Elena Rybakina seeks redemption at the Australian Open 2024

It’s the first Grand Slam tournament of the year - and for tennis player Elena Rybakina , it’s almost exclusively associated with good memories. When the Australian Open kicked off on Sunday, the 24-year-old had thought back about last year. In 2023, she made it to the final but was beaten in three hard-fought sets by Aryna Sabalenka.

This year there are three clear favourites to lift the title. The top contender is world number one Iga Świątek, who already has four Grand Slam titles to her name. Then there is reigning champion Sabalenka and next is Rybakina who appears in excellent form already this season.

The Kazakh won the Brisbane Open two weeks ago, crushing Sabalenka 6-6, 6-3 in the final. It was a statement win that let the rest of the locker room know that she is ready to challenge at the Australian Open.

Shortly before the start of the Australian Open, we spoke to Rybakina to find out about her preparation for the first Slam of the year.

Every tournament is a different story

“Winning a tournament always brings confidence, especially when you play that well against a top player. But every tournament is a different story, so the mentality is to keep on working and improving, not attaching myself to a win or a loss,“ says Rybakina with regard to her win in Brisbane.

Elena's head is always in the game © Red Bull Content Pool

Statements like this show how focused Rybakina is, especially in the days before big tournaments. She stays calm, doesn't think too much, doesn't read too much into victories, but also not into defeats like a few days ago in Adelaide. She lets the anticipation build.

“Coming back to Melbourne always brings good memories, starting from juniors. Regardless of the final or not. I had a good two weeks last year and am sure I can play well here in the future. It was a great experience to be in the final of a Grand Slam. I’ve won one in Wimbledon, lost another, but at the end of the day, all I want to do is improve,“ says the 24-year-old.

It’s always nice to come from cold weather in Europe and start the year in the summer Elena Rybakina

Like so many tennis professionals, Rybakina also loves the tournament in Melbourne. That has a lot to do with the perfect playing conditions. Everything in the facility around the Rod Laver Arena meets the highest standards. And the atmosphere is more relaxed than anywhere else. This is also why the tournament is called the 'Happy Slam'.

“Yes, I definitely agree that the Australian Open is the ‘Happy Slam’,” says Rybakina. “It’s always nice to come from cold weather in Europe and start the year in the summer. People are on holiday, a lot of kids from school break, so it’s always a nice atmosphere.“

The 'Happy Slam' brings happiness © Red Bull Content Pool

Extreme weather at the Australian Open

But Melbourne can also be cruel to tennis players. The weather conditions are extreme. Merciless hot days can follow cold, windy days. The temperature fluctuations often demand everything from the players.

"Melbourne is very tough with the weather. You could be playing at 40 degrees or in the evening at 20. There could be wind or not. Every court is different. Outside courts are much faster than show courts. Open roofs or closed roofs can block wind or sun. And also the heat makes the ball more alive and bounces higher than when it’s cold,“ says Rybakina, who kicks off her personal Australian Open campaign early on Tuesday morning.

That's why it's so important for Rybakina to adapt to the circumstances in virtually no time.

“In our job, we need to adapt quickly to different conditions, sometimes from one day to another, from day to night. So I think every player would rather play in no weather conditions, not under the sun or wind, to be able to show their best tennis.“

The decisive role of the tennis ball

The condition of the tennis balls also plays a major role. There has been a lively discussion about this in the tennis bubble for a long time as the weight of the balls changes almost from tournament to tournament. That's not easy for a power hitter like Rybakina.

My game style obviously changes with the different balls Elena Rybakina

“For me, the consistency of the balls is very important. We are one of the only sports in the world that has different conditions every week that we play. It’s also very important that the ball matches the outside conditions or the speed of the court because we tend to get injured a lot due to lots of travelling and continuous changes,” says Rybakina.

Elena believes the right ball makes all the difference © Red Bull Content Pool

Heavy tennis balls have recently led to an increasing number of injuries among professionals, especially on the wrist and elbow. Rybakina explains: "There is a big difference when playing with heavier or lighter balls. Since we use tennis rackets to hit the ball, the wrists and the elbows tend to feel a different kind of strain. For example, with the heavier ball, I will need to lean more into the ball while with a lighter ball it’s gonna be easier to move.“

There is also a strong connection between playing style and the weight of the tennis balls.

“My game style changes with the different balls. If the ball is lighter, it’s easier to move, so I would be able to play more down-the-line shots, but also, I might lose a bit more control. On the other side, I’m able to swing more freely with heavier balls, but I might lose a bit of speed on the ball and also struggle with changes of direction of the ball.“

Melbourne: the magic of the restart

The surface in Melbourne is still very fast. This suits Rybakina. She loves the speed game. This means she can put her opponents under direct pressure. But one thing is also clear: tennis has changed over the last few years. There are more and more defensive specialists among professionals. And they tend to be happy about heavier balls. "They would slow down the whole game," says Rybakina.

Rybakina has been seen laughing a lot in the last few days and weeks. The magic is in the air and the motivation to make it to the final of a Grand Slam tournament again is enormous. It would be Rybakina’s third final after 2022 and Melbourne in 2023. Let’s bring it on, Elena.