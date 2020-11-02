At just ten years old, free skier and his father Eric summited Mt. Currie. Climbing roughly 1300 vertical metres up steep trails nestled within B.C.’s coastal rainforest, Logan was awarded a treat for every 300 metres he’d overcome. After a long summit push, Eric remembers Logan looking down in awe at the ski lines that towered over their home in the Pemberton Valley.

Two years later, Logan, Eric, and close friend Kye Petersen returned. This time via helicopter, in the middle of winter.

“They were quite young to be up there, so I brought along an ACMG mountain guide to appease social services,” Eric laughed.

Bluebird, stable conditions allowed for a swift descent down the main couloir which was followed by deep pow that extended into the valley below. Eric recalls the joy in that moment, being able to watch his son follow in his father’s footsteps, and ski terrain well beyond his years with ease.

For Eric, who’s best known Canadian ski legend with over 40 first descents, fatherhood became a responsibility to share wisdom, ethics, experiences, and good times in the mountains with his two sons, Eric and Dalton, who ultimately became products of their environment.

This was normal for our family. We’d always go on big trips together, push boundaries, and all along he was morphing me into becoming a pro skier.

After years of exploring the world ski racing, slopestyle, halfpipe, and adventuring with his dad, Logan inevitably found himself consumed by big mountain skiing. From three successful seasons on the Freeride World Tour, to filming with major production companies like Matchstick Productions, to spearheading a number of personal projects, he is paving his own path as a second-generation professional skier in the Coast Mountains.

Although Logan’s success lies in his own, unique approach to finding and stomping the biggest lines, the inherent father-son competitiveness and the transfer of knowledge and wisdom within the Pehota household powered his upbringing as a skier.

Below, we've compiled a list of important backcountry ski advice that Eric has shared with his sons, as a father and as a friend.

Logan Pehota stands with his dad, Eric, on the mountain © Nic Alegre 01 / 04

1. When entering the backcountry, surround yourself with the right people

“This may sound like a no brainer, but choosing the right backcountry partners can save your life. Never in my career have I ever skied with a random, it always has to be a good friend that I trust, and who trusts me. Though we plan and prepare, the backcountry holds a lot of unknown, and when a member of the group has a bad feeling about something, it’s best to listen, because at the end of the day, if something does go wrong, they are the ones responsible for rescuing you.

It’s important to have your posy and rely on them.”

2. When chasing objectives, there’s always a next time

“I always pushed it when it was time to push it. But I remember the first time we set out to ski the east face of Tantalus, the elements didn’t line up. Though we poured a lot of time and resources into the objective, the timing wasn’t right. In mountain environments, timing is everything. There is no shame in walking away and coming back another day. We all enter high adrenaline situations but we need to control our egos. Listen to your gut, look around, analyze conditions, and use your head, because common sense can save your life.

That being said, when the elements do align, it’s important to trust your backcountry partner’s abilities and judgement. For example, Logan’s unique approach to skiing lines allows him to see things that I would have never thought about. He’s always one step ahead. I remember one time we we’re out jumping the sleds and I was eying up a 40 foot line… Of course he turns it into a 60.”

3. When it comes to safety, prepare for the worst

“I’ve spent a few days on the mountain, I learnt from experience, and I did my best to pass it on. Never let your guard down because accidents happen when you’re pushing the boundaries. Make a game plan and prepare for the worst, but hope for the best. Get educated and ride with people who have experience with the snowpack and the terrain. I’ve done my best to share these insights with my sons since they were six years old.”

4. Ultimately, longevity is the goal