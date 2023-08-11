Australia, as we all know, is a huge country that contains a half-dozen-or-so big cities, tonnes (literally) of mineral wealth, some skiable mountain ranges, a heap of desert, and 35,000km of coast. As the anthem goes, we're girt by sea. Anecdotally 90% of Australians live within a half hour drive from the coast, so you'd think lineups would be bumper-to-bumper the length of Highway One, but you'd be wrong.

There's no greater country for country waves, and no shortage of epic little hamlets dotted around our nation's coast. Here are our five favourites, travelling in a clockwise direction from the north east.

01 Point Lookout

Perfection on North Stradbroke © Andrew Shield

The little community at the tip of Queensland's North Stradbroke Island sure is a blessed one. Sure, sharks, but otherwise once you're off the ferry (a crowd killer no less) there's a main beach swell magnet and a couple of elusive gems just waiting to turn on. Throw in fishing, spectacular scenery, bath warm water and a fantastic pub, and the place is hard to top.

In terms of the wave, it's a fast, hollow and powerful right-hand reef break that can produce barrels for experienced surfers. It is best surfed during low to mid tide and can handle up to double overhead swells.

Point Lookout is a beautiful spot for surfers, with crystal clear waters and breathtaking views of the coast.

02 Yamba

You've always got a view in Angourie © Andrew Shield

This Northern New South Wales' gem sucks in swell from every direction and has enough beaches and break walls and reefs and ledges that you can find an option in any wind or swell. It's also a fun little town with a couple of great bakeries, backpackers that are always full, and one of the best ocean-side hotels in the country.

One of the most notable spots for surfing in Yamba is the Yamba Point break, which is a right-hand point break that offers long rides and steep walls. The wave breaks over a rock shelf, providing a fast and hollow ride for experienced surfers. Yamba Point is a challenging wave, but it is well worth the effort for those who can handle it.

The town of Yamba itself is also a great place for surfers, with plenty of accommodation options, surf shops, and other amenities catering to the surfing community.

03 Ulladulla

Dean Bowen, Country Steps, NSW © Andrew Shield

New South Wales' South Coast houses one of the greatest stretches of waves in the country. With heaving slabs to express pointbreaks and everything in between it's not hard to see how the Wrights and Fitzgibbons' of the world come from the region. A couple of hours from Sydney, Ulladulla sits in the midst of it all, with a couple of good local footy sides, the best pie shop in the nation, and more surf than you know what to do with.

One of the most popular surf breaks in Ulladulla is the main break, located just off the town's harbour. This right-hand point break is known for its consistency and can provide surfers with long, clean waves that can offer some great rides. The wave is best surfed on a low to medium tide, with a variety of surfers, from beginners to advanced, enjoying the wave. Ulladulla Wave is also a great spot for longboarders, as the wave provides a long and gentle ride, perfect for hanging ten.

04 Phillip Island

Phillip Island Surf © Surfline

No need for a ferry to get to PI, a short bridge sees you in Victoria's happiest wave hunting haven. The beaches face in all directions, meaning you can surf 24/7 in any wind and on any swell. There is no shortage of options, from points to beachies, and where else in the world can you surf with penguins?

The main surf breaks on the island is located at Cape Woolamai, where a long stretch of beach offers a variety of waves for all skill levels. The surf at Phillip Island is affected by the tides and can vary in size and intensity, making it a great spot for both beginners and experienced surfers. On a good day, the waves at Phillip Island can produce long and clean rides, with a mix of lefts and rights, making it a must-visit for any avid surfer.

05 Gracetown

16 min No Contest heads to Margaret River Stab magazine’s Ashton Goggans captures surfers hitting the best waves along the Australian coast.

Western Australia has a well documented position of honour in the surfing world . But did you know that in between the famed locales of Margaret River and Yallingup lies a sleepy fishing village with no mains water or mobile phone coverage, that is home to a couple of the world's best waves? Think John John Florence doing flips at Cobblestones, or Jordy Smith getting inverted at offshore-mega-barrel-turned-onshore-mega-ramp North Point and you're thinking of Gracetown.

The main break in Gracetown is affectionately known as "The Box" due to its barrel shape and powerful waves. This break can offer some of the most challenging and rewarding surf experiences in the world, with waves that can reach up to 10 feet in height. The Box is recommended for experienced surfers only, as it requires skill, strength, and a deep understanding of the ocean to ride these waves.

Other nearby breaks in Gracetown include Huzzas, North Point, and South Point, all of which offer varying degrees of difficulty and are popular among surfers of different skill levels.

Honourable mention: Drive the Pacific Highway from Sydney to the Gold Coast and you will pass turnoffs to numerous "Heads". Scott's Head, Crescent Head, Broom's Head, Hat Head, Broken Head etc. Take the time to explore any of them and you'll find picturesque waves and good fishing and maybe a bakery and not much else. But maybe that's all you need?

Fan of big wave surfing? Red Bull TV is the place for you. The Eddie, live action from the WSL, and the latest episodes of 'The Life Of Kai' are just a handful of surfing videos streaming right now.

1 min Worst Wipeouts From Cape Fear Worst Wipeouts From Cape Fear