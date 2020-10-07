In the blink of an eye, Japanese-Canadian dancer b-girl Konatsu has taken the Toronto break scene by storm. Her well-versed dynamic flow, veteran footwork, and technical power moves have seen her dominate, and now, she’s catching international attention as she moves into the BC One E-Battle round of sixteen.

Check out the link below to tune in and watch b-girl Konatsu at the Red Bull BC One E-Battle, the world’s biggest online breaking competition, LIVE on October 10 at 2PM EST.

Originally hailing from Japan’s Sunshine State, Okayama, b-girl Konatsu dropped everything in 2016 to move to Canada with hopes of becoming a professional breaker and learning Toronto-thread style from the infamous SuperNaturalz break crew. Since the move, she joined the crew, married her coach b-boy Onton , established her own all-girl break crew, and the rest unfolded as fate.

It’s no surprise that when the call for BC One E-Battle submissions went out, b-boy Onton — who cracked the top 16 of the world finals back in 2015 — convinced her to enter. Now, Konatsu is set to face off against Ukraine-based b-girl Stefani in the round of 16 later this week.

“He pretty much forced me to do it,” said Konatsu with a smile on her face. “At first, I was quite nervous. I had a feeling I could make the top 32, but now I’m going further than I expected.”

What began as an entry-on-a-limb scenario has developed into a larger than life realization that she may have the skillset to be crowned champion and guarantee a spot in the 2021 World Final line up.

Keep scrolling to discover the world of b-girl Konatsu, Canada’s remaining BC One E-Battle hopeful.

From roots to realization

Konatsu's impressive breaking style is made up of an intricate dynamic flow © Jahmal Nugent

Japan’s breakdancing renaissance followed the release of the 1983 American hip hop film Wild Style — which featured the likes of breaking dancing pioneers the Rocksteady Crew (RSC) and cultural icon DJ Grandmaster Flash. Later that year, b-boy Crazy Legs travelled to Japan as part of the film’s global promotional tour. Up until this point, few hip hop tracks were spinning at Tokyo discos, and the visual components of hip hop — like style, breaking, and graffiti — were still unknown. B-boy Crazy Legs and his troop performed break routines across the country, marking the dawn of Japanese hip hop.

Those early years were extremely difficult, and it was unlike anything I’d ever done before Konatsu breaking

Over 30 years later, b-girl Konatsu entered the scene as a total newbie. A number of her friends were a part of a break crew at the National University of Kagawa, in southwest Japan, and they convinced her to join. She spent the next two years dialing in the fundamentals, mastering basic footwork, dancing alongside the Okayama b-boys, and becoming obsessed with the sport.

“Those early years were extremely difficult, and it was unlike anything I’d ever done before,” Konatsu said. “But once I started progressing, I couldn’t stop.”

While the heavy curve of learning to break from scratch proved to be a challenge, she found that the cultural and societal pressures associated with breaking in Japan was her greatest obstacle.

“Japan is a very rule-oriented place, with an even stricter work environment. We’re expected to work all day. I knew I wanted to focus more on my dance and pursue it as a career, but trying to balance that drive while working long hours to appease my family was stressful,” she added.

Additionally, Konatsu dreamt of breaking away from Japanese break style — which tends to focus on strong, fast footwork, and basic power moves — and broadening her scope as a dancer.

This prompted her to drop everything, move to Toronto, pick up a part-time gig at a smoothie shop, and immerse herself in the world of Toronto-thread breaking — a style that prioritizes complex flow, original thread, power moves, and freeze stacking. She reached out to the infamous Toronto-based Super Naturals break crew, fell in love and married member b-boy Onton, and has been dancing with and learning from the crew ever since.

Girls are just as capable of nailing power moves as boys Konatsu breaking Straight out of Japan, Konatsu excelled in footwork but lacked in power moves and leg work. This hindered her performance in Toronto-based dance battles, and it didn’t sit well. “I spent countless hours working on the foundations, focusing on freezes, and eventually it helped me develop power moves like tombstones and windmills,” she added. “Through this, I learnt that nothing is impossible if you want it enough, and, that girls are just as capable of nailing power moves as boys.”

Toronto’s new kid on the block

Today, you can find Konatsu dominating the Toronto break scene and turning heads internationally. When she’s not teaching Japanese, Konatsu dances with two Canadian crews. Kuru Crew, is a high level b-girl crew pushing the limits of Toronto-thread style. Half part rivals, half part best-friends, the group practices together, pushes one another, and more often than not, face off in the finals of local battles. Her other crew is a family affair, as she battles alongside b-boy Onton, as breaking partners.

According to Konatsu, b-boy Onton taught her the foundations of Toronto-thread style and prepared her to excel in battle. She said proudly: “He’s not only my teacher, but my greatest inspiration, and the reason I’m competing in the BC One E-Battle.”

Up until this point, participants in BC One have uploaded a single video in each round to showcase their skills. Videos were matched up against those of competitors, and a group of judges crowned a winner. It created an element of uncertainty and confusion as dancers didn’t have the opportunity to respond to the other’s routine. But now, competitors will go face-to-face in live online battles.

Konatsu, who is no rookie to live break battling, welcomes the round of 16 with open arms. However, face-to-face or not, she says her tactics and mentality will remain the same.

“Every time I battle, I’m doing everything in my power to break my best,” she said. “Yes, break dancing is a very responsive sport, and I analyze the opponents’ style and level, but regardless of what they do, I’m packing everything I can do into one round because I have to make sure I’m going to win.”