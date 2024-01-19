7 surprising facts about the Australian Open

The Australian Open is full of interesting stories and records that make it stand out among other tennis tournaments. Here are seven facts about the Australian Open that might surprise you, whether you're a die-hard tennis fan - or just tuning in for the first time.

01 A late bloomer on the world stage

Picture a world without jet travel – this was the reality when the Australian Open first started in 1905. Known then as the Australasian Championships, it was a challenge for international players to participate, given the extraordinary distance and the slow modes of transport to the island. It wasn't until the 1940s and '50s, with the advent of air travel, that the tournament began to truly attract a global playing field.

02 From grass to hard courts

The Australian Open has undergone a significant transformation in its choice of playing surface. Initially played on grass, the tournament shifted to hard courts in 1988. This change not only altered the speed and style of play but also signalled the tournament's evolution to keep pace with the changing dynamics of modern tennis.

Stefanos Tsitsipas on the distinctive blue courts of the Australian Open © DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

03 The heat is on

The Australian Open is often played in extreme heat, with temperatures soaring above 40°C [104°F]. To protect players and officials, the tournament implemented an Extreme Heat Policy, which includes closing the retractable roofs of the arenas and even suspending play when temperatures get too high.

04 A record-setting venue

In 2020, Melbourne Park set a record for the highest attendance at a Grand Slam event, with over 812,000 fans across the tournament. This staggering figure not only underscores the venue's capacity to host large crowds but also reflects the global appeal and growing popularity of the Australian Open. The Rod Laver Arena, the main court with a capacity for more than 14,000 spectators, is named after Australian tennis legend Rod Laver and is one of the most iconic tennis stadiums in the world.

The Australian Open's number one show court, the Rod Laver Arena © Kelly Defina/Getty Images

05 The youngest and oldest

The Australian Open is a tournament of extremes. Martina Hingis holds the record for the youngest-ever Grand Slam champion, winning the women's singles title in 1997 at just 16 years and three months old. On the other end of the spectrum, Ken Rosewall, in 1972, became the oldest Grand Slam winner at 37 years and two months – a record that stands to this day.

06 A cultural melting pot

The Australian Open is much more than a tennis tournament; it's a celebration of cultures. With players and fans from all around the world, it's a melting pot of nationalities, languages and traditions. This cultural diversity is evident not just on the courts but in the all-around atmosphere. Being held in the Australian summer, the tournament has a festive feel, akin to a summer celebration. Melbourne Park turns into a hub of activities with live music, food stalls, and various entertainment options, making it more than just a sporting event, but a festival that appeals to a wide audience.

Garden Square is just one of a number of places spectators can go to relax © James D. Morgan/Getty Images

07 Why it's called the 'Happy Slam'

Known for its friendly atmosphere, impeccable organisation, and warm hospitality towards players and visitors, the Australian Open is dubbed the 'Happy Slam'. Coined by Roger Federer, this nickname reflects the tournament's welcoming and enjoyable environment, showcasing the Aussie spirit amid fierce competition. Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas once admitted in an interview: “The first time I visited Australia I got an understanding of just how warm and nice people are there. It always has a special place in my heart visiting Australia.”

The Australian Open 2024 takes place from January 14 to 28, 2024. Follow Elena Rybakina and Stefanos Tsitsipas as they attempt to achieve glory in Melbourne.