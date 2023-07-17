11 Skateboarding Benefits You Maybe Didn’t Know About

Anyone who's ever spent time skateboarding around their city streets or carving up their local skatepark knows it's a thrill like nothing else. Carving around the corner and trying to keep your balance to making the biggest halfpipe drop of your life. The thrilling moments are something you have to experience to understand.

But even still, you might not realize your favourite hobby comes with a host of other amazing physical and mental benefits. Keep reading to learn all about how skateboarding can help with stress, why it’s a good workout, how it creates a sense of community, and more.

01 It's great for relieving stress

It's no surprise that so many people grab their skateboard when the pressures of their daily life get them down. When you're focusing on skateboarding, you can't dwell on any other worries. Some people say skateboarding even puts them in a meditative state, so it's the perfect activity for relieving stress.

Ricci Tres at Red Bull Solus © Zorah Olivia

02 It creates a sense of community

When you start skateboarding, you join a huge community that won't stop growing any time soon. Skateboarding brings together people from all walks of life, so it can be a great way to meet like-minded people and expand your social circle. Many skateboarders claim the sport has helped them make friends for life. Without skateboarding, these mates may never have crossed paths.

Tattiya Maruco of the University of Southern California studied skateboarding communities around the country in 2019 and felt moved by the bonds apparent in these diverse social groups.

“No matter who you are, no matter what age you are, if you skateboard, you're a part of a community,” she explained. “City council-members or even investment bankers can be skateboarders and those connections are important.”

Skate and chill © Yvonne Gougelet

Since it encourages community, skateboarding can even discourage antisocial behaviours. Skateboarding gives young people a purpose and a positive way to fill their time.

03 It's an affordable hobby

Skateboarding is also a really affordable hobby, with some of the best skateboards for beginners costing anywhere from $40 to $100 CAD. If money's tight, you can find a second-hand board for even less. A new board should last between two and four years , so you're getting plenty of value for money.

It's smart to skate with a helmet and pads, at least while you're learning, but you can get away without them if you're really on a budget (as long as you're in a safe environment). Many skateboarders also learn basic tricks like ollies from online guides or other skaters, so they don't need to fork out for official lessons.

Planning to buy your first skateboard © Selfish skateboards

04 It's good for your mental health

It's no secret that being outside in the fresh air is beneficial for your mental health, so it's also no surprise that skateboarding can be a great way to take your mind off of life's stresses and struggles.

The most beautiful part? It can help with anything. TJ Rogers chooses to life his life to the fullest and has used skateboarding as an outlet.

Skateboarding has helped me through some of the most challenging things someone could go through in their life. TJ Rogers

"Skateboarding has helped me through some of the most challenging things someone could go through in their life. It not only helped me beat cancer, but it helped me through my childhood trauma of dealing with drug abuse parents, and living in foster care and group homes at a young age," says Rogers.

TJ Rogers © Dan Mathieu / Red Bull Content Pool

05 It's a great way to get around

Skateboarding is a perfect transportation option. Jump on your board and you'll get where you need to go faster than walking or jogging. Skateboarding also doesn't require any fuel other than your own energy, so it's a great green alternative to driving.

A skateboard also isn't as bulky as a bike, so you can easily stash it under a desk or even carry it around once you reach your destination. Many people skateboard to school or the office every day to save money, keep fit and have fun.

06 It'll make you stronger

Skateboarding uses virtually every muscle in the body , so it's a great way to build up your strength. You'll engage your core as you work to keep your balance, especially on uneven surfaces. As you crouch down to lower your centre of gravity, you're giving your hamstring a workout.

When you stand up again, you're working your gluteus maximus. Ollies are an excellent exercise for working the quads. As you work out all those muscles regularly on your board, it won't be long before you get in good shape.

Strong core muscles are particularly important for skateboarding © Joel Capillaire/Red Bull Content Pool

07 It's a great cardio workout

Skateboarding is a sport that gets your heart and blood pumping, so it's a fantastic cardio workout. Since you'll usually go from pacing to explosive bursts of energy when you're doing tricks, skateboarding works your heart in a similar way to a high-intensity workout or a spin class.

Even pushing around a board on flat ground boosts the cardiovascular system and burns between eight and 12 calories a minute , according to Michele Olson, PhD, a professor of exercise science at Alabama's Auburn University.

Boost that cardio © Yvonne Gougelet

08 It can help make you more coordinated

Skateboarders' arms, legs, feet and eyes all work together to keep them upright and master new tricks. If you've always felt a little clumsier than the average person, skateboarding can help you improve your precision and coordination.

The learning curve can be steep, but in the long run, your improved coordination can help you with multitasking, driving, other sports, and daily activities in general.

09 It'll teach you how to fall safely

Many people get nervous about the dangers skateboarding might bring with it, but skateboarding is actually safer than you might think. In a widespread study of sporting injuries, skateboarding falls or accidents accounted for just two percent of recorded injuries.

That's probably because skateboarders quickly learn how to fall safely to prevent injuries. This skill can help boarders reduce their risk of fall injuries throughout their lives. It's also really important for many other physical activities such as skiing , snowboarding and rollerblading.

Skills and balance © Jonathan Mehring

Learning how to fall reduces the risk of serious injury, but wipeouts can still hurt. Believe it or not, this isn't necessarily a bad thing. Skateboarders quickly learn to dust themselves off and try again when they fall. Skateboarders learn to tolerate pain and build resilience as they try to master tricks. As an added bonus, they quickly learn what to do to keep themselves from facing the same accident again.

10 It improves patience

Performing gravity-defying tricks doesn't just happen. It takes perseverance and determination to master the kind of moves you see in top skateboarding competitions like Red Bull Solus . As you work toward nailing those moves, you'll learn to become more patient. The patience you learn in the skate park can serve you well in your professional and personal life.

If you've never gotten on a board, now is your chance. Watching skateboarding movies is entertaining, and it can inspire you to get involved. Check out our guide to easy skateboarding tricks and start enjoying the real benefits of skateboarding.

11 It improves balance and stability

Do you remember the first time you jumped on a skateboard? Did it come naturally or did it take a few pushes, trips, and falls before you started to get comfortable? Either way, one thing you probably noticed was that the more you skated, the better your balance and stability became.

It makes sense. Canadian skater TJ Rogers says, "If you ride a board for 15 minutes every day, it will help strengthen your lower abdomen muscles that will give you a stronger core, which will therefore give you better balance & stability on the board."

TJ Rogers profile © Matt Stanley | Red Bull Content Pool

The beautiful part about skating is you can almost do it anywhere. Wax up the curbs and work on your ollie in front of your house? Head to the local skatepark? Cruise the streets with your crew? Yes to all of that and more.

But no matter where you skate you’re going to receive a bunch of benefits in return that you might not have been aware of. It’s affordable, it’s a good workout, it creates a sense of community, it improves balance and coordination, and it does wonders for your mental health.

Grab your board, link up with some friends, and get outside.