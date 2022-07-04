7 of the best backpacking trips in British Columbia

From rolling alpine meadows to lush coastal rainforest to striking granite peaks, British Columbia really does have it all when it comes to multi day backpacking trips. There’s something for everyone when it comes to difficulty too—whether you like steep, scrambling ascents, or—dare we say it, long walks on the beach, the province packs a punch. Here's a list of iconic overnighters to get you started. Expect wild views, high rewards, and experiences of a lifetime.

01 Juan De Fuca Trail

Duration: 3-5 days

Distance: 47 km round trip

Best Months: May to October

Elevation Gain: 190 m

Fees and Reservations: Camping fees are $10/person/night, first come, first-served.

Located on the West Coast of Vancouver island, the Juan De Fuca is a hike like any other. Weaving through lush coastal rainforest and secluded beaches the Juan De Fuca is the adventure of a lifetime. While the elevation change and distance may not jump off the page, don’t be fooled—this trail with challenge even the most experienced backpackers with variable weather, long stretches of beach hiking, and notoriously muddy conditions. Be sure to bring your Gore-tex, and maybe an extra pair of socks.

02 North Coast Trail

Duration: 4-5 days

Distance: 43 km

Best Months: May to September

Elevation Gain: 240 meters

Fees and Reservations: Camping fees are $10/person/night, first come, first-served.

Want to get a bit more off the grid, but still experience the beauty of Vancouver Island? Look no further than the North Coast trail. Located on the Northern tip of the island, most people hike from June to September, as the area can have some pretty nasty weather in the winter months. Beware, a nice day on the beach is possible, but it’s frequently referenced as one of the most difficult multi-day backpacking trips in the province. The reward? Anything from a potential run in with the elusive coastal wolves of British Columbia to total solace in a one-of-a-kind environment and stretches of beach like you’ve never seen before.

03 Panorama Ridge

Duration: 2-4 days

Distance: 18 km round trip

Best Months: July to September

Elevation Gain: >900 meters

Fees and Reservations: Required, $6/night/tent pad, camping fees are $10/person/night

There are some trails where the name just perfectly fits the trail, and Panorama Ridge is certainly one of them. With views of the striking peak of Black Tusk, the shimmering glacial-blue waters of Garibaldi Lake, and the entire Coast Range this trail is one to remember. While it can be done in a day trip, this one deserves a little bit of time—camp at Garibaldi Lake and take a swim in glacial runoff, or summit Black Tusk and spend a night to rest those tired legs. The trail is well maintained, but it’s got plenty of vertical gain that will leave even experienced hikers plenty tired. Plus, who doesn’t want to spend a little bit more time in the alpine?

04 Wedgemount Lake

Duration: 2 days

Distance: 13 km round trip

Best Months: July to September

Elevation Gain: 1160 meters

Fees and Reservations: Required, $6/night/tent pad, camping fees are $10/person/night

With the trailhead located just 15 minutes from the center of the Whistler Village, Wedgemount Lake is an absolute classic, with a glacial lake at the top as the icing on the cake when you get to the campground. The trail is tough, so don’t be fooled by the 24 km round trip—over that 24 km you’ll gain over 1300 metres. If you want to max out your trip, take on the world-class scrambling opportunities by completing the nearby Armchair Traverse, or summiting Wedge Mountain, one of the tallest in the area. If going higher isn’t for you, enjoy the glacially fed lake that sometimes even has icebergs floating around as late as July. If you’re into alpenglow and all-time views, this hike has it all.

05 Howe Sound Crest Trail

Duration: 2-4 Days

Distance: 31.7 km

Best Months: Mid-July to September

Elevation Gain: 660 meters

Fees and Reservations: None

There isn’t a trail in the Sea to Sky that better encapsulates all that the corridor has to offer than the Howe Sound Crest Trail. Yep, we said it. With beautiful views of the infamous Lions, non-stop views of the Howe Sound, alpine lakes aplenty, and a year-round arena for trail running, hiking, snowshoeing, and even some skiing and riding the Howe Sound Crest Trail has it all. Like others on this list, the trail can be done in a day if you want to get after it, but we’d advise you take your sweet, sweet time—you won’t regret it.

06 Okanagan High Rim Trail

Duration: 3-4 Days

Distance: 58 km

Best Months: Late-April to October

Elevation Gain: 800 meters

Fees and Reservations: None

While the Okanagan doesn’t get the shine that the Coast Range and the Rockies get, there are plenty of gems in the area, especially for those who prefer a slightly more laid-back experience. One of the newest routes in BC, this trail goes along a ridge between Vernon and Kelowna giving you great perspective of the beauty of interior British Columbia, and views of both Kalamalka and Okanagan Lake. Plus, the snow melts a bit sooner on this route—which means there is a longer season than some of the aforementioned high alpine hikes.

07 Mount Assiniboine

Duration: 4-6 Days

Distance: 52 km

Best Months: Mid-July to mid-September

Elevation Gain: 480 meters

Fees and Reservations: Reservations and fees are required to camp in the park through BC Parks and to camp on the access trails through Banff National Park.

If you’re looking for a postcard worthy hike, this is the one with the terminus ending at one of Canada’s most iconic peaks. Even if you’ve seen photos enough, there isn’t anything that’s better than seeing this one in person. This one is a bit of a slog, but as they always say—the juice is definitely worth the squeeze. Plus, you’ll get a little bit of Alberta flavour, as this park is right on the border of British Columbia and Alberta.