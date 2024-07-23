Climb With Ease With Aurora: A League of Legends Champion Guide

The next champion has been revealed with Aurora, a mage that’ll have a lot of potential for huge plays while dashing all over the place. Before you queue up and try her out, let’s go over her passive and abilities as well as some general tips and tricks that’ll help you quickly master the newest member to the rift.

Spirit Abjuration (Passive)

Aurora’s passive is a standard 3-hit passive where she applies stacks on enemies with her basic attacks and damaging abilities in which a third stack causes the enemy to take damage based on their max health.

After proccing her passive on a champion, Aurora enters Spirit Mode for 4 seconds. Spirit Mode is a passive that Aurora has a few ways of proccing which provides her with bonus health regen as well as bonus movement speed for

As far as passives go, Aurora’s is pretty straight forward but will be a great tool to get favorable trades in lane, especially if you’re up against a melee champion thanks to the health regen and movement speed from Spirit Mode. Overall, the fact that proccing your passive also activates Spirit Mode will mean that Aurora will be quite a menace for most melee champions in mid lane along with some other mages.

Twofold Hex (Q)

Aurora’s Q fires a damaging projectile that also marks any enemies hit. Aurora is then able to reactivate her Q to proc the mark, dealing extra damage while firing a damaging orb from each marked enemy that returns to her.

This will be the ability that you’re going to be maxing first as your primary damaging ability. One thing to keep in mind with this ability is that every part of it will be able to apply a stack of the passive which means a well placed Q should easily chunk an enemy if they’re not ready for it. Unfortunately, due to a relatively low AP scaling and a 50% damage reduction on the return orbs against minions, you won’t be clearing waves off a single Q anytime soon into the game.

Aurora is a stylish newcomer © Riot Games

Across the Veil (W)

Aurora’s W allows her to perform a short dash at the end of which she becomes invisible and enters Spirit Mode. This ability’s cooldown also resets upon champion takedown.

A fairly straightforward ability that’ll help Aurora chase down low health enemies. While the range of the dash is fairly short, you'll still be able to dash over some small walls so keep that in mind as it could help you get out of some sticky situations or to ensure you stick to the low health enemy and get that kill.

The Weirding (E)

Aurora’s E shoots out an energy blast in a line in front of her that also pushes her back similar to Graves’ ultimate. The blast deals damage and also slows enemies.

There’s nothing too special to call out for Aurora’s E. During laning phase, it’ll be a nice backup option to ensure you proc your passive in a trade should you miss your Q with the slow further ensuring that you can back out right after proccing your passive.

Other than that, one thing that you can keep in mind is that the recoil from the E also allows Aurora to get over smaller walls on the map which just adds to her arsenal of escape options.

Between Worlds (R)

Aurora’s ultimate causes her to leap towards the target, entering Spirit Mode while unleashing a pulse that expands, dealing damage to any enemy hit by the pulse. Once fully expanded, the area becomes a Spirit Realm which traps Aurora and all enemies. While inside the rift, the movement speed from Spirit Mode is doubled. While the realm is up, enemies that collide with the border of the realm are knocked back and slowed while Aurora dashes to the opposite side of the realm.

Right off the bat, it’s clear that Aurora’s ultimate is going to be an insane combo enabler for teams and an absolute blessing for any teammates that have a strong AOE ability to combo with it. Even without accounting for teammates, this ultimate will provide Aurora with some insane outplay potential jumping back and forth around the Spirit Realm. On top of that, it should provide Aurora with a relatively safe opportunity to tower dive opponents if used correctly as you’ll be able to dash right out of turret range as needed. It’s going to be really interesting to see all the creative ways players end up using this ultimate.

Overall, Aurora should be an outplay machine once she officially hits the rift. In terms of builds, look to play with Electrocute or Phase Rush as your keystone depending on whether you want to stick to enemies more or do some more damage to them. As for itemization, you’ll be looking at a fairly standard mage build with items like Ludens and Shadowflame being some of the first items you’ll look to pick up and try to pick up some ability haste wherever you can so that you can throw out more Qs. Otherwise it’s up to you to experiment with Aurora and figure out what works and what doesn’t. So get on to the rift and try her out for yourself now!