What does Battletoads (2020) offer this generation of gamers?

Battletoads (2020) is a colourful and dynamic update to the original Battletoads (1991), which released on the NES almost 30 years ago. Published by Xbox Games Studios, Rare Ltd and developed by Dlala Studios for Xbox One and PC, it’s an electric reboot to one of the hardest action games ever made. Bringing the same characters and beat 'em up side scrolling action we saw in the original, the new version improves things by incorporating more modern elements of gaming that have come to be expected from this generation of players.

Improved presentation

In this new release, titular Battletoads Zitz, Rash and Pimple, the once intergalactic heroes, have fallen into obscurity and been forced to work menial jobs to afford their dilapidated one-bedroom apartment. Deciding they would rather die than spend one more day as nobodies, they venture off to find and defeat their greatest nemesis, the Dark Queen. Once they find out she’s just as nameless as they are, the four decide to team up to take out the current “bad guys”, the infamous Topians, in an attempt to become relevant again.

Our heroes look great and are very likeable, with hand drawn 2D animation and professional voice actors. Players will feel like they are playing a game that could easily double as a show on Adult Swim.

When it comes to the art style, each character is fully realized. In the original games, the only thing separating Zitz, Rash and Pimple were skin colour and a pair of sunglasses. Now each toad has their own unique design, personality, and combat style. The detail put into the characters’ attacks is fun to see on-screen. There’s extra motivation to switch between characters and learn all the combos just to see them all.

The dialogue is clever, flowing nicely through gameplay and cutscenes to break up the pace. Never holding back on the comedy, these heroes often break the fourth wall, making fun of themselves for being washed up and out of touch, like three anthropomorphic toad Deadpools.

Dlala Studios were diligent in staying true to the original, while simultaneously enhancing game design. Even small things like the way the toads freak out whenever they face a boss. Their eyes pop out of their heads and their jaws drop. It was funny in the original and it’s that much more realized with modernized graphics.

Adjusted difficulty

The biggest change, obvious to those who played the original Battletoads, is the level of difficulty. Battletoads (1991) is revered as one of the hardest games ever made, making it onto a majority of top ten lists all over the internet.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were incredibly popular in this era and rival companies were desperate to cash in on TMNT’s success. Simultaneously game rentals were killing the video game sales as most games at that time were beatable in less than a week. There was no reason to drop $50.00 for any title when you could easily beat an entire game three times over for $5.00 before it was due back at the video store.

To solve both problems, Battletoads was brought onto the market. Not only was it a chance to cash in on the flavour of the month, but the intense difficulty made it so players would not be able to beat it in a week. Players would spend more money renting than buying, as it could take months to years before they were skilled enough to complete it. Battletoads (1991) wasn’t bad, just really hard. For the time, it had some of the best graphics. The characters were cool, the levels were varied, and the music was fantastic.

Its difficulty eventually became a part of its identity. Battletoads (1991) formed a cult following by those brave enough to spend as many hours as it took to master it. Even today people are attempting to beat it in record time. The fastest speedrun for Battletoads (1991) came out of Russia this year, clocking in at 12m33s753ms. On average the original title takes four to five hours for an experienced Battletoads connoisseur to complete.

Battletoads (2020), on the other hand, ships with three levels of difficulty, making it enjoyable for everyone. With the changes in tow, it still averages about six or seven hours of gameplay to finish. Players who want to stand a chance of finding out how the story ends can play the easiest difficulty, Tadpole. Players with a little extra time on their hands, however, now have a new way to fill their days, thanks to the hardest difficulty, Battletoad.

Mixing new school and old school for the best of both worlds

Although the most hardcore fans of the original might not agree, marrying new technology and practices of today with the best elements of the original does wonders for the series. The initial release was popular because of its great characters, level design, music, infamous challenge and couch co-op. Couch co-op alone is hard to come by with developers making every game with the intention to sell as many consoles and online gaming subscriptions as possible. Some households own multiple versions of the same console just so they can play their favourite games together.

If the remake was simply a fresh coat of paint, retaining the nearly impossible difficulty and clunky controls, it just wouldn’t cut it in today’s market. The reboot had to be made with today’s audience in mind. Aesthetically pleasing graphics, dynamic storytelling, and satisfying challenges along with controls that are complex enough to involve some skill, but are easy to master after a couple of levels, are what will drive people to this title and rebuild the franchise.

The developers wanted to maintain the feel of the original for the long-term fans by taking as much from the initial release as possible while simultaneously looking for ways to improve. The hover bike level, for example, is framed from the back instead of the old side view, so you can actually determine where you are in space and react accordingly to obstacles. There were also some new elements added to the remake. Dlala Studios sprinkled in some mini games, puzzles and collectibles, for added content, which are common in today’s action adventure games.

The new title can potentially bring new fans together with old ones. Some of those 90’s kids that played the original growing up, might now be parents looking for games to play with their own children. They do recommend ages 10 and up, but other than a bit of crude humor it's mostly for everyone.

The verdict

Battletoads (2020) is an enjoyable addition to the Battletoads franchise. Like the original, the game isn't very long and some might find themselves beating it in one sitting. At a price point of $25.99 players won't get hours of content, but instead can spend extra time replaying stages on different difficulties and trying to get all the collectibles. The game is also available on Game Pass for Xbox One and the Xbox App for PC so, for a good chunk of Microsoft enthusiasts, it’s already available to them at no extra cost outside their subscription.