For the second year in a row, B-girl Tiff’s unique breaking style — a combination of explosive, acrobatic power moves and playful, dynamic flow — has earned her a top spot in the Red Bull BC One E-Battle . Drawing from a background in gymnastics and contemporary dance, she isn’t afraid to take up space on the floor — which is good, because she’s quickly become one of the biggest B-girl names in Canada.

B-Girl Tiff squares off against B-Girl Emma © Dale Tidy

Though competitive gymnastics and dance have been a part of her life since childhood, Tiff’s breaking journey didn’t begin until her first week at Queen’s University as an undergrad. More precisely, it was after her first Urban Hip Hop class, when she passed a B-girl practicing footwork on campus.

Without knowing exactly what she was watching, Tiff remembers thinking to herself, “I have to do that.”

Building momentum in the Ontario break scene

Wasting no time, Tiff joined a breaking club at the university that year and began practicing every day. “I got a bit obsessive about it,” she said with a laugh.

Already having skills like tumbling and flips in her back pocket, she sought to develop an artistic style that focused on harmonizing power moves with dynamic flow and footwork.

“I want to be like a roller coaster,” she added. “I want to go up and down and play with all the different levels, because, for me, when I’m doing that, it just feels really fun and exhilarating … I’m chasing that feeling when I break.”

Throughout the next two years — breaking in Kingston during the school year and in Toronto during the summer — Tiff trained with various crews, including Ground Illusionz and Original Ruckus Crew. B-boy Frost, a member of the former and one of her first breaking teachers, became her mentor and has since been a pivotal source of guidance and support for Tiff.

The arrival of the Kuru Crew

When she returned to Toronto at the end of those two years, she joined forces with B-girls Konatsu and Caerina — both of whom she considered to be her biggest local rivals. They entered a break battle under the name Kobe Pong, dominated the floor, renamed themselves Kuru Crew, and have continued to rule the Canadian B-girl scene ever since.

B-Girl Tiff alongside crewmmate B-girl Konatsu © Dale Tidy

“When we battled as a crew together, it was really something special because our styles were so different from each other,” Tiff gushed about the experience. “We really complimented each other.”

She went on to praise each of her teammates' individual styles, ambitions, and drive, upholding them as some of her greatest sources of motivation — especially during periods of burnout.

Balancing extensive breakdance training, traveling, and competitions with her full-time consulting position at Deloitte is a constant effort for Tiff, and she opened up about several times she’s come close to leaving it all behind. “It’s because of [Konatsu and Caerina] that I’m still breaking for sure,” she said. “Because [of] this sense of crew, this sense of belonging. They’re like family to me.”

Red Bull BC One, the Olympics & beyond

Back in 2020, Tiff was recovering from a concussion that forced her to take a two-year hiatus from breaking when her crewmate Konatsu competed in the Red Bull BC One E-Battle for the first time. Thrilled by her journey, and drawn to the possibility of going up against some of the top B-girls in the world herself, Tiff jumped to compete in 2021, and again this year.

While the energy of live battles is unmatched to Tiff, the opportunity to train her stamina and practice achieving the fullest expression of her style presented by the Red Bull BC One E-Battle has been a highlight for her. “I think I filmed it like 150 times,” she claimed about her entry video.

Now in the top 4, she’s plans on challenging herself to improve her flow, and making it to the Red Bull BC One World Final in New York on November 12, 2022. Here, breakers from across the world will reunite for this important moment in the art form’s trajectory to battle it out at the world’s most highly anticipated one-on-one breaking competition.

“With my close friends, I'm completely free in my breaking,” she said, “but sometimes I can't translate that in my battles yet, because I get panicky or get nervous, or there's [too] much pressure that I'm putting [on] this one battle.”

When it comes to the rest of her breaking career, Tiff has some grand ambitions — like representing Canada at the 2024 Olympics — but being able to embody her most authentic self when she breaks, as well as being an active source of inspiration in the breaking community, are the intentions that truly guide her forward. “It's just about being so dope at my style and sharing that with the world,” she expressed. We expect she’ll do no less.

