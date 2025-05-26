Padel star Bea González just set a new standard of precision

A very underrated resource that enables González always to be one step ahead of her opponents is her footwork, one of the foundations for

by improving positioning, getting closer to the net, where most points are decided, and turning up where rivals least expect her. Bea acknowledges the importance of footwork and constant activity to catch opponents off guard: "I would describe myself as a very physical player who is moving all the time, actually too much sometimes," she says. "They even tell me I spend more energy than necessary. I'm an attacking and competitive player and always like to be at the net to dictate the outcome of the points.”