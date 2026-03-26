Bea González: the padel pearl still shining bright

Beatriz 'Bea' González is one of padel’s standout stars. At just 24, the Spaniard has already made history, and after an injury-hit 2024, she returned in 2025 with the most dominant run of her career, winning six titles alongside Claudia Fernández, including the Mexico Major and the Tour Finals in Barcelona, where she was the standout player.

Now competing with former world number one Paula Josemaría as the second-seeded pair on the 2026 Qatar Airways Premier Padel World Tour, Bea is firmly one to watch. Read on to learn more about her sporting upbringing in Spain, her rise in padel and the life she leads away from the court.

Get the inside track on her quest to become the best women's player on the Qatar Airways Premier Padel World Tour and her meteoric rise to the top in the new Red Bull TV documentary Padel Life , which has premiered in Miami during the current P1 event :

25 min Get to know Bea González beyond the padel court Get to know one of padel’s brightest stars, Bea González, through the on and off court moments that shape her.

01 Who is Bea González?

In the heart of Málaga, Spain, Bea González embarked on a journey that took her from the local courts of the Miraflores Padel Club in El Palo, her neighbourhood, to the global stages of the Qatar Airways Premier Padel World Tour. Born into a family with a deep love for sport, Bea's destiny seemed intertwined with athletics from the start.

Her grandfather, Antonio González 'Chuzo' - a revered figure in football who played for the Spanish national team in the 1960s - and her father's passion for padel laid the foundation for what was to come. Bea, who started playing padel "as a hobby" with no specific goals to become a professional whatsoever, embodies the energetic spirit and determination of her hometown. . “I've always loved to say I’m from Málaga, I've told my parents that if someday I lose the accent, they should scold me,” says a proud Bea. “Having a club really close to home was very important. My mum signed me up for classes, and my coach soon told her I had a gift,” she shares.

The Malaga native got her start on the neighbourhood court © Gianfranco Tripodo/Red Bull Content Pool Quotation Having a club really close to home was very important. My mum signed me up for classes and my coach soon told her I had a gift Beatriz González

02 Her first steps in padel

Bea's introduction to padel came naturally, influenced by her father's involvement in the sport. "I would stay to watch my dad play with his friends and join them after they finished," she says. "Having a club really close to home was very important. My mother signed me up for classes, and my coach soon told her I had a gift." The racket felt right in her hands from the moment she picked it up and started competing, sparking a love affair with padel that would define her future. "My parents told me to be cautious, warning me that I would lose a lot of matches in the first tournaments because I had never competed," she says. "Well, since that day, we didn't lose a single match for four years. We were beating everyone at eight years old. It was super fun."

03 “If I hadn’t had results, I know I would have stopped competing”

Bea, who graduated from college with a degree in sports science, was always a good student, able to successfully balance school with junior and professional padel tournaments. "The last years of school were particularly tough," she says. "When you're 16 or 17, you question what you are doing and all the things you're sacrificing. Thankfully, I had good results and rewards from an early age. If I hadn't had results, I know I would have stopped competing. You sacrifice a lot, and if you don't see results, it's not worth it."

This ability to sacrifice and pack her days with productivity would later prove essential in Bea’s professional success. “Having so many things to do and so many responsibilities now makes me want to do something at all times and make the most of every day. In a padel match, you go through many emotions that don’t get noticed from the outside. Psychologically, for me it’s a very complete and demanding sport,” she adds.

04 Stepping into the pro scene

A pro since the age of 14, González has a habit of breaking records © Jure Makovec/Red Bull Content Pool

The transition from a passionate enthusiast to a professional player was a pivotal moment for Bea. The decision to pursue padel professionally was bolstered by her early successes and the support of her family, setting her on a path to greatness. Nicknamed La Perla de El Palo (The Pearl of El Palo), Bea was on her way to shine under the brightest lights.

At just 14 years old – still the record for youngest-ever professional debut in padel - she drew interest from eight-time world champion Paula Eyheraguibel, who, through padel legend Carolina Navarro (Bea's reference as a player and figure, who quickly noticed Bea's talent) asked her to team up on her path to the pros. "She is the one who gave me that headstart and impulse," she says. "At 14, I had no idea about how a professional behaves, and she taught me that." Together, the champion Eyheraguibel (42 years old at the time) and the kid Bea (14) formed a dominant team. Bea’s circle had already realised she had a special talent and limitless potential.

“I got rid of the rest of my lessons and stayed only with Bea. I thought this girl had to be coached; these qualities and this aggressiveness had to be developed. I always coached her a little above her level, and she got desperate at times, but I kept telling her to be patient,” says Pablo Herrera, Bea’s coach during her junior stages.

05 The youngest winner in padel history

Battling back in Cancun © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Bea González's name is synonymous not only with prodigious talent but also with record-shattering achievements. Early in her career, she won the Under-18 Spanish Championship and World Championship. She started to make a considerable impact on the elite padel stage in 2018 alongside veteran player Cata Tenorio.

“She was a number one, and taught me many things not just on court, but off the court as well,” says Bea.

Her rapid rise to greatness was accelerated when Martita Ortega, then the world number one player in the world, called an 18-year-old Bea to play with her. In 2020, González became the youngest player in history to win a World Padel Tour tournament at 18 years old.

Celebrating victory in Dubai with Delfina Brea © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Bea also holds the records for youngest-ever player to make her professional debut, make the World Padel Tour quarter-finals, semi-finals and final. Bea and Martita went on to win four more tournaments together between 2020 and 2022, and quickly became the most recognisable team in World Padel Tour.

In 2022, Bea became a world champion with the Spanish national team after defeating Argentina in the finals - a feat she would repeat in 2024. Following her stage with Marta Ortega, Bea alternated between several team-mates, including Delfina Brea, with whom she formed a great friendship and later rejoined, as well as Paula Josemaría, Lucía Sainz and Martita Ortega for a second stint.

In 2023, Bea joined forces with Delfina 'Delfi' Brea and recorded her most successful year so far, winning five World Padel Tour titles and two Qatar Airways Premier Padel World Tour titles. She became the youngest player ever to win World Padel Tour Master and Master Final tournaments – all together with Delfina.

In 2024, the team started on the right track, winning four straight tournaments between the end of March and mid-May and a fifth trophy at the Dubai P1 in November. This season was, nevertheless, the most challenging one of Bea’s career, as she dealt with three injuries that kept her sidelined for several tournaments. “Mentally, it was very tough to get injured, get back, recover, and then get injured again… You can’t train, or travel, or have your usual day-to-day routine… Your life gets limited to just recovering,” said Bea.

Delfina Brea and Bea González on court © Samo Vidic / Red Bull Content Pool Quotation I’m an attacking and competitive player and always like to be at the net to dictate the outcome of the points Beatriz González

Having established themselves as the third-ranked pair, Bea and 'Delfi' finally decided to part ways at the end of the season, with Bea seeking a new partner to continue her journey to the top. with Bea partnering with Claudia Fernández for the 2025 season.

The 2025 season proved to be one of redemption and dominance for Bea. Alongside Claudia Fernández, she formed one of the most exciting and effective partnerships on the women’s circuit. The pair won their first Premier Padel title together at the Asunción P2 in May, becoming the youngest pair in history to win a Qatar Airways Premier Padel World Tour tournament, and built relentless momentum through the second half of the year. They became the nemesis of world number ones Gemma Triay and Delfina Brea, compiling a remarkable 8-2 head-to-head record against them across the season.

The defining stretch came in the final weeks of 2025, when González and Fernández won three consecutive titles: the Dubai P1, the Mexico Major (their first Major together, defeating the world number ones in the final), and the Tour Finals in Barcelona.

With the trophy from 2025 Finals in Barcelona © Alberto Nevado /Red Bull Content Pool

At the Tour Finals, Bea was the outstanding individual performer, producing 31 winners in the final alone, 17 more than any other player on court. Across the season, the pair lifted six trophies. They firmly established themselves as the third-ranked team in the world, regularly outperforming the pairs seeded above them in the biggest moments.

The Barcelona Finals also carried deep personal significance: Bea competed just days after the passing of her grandfather, Antonio González ‘Chuzo’, the former Spanish international footballer who had been one of her earliest sporting inspirations.

“My grandfather played for Atlético de Madrid, Málaga CF, the Spanish national team… He was a top footballer, and for me, he’s an example. He has gone through so many things, changes, and situations in his life, and not all of them were positive. But you would never see him be sad, never,” says an emotional Bea.

06 A new chapter in 2026

Bea has teamed up with Paula Josemaría for 2026 © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Despite ending 2025 on the highest of highs alongside Fernández, González made the bold decision to part ways with her partner and team up with Paula Josemaría for the 2026 season. Josemaría, a former world number one for three consecutive seasons and one of the most impactful left-handed players in the history of the sport, became available after her five-year partnership with Ariana Sánchez came to an end. The new González–Josemaría pairing immediately entered the season as the second-seeded team, behind only Triay and Brea, with a clear ambition: to compete for the world number one spot.

Early results in 2026 have shown both the potential and the growing pains of building a new partnership at the highest level. After a quarter-final exit at the Riyadh P1 (falling to Tamara Icardo and Claudia Jensen), and a run to the semi-finals at the Gijón P2, González and Josemaría found their rhythm at the Cancún P2, mounting a spectacular comeback from 1–5 down in the third set during the round of 16, before powering through the quarter-finals and semi-finals to reach their first final as a pair, before ultimately falling to the top seeds in the showpiece match.

07 What makes her a threat on the padel court?

She produced 31 winners in the final match of 2025 alone © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

Bea’s daring, attacking and flashy style of play is mainly what sets her apart from other players. She showcases a remarkable combination of power, touch, and precision that, coupled with a killer competitive instinct and ability to rise when it matters most, make her a force to be reckoned with and one of padel’s main attractions. “I would describe Bea as one of the few players who plays with her heart,” says her longtime (but now former) coach, Gaby Reca.

"I would describe myself as a very physical player who is moving all the time, actually too much sometimes," she says. "They even tell me I spend more energy than necessary. I'm an attacking and competitive player and always like to be at the net to dictate the outcome of the points.

But Bea’s charisma spans beyond her talent on the court. Her spontaneity and humility make her one of the most beloved figures in the padel world. Bea exudes kid-like excitement, joy and passion towards padel and everything she does.

08 What are her hobbies?

Back in the swing of things at the Gijón P2 in 2026 © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Off the court, Bea's life is as rich and varied as her career. Living in Madrid for the past few years, she cherishes her roots in Málaga and often returns to El Palo, where her journey began.

Bea's love for sports extends beyond padel; she's an avid football fan with a special place in her heart for her hometown’s teams, Málaga CF and FC Barcelona. She looks up to racket sports icons Rafael Nadal and Carolina Marín. Her hobbies - including playing percussion instruments and spending time with family and friends - reflect her grounded and relatable personality. “Music has always been something I loved. I always postponed it, saying to myself: ‘One day, when I retire, I’ll play the drums’. Until one day, I said, ‘Why don’t I do it now?’ It seems crazy, but I trained and practised better after playing the drums. I felt more coordinated and trained better.”

09 What’s next for Bea González?

With six titles in 2025, a new high-profile partnership alongside Paula Josemaría, and the hunger of a player who knows what it takes to win at the very highest level, González enters 2026 with one clear target: the world number one ranking. The Qatar Airways Premier Padel World Tour season spans 26 tournaments across 18 countries, from Riyadh to Barcelona, from Miami to Roland-Garros. For Bea, every stop is a chance to prove that the best is yet to come. “Padel has taught me endless lessons. My goal in the sport, obviously, is to be number one. We train for that, and I want to achieve it,” she says.

Find more information on all tournaments, including ticketing, match schedules, current scores, player updates and all the latest news on the Qatar Airways Premier Padel World Tour website . Watch all the action from the quarter-finals onwards on Red Bull TV.

About the author Who is Javier Romero? Javier is CMO at Siux Padel and a certified padel coach with deep roots in the sport, on and off the court. He brings an insider's perspective on the players, events, brands and trends shaping padel's global rise. He's also an avid player and one of the most active voices in the padel industry on LinkedIn . He previously led content and digital strategy at Babolat Padel.