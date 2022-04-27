5 benefits of barefoot running

When Philippides ran from Athens to Sparta following the Battle of Marathon to share the news of Greek’s victory over Persia, he didn’t do it wearing a pair of carbon-plated kicks. A couple of millennia before the advent of zero drop shoes and the ‘natural running’ movement, the legend of long distance running was doing his thing barefoot — proving that you don’t need lightweight foam and a responsive midsole to go the distance in this year's Wings for Life World Run .

Today, the barefoot running movement is gaining traction. Brands such as Vivobarefoot and Merrell are pioneering ‘barefoot’ collections, simulating the experience of running sole-free while retaining some of the protective properties of shoes.

My running has become more efficient Tom Cleminson

Running barefoot isn’t just for elite runners. Tom ‘Coach Clem’ Cleminson was an avid runner before a series of rugby-induced impact injuries left him in pain every time he went for a jog. After a few years away from running, he rediscovered his passion when he discovered barefoot running.

“I started to understand the science behind it,” explained Cleminson. “The easiest way to think about it is that your foot is the stable base for the body. When you're running, your body needs to absorb at least two times your bodyweight in shock. The arches of the foot were initially designed to absorb that shock. When you start wearing shoes, it changes your gait and your stride, so you over-stride and strike the heel instead. It was that shock that was travelling up into my knees and hips. It wasn't my knees that were the issue; it was the shock that was being transferred through running in normal shoes.”

When running, your body needs to absorb a lot of shock © Madison Garner

Three years later, Cleminson completed his first half marathon barefoot, and his injuries have remained in the past.

However, he warns that it’s not as simple as switching your shoes and continuing your current training load though: “When you're born, you're not straight into walking – there's a lot of learning that has to be done. You have to do the same thing with barefoot running; if you immediately transferred over, you'd still have that longer stride, you'd still be landing on the heel of your foot and that shock is still going to transfer but without the cushioning of a normal shoe.” He recommends exposing yourself gradually, starting with walking barefoot or in barefoot shoes, and building up to running.”

Cleminson adds that it’s worth persevering, since barefoot running has numerous benefits. Continue reading to learn about the improvements he’s noticed throughout his barefoot journey.

While you may have never considered making gains in the foot department, having a strong grounding is synonymous with increased balance.

“A study from the University of Liverpool found that after six months of being barefoot in daily activities, foot strength increased by about 50%,” added Cleminson. The research added that this improved strength “may aid healthy balance and gait.”

02 2. Better running form

Cleminson believes that consistent barefoot running have benefitted his overall technique and form.

“My running has become more efficient,” he said. “My stride has completely changed and my cadence – the amount of times my foot hits the floor in a minute – is way up. My strides are much shorter and it's much more of a falling forward, relaxed style.”

03 3. Increased flexibility

“The weirdest thing I noticed when I started walking in barefoot shoes was my feet actually grew by about half a size-to-a-size,” explained Cleminson.

He believes this is due to relaxation in his feet’s ligaments and tendons as they had room to expand outside of the constraints of a normal shoe while being massaged by sticks and twigs underfoot. Since your feet are attached to your lower body, the benefits go beyond the ankles.

“My whole flexibility is improved hugely just from the ligaments and tendons on the foot relaxing.”

04 4. Better balance

While most benefits of barefoot running take time to develop, Cleminson explained that there’s one that you’ll notice from day one: better balance.

“My balance just got infinitely better,” he explains. “When it came to barbell work, squats, deadlifts, general running, day-to-day movement, it all of a sudden became a lot easier,” he added.

He says that one way of simulating this is standing on two feet barefoot, jumping forwards and landing on one foot.

Coach Clem noticed significantly better balance after barefoot running © Madison Garner

“Notice how stable your ankle and foot are on landing and how little maneuvering you have to do to find stability. Then, get a yoga mat, fold it over a couple of times to represent the cushion on the bottom of the shoe and do the same thing, and see the amount of extra stabilization you've got to do to be able to find balance.”

05 5. Deeper connection to the environment

While the thought of walking around barefoot may bring to mind blisters, cuts, and pain, Cleminson argues that the opposite is true.

“If you live somewhere with green grass and no glass, then getting out in fields and wandering around barefoot is part of the experience. You just pick up on so much more about your environment – it really connects you with what you're doing.”

In fact, he says that in cities his feet can now “feel bored” because they’ve become used to picking up on all the micro-changes in the environment.

“Walking down the street, all of a sudden you can feel the texture of guttering, or if you're in a trail, the twigs underfoot and the difference between soil, leaves, and gravel. You just become much more a part of the environment.”

