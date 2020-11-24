Whether you’re learning to ride a bike, play the guitar, dance the Nae Nae, or dial in a consistent switch backtail through a down-flat-down, practice makes perfect.

Like all everyday actions, any caliber of snowboard trickery requires a complex sequence of tensing and relaxing different muscles. Once these sequences have been practiced repeatedly over our lifetimes, they become ingrained within our muscle and skill memory. With continual practice, even the most difficult maneuvers become second nature, and can be performed almost automatically and without thought.

So if maximum repetition is the key to success, then how do we make the most out of our time spent on a snowboard? Well that’s easy, go hike a rail!

According to Olympic gold medalist Sebastien Toutant, hiking a rail every time you ride is the best way to progress your snowboarding — be it at a local resort, or more favourably, in your backyard.

“When hiking a feature, you’re always keeping your legs warm and loose, and constantly thinking about dialling in the trick,” said Toutant. If you’re lapping a chairlift, you may only hit the rail every 30 minutes, but when hiking, you’re logging at least 30 reps per hour. It’s the perfect recipe for progression.”

No pressure. No lineups. No problem.

For the same reasons, any snowboarder with a backyard should utilize it. You don’t need much space, or even much snow, just the will to make it work. Backyard sessions on a comfortable setup is the perfect place to dial in new tricks before taking them to a busy resort with confidence and ease.

In his early days, Toutant and his friends would begin riding backyards parks in early October. They would gather snow from local ice rinks, set up a small scaffolding drop in ramp, and session a small feature late into the night. Some years they rode a janky piece of metal they found at the scrap yard, other years a flat bar, or a big corrugated tube.

“No matter the feature, it really helped out my rail riding,” Toutant explained. “Growing up I was always much better at riding jumps, but those sessions helped my rail riding get up to par.”

Additionally, hiking a rail brings out the best in any boarder. Riders push and inspire one another in an intimate setting, while cultivating confidence and creativity. It’s truly a beautiful thing.

With inspiration from Toutant, we’ve compiled a list of the most accessible, fun, and progress-sparking DIY features for any backyard. Here’s a few of our favourites, but bigger slopes call for hips, jumps, and rail lines. The sky is the limit.

PVC Pipes

According to Toutant, a long, blue PVC pipe is considered a staple in any backyard setup. These pipes can be left on the ground or raised easily with small supports, they slide perfectly, and will last forever. At roughly 12 feet, they provide enough surface area for a plethora of tricks. From beginners to professionals, any rider will enjoy PVC session

Corrugated Pipes

A corrugated pipe is a perfect backyard feature for more advanced riders. Similar to PVC pipes, they can be left on the ground or propped up. The main difference is they are grooved opposed to smooth. This adds an element of risk and the likelihood of catching an edge increases significantly.

Scaffolding

No natural speed? No problem. From small backyard drop in ramps, to massive big air jumps, scaffolding is the key to creating speed. A single unit of scaffolding, paired with a wooden ramp, is enough to make a terrain park out of any backyard.

Seb Toots going big on the scaffolding made jump at Air and Style 2016 © Sebastian Marko

Flat Boxes or Picnic Tables