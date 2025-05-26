© Gianfranco Tripodo/Red Bull Content Pool
Padel
Padel star Bea González just set a new standard of precision
Currently ranked eighth in the world, Bea González is no stranger to making history. Watch how the padel pro hits a tiny target with a masterful drop shot.
Beatriz González Fernández, known as Bea González, is one of padel’s biggest stars. She burst onto the professional scene at just 14, becoming the youngest player ever to compete in the top flight. By 18, she had already claimed her first professional title, cementing her status as one of the sport’s brightest young stars. Today, she stands among the elite, with multiple titles to her name, and is widely celebrated for her aggressive, high-energy style and her charismatic demeanour.
01
The shot that stunned the padel world
In a recent viral video, González attempts the kind of trick shot that most players only dream of: a delicate drop shot aimed at a tiny plastic bucket, a target so small and narrow it seems impossible to hit. With laser focus, she sends the ball floating gently over the net, hitting it squarely on the mark. The feat is reminiscent of tennis pro Stefanos Tsitsipas’s remarkable accuracy, where he famously struck a coin on the court with his serve. This moment is a testament to the technical mastery and mental sharpness that define her game.
02
The skills behind the magic
González’s ability to pull off such a shot is no accident. Her game is built on explosive movement, rapid reflexes and a keen sense of anticipation. She’s known for dominating the net with powerful volleys and for her strategic shot selection, which keeps opponents guessing.
I'm an attacking and competitive player and always like to be at the net
A very underrated resource that enables González always to be one step ahead of her opponents is her footwork, one of the foundations for winning more points in padel by improving positioning, getting closer to the net, where most points are decided, and turning up where rivals least expect her. Bea acknowledges the importance of footwork and constant activity to catch opponents off guard: "I would describe myself as a very physical player who is moving all the time, actually too much sometimes," she says. "They even tell me I spend more energy than necessary. I'm an attacking and competitive player and always like to be at the net to dictate the outcome of the points.”
Her early beginnings in the sport undoubtedly also helped her acquire that touch and sense of accuracy and made hitting the ball with the padel racket second nature to her. González speaks enthusiastically of the start of her padel journey when she was just a little kid. "I would stay to watch my dad play with his friends and join them after they finished," she says. "Having a club really close to home was very important. My mother signed me up for classes, and my coach soon told her I had a gift."
03
A season of transition
The 2024 season tested González’s resilience as much as her skill. Despite battling injuries, including a foot thrombosis and pectoral issues, she returned to the court stronger than ever, notching critical wins, such as the Dubai P1, towards the end of the season.
In 2025, González and her new young team-mate, Claudia Fernández, have established themselves as one of the primary challengers for the dominating top two seeds, Ariana Sánchez – Paula Josemaría, and Delfina Brea – Gemma Triay. They reached the Riyadh P1 final but encountered an unfortunate obstacle, as González was forced to withdraw due to injury concerns. Nevertheless, the young pair is pushing the top seeds to the edge and refining their chemistry in their first season together.
With her signature mix of talent, competitiveness and flair, González is not just hitting targets, she’s setting them for the next generation of padel stars.
Watch Bea González and the top padel players live on Red Bull TV.
Find more information on all tournaments, including ticketing, match schedules, current scores, player updates and all the latest news on the Premier Padel website.