very different play styles.

You'll have the choice between Naoe, a nimble and experienced shinobi assassin from the province of Iga, and the powerful samurai Yasuke. After initially facing each other on the battlefield, the duo join forces with the aim of ushering in a new era for Japan.

Yasuke and Naoe are two very different characters. © Ubisoft

Both characters will have their own personal story, in which you will meet important historical figures. The title is set in 16th Century Japan, for example, around 300 years after the PlayStation hit Ghost of Tsushima and 300 years before Rise of the Ronin.

03 The gameplay of Assassin's Creed Shadows

Ubisoft haven't revealed too many details about the gameplay of Assassin's Creed Shadows yet. However, both characters should feel very different.

The fast Naoe provides classic Assassin's Creed gameplay with her stealth skills. The focus here is on sneaking and the classic parkour interludes.

The young heroine not only uses a grappling hook and operates from the shadows, but also makes use of light, sounds and the changeable environments to achieve her goals.

Classic stealth gameplay is of course a must. © Ubisoft

Yasuke, on the other hand, who is based on a real-life model, is more the man for the rough stuff and, in addition to the katana, also uses powerful two-handed weapons to plough through groups of enemies at lightning speed.

A new feature is the exploration mechanic. This allows you to set up your own espionage network during the course of the game in order to explore new areas or pursue further objectives. You can also hire allies who can support you with special abilities and help you on missions.

Shadows will also offer a self-created and customisable hideout that serves as your base and can be tailored to your specific sense of feudal style using unlockable furnishings and decor. You can also expand your network and train your allies in the base.

Watch the first gameplay trailer to see for yourself:

04 What will the Assassin's Creed Shadows' game world be like?

We already know that Japan has a lot to offer as a location and Ubisoft promises "a huge open world" for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Whether this will be even bigger than in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, for example, is not yet clear. What is certain, however, is that there will be significantly more variety:

Ubisoft promises a huge, detailed and varied game world. © Ubisoft

Shadows has been developed from the ground up using the latest Anvil engine and the power of the current consoles, and should use this power to conjure up a richly detailed game world on the screen that "comes to life with unprecedented dynamism".

The weather and seasons will change as the game progresses, which should have a noticeable impact on gameplay. With huge castle towns, bustling harbours, peaceful letters and picturesque landscapes, there should be no shortage of variety.