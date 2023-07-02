1. Austria in exactly 74 words*

Oracle Red Bull Racing won its team-record 10th Grand Prix in succession in Austria , Max Verstappen taking his fifth consecutive victory from pole position to extend his championship lead to 81 points. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc converted a front-row start to second place, while Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Pérez produced a scintillating surge from 15th on the grid to take third place, his first podium finish since Miami in round five and fifth of the season.

* 2023 is the 74th season of the F1 world championship

2. The Austrian GP in six pics

Verstappen nailed the start as the chasing pack surged on Sunday
Pérez's podium was reward for a weekend of perseverance
Verstappen always had Leclerc under control after a feisty first lap
Things got tight between the teammates on Lap 1 of Saturday's Sprint
Verstappen left nothing on the table to take pole by just 0.048 seconds

3. Max motors on, Checo battles through

It was mostly plain sailing for Max after his Friday pole position © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The second Sprint weekend of the season, Friday qualifying, plenty of rain on Saturday, a second start to ace on Sunday … as Verstappen said himself, Austria was an event that was "hectic, and a lot of things could go wrong … so luckily a lot of things went right."

The reigning two-time world champion was being modest, as his strength at the Red Bull Ring – Sunday was his fifth Grand Prix win at 'home', the most of any circuit on the calendar – made his fifth straight win overall seemingly an inevitability after he repelled a feisty Leclerc twice on the opening lap.

The Dutchman had time in reserve to pit for fresh soft tyres on the penultimate lap in an attempt to set the fastest lap of the race on the final tour, which he did with a lap of 1min 07.012secs for an extra world championship point, a full stop on a weekend of dominance that saw him lead all but one timed session across three days.

Verstappen did have his streak of consecutive laps led snapped – after pitting on lap 24, he briefly dropped behind Ferrari duo Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to end his run of 248 laps in a row in first place. But his final winning margin after 71 laps – 5.155secs with an extra pit stop – indicated that he was in charge all weekend.

The 25-year-old won Saturday's Sprint, too; the only tense moment came when he made a sluggish start with excessive wheelspin in the wet and dropped behind Pérez at Turn 1, the two running side by side (and Verstappen's right wheels briefly touching the grass) before Verstappen retook first place at Turn 3. "He said that he couldn't see me, and I trust his word – there's no need to make a big deal about it," Verstappen said of Pérez.

If Verstappen's run to the top step of the rostrum was expected given his form and his pedigree at the circuit, Pérez joining him on the Austrian podium looked like a long shot after a difficult build-up to the weekend.

Struggling on next to no sleep and carrying a fever, the Mexican missed Thursday's track activities altogether, and then qualified a lowly 15th after having three laps in Q2 deleted for breaching track limits.

Saturday was the beginning of Pérez's turnaround, qualifying second for the Sprint and finishing in the same position, while Sunday's charge from the eighth row of the grid was highlighted by a spirited stoush with Sainz for third, Pérez finally securing the spot with 10 laps left.

4. Penalties halt progress at AlphaTauri

A clash with Kevin Magnussen dashed any top-10 hopes for Nyck de Vries © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

It was the talk of the Austrian weekend – the seemingly endless number of penalties for breaching track limits handed out through qualifying and the race – and Scuderia AlphaTauri pair Nyck De Vries and Yuki Tsunoda weren't spared from scrutiny, the team-mates finishing 17th and 19th respectively after falling foul of the stewards.

De Vries had a tricky Friday when he qualified in last place, while Saturday's Sprint saw him end up in 17th from 14th on the grid. Sunday's Grand Prix proper saw him start from pit lane after the team fitted a new battery and electronics control unit before the race, but a five-second penalty for contact with Kevin Magnussen's Haas on lap 39 halted his progress.

From 16th on the grid, Tsunoda's torrid Sunday began with a damaged front wing from Turn 3 contact with Alpine's Esteban Ocon on the opening lap, and the Japanese then speared into the Turn 4 gravel and dropped to last after a pit stop to change his front wing. Multiple penalties for track limits infringements saw him classified last at the chequered flag, with Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) the sole retirement from the race.

5. The number you need to know

248: Verstappen's streak of consecutive laps led ended at 248, the longest by any driver since Ayrton Senna won his first world title for McLaren in 1988. Senna led 264 laps in a row that season, while Alberto Ascari led for 305 straight laps in 1952-53.

6. The word from the paddock

"Most important for me was lap one, to stay in front. After that we could do our own race. The tyre life was not that great around here, but our stints were perfect. A great day – I enjoyed it a lot!" Max Verstappen

7. The stats that matter

Drivers' championship top 5

Position Driver Team Points Gap 1 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing 229 - 2 Sergio Pérez Oracle Red Bull Racing 148 -81 3 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 131 -98 4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 106 -123 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 82 -147

Constructors' championship top 5

Position Team Points Gap 1 Oracle Red Bull Racing 377 - 2 Mercedes 178 -199 3 Aston Martin 175 -202 4 Ferrari 154 -223 5 Alpine 47 -330

9. Where to next, and what do I need to know?

Round 10 (Great Britain), July 7-9

Circuit name/location: Silverstone, Northamptonshire, England

Length/laps: 5.891km, 52 laps

Grands Prix held/debut: 56, 1950

Most successful driver: Lewis Hamilton (eight wins)

Most successful team: Ferrari (15 wins)

2022 podium: 1st: Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), 2nd: Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing), 3rd: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

