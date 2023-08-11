A new era is upon us folks: the reign of the artificial wave. These artificial waves have broken down barriers and allowed land-locked-frothers the chance to carve perfect and consistent waves in their own backyards.

Shaking up the surfing scene, this made-to-order Wavegarden technology (and the like) is having its moment right now, with Melbournes URBNSRF just one of 20+ similar projects currently in construction mode worldwide.

While Australia has only just christened its cityscape with its first artificial break here are ten of the world’s most sought-after “fake breaks” to keep you satiated.

01 The Wave, Bristol, UK

The Wave, located in Bristol, United Kingdom, is an innovative surf park that brings the thrill of surfing to an urban environment. The Wave offers an exciting and accessible surfing experience for all ages and skill levels. The park features a state-of-the-art Wavegarden Cove system, known for its ability to create high-quality and customizable waves. The Cove produces consistent, reliable waves that are suitable for beginners learning to surf as well as advanced riders looking to hone their skills.

At The Wave, surfers can enjoy a variety of wave types to suit their preferences and abilities. From gentle rolling waves for beginners to more challenging and powerful waves for experienced surfers, there's something for everyone. The park offers lessons and coaching sessions, allowing surfers to receive expert guidance and improve their surfing techniques. With its emphasis on sustainability and a welcoming community atmosphere, The Wave provides a unique and enjoyable surfing experience in the heart of Bristol.

The Wave also features a beautiful site with a lake, surrounding greenery, and a welcoming beach area. Beyond surfing, visitors can relax on the sandy beach, explore the on-site café, or browse the surf shop. The park hosts various events, including surf festivals and yoga sessions, creating a vibrant and inclusive environment for surfers and non-surfers alike. The Wave in Bristol has quickly become a popular destination for those seeking the excitement of surfing in an urban setting, fostering a thriving surf culture and community in the heart of the UK.

02 Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch, California, USA

17 min Freshwater Pro Go behind the scenes at Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch, 100 miles inland from the California coast.

World surf maven Kelly Slater’s Wave Company blew everyone’s mind when it built a fully functional artificial wave in an inland Californian lake in 2015. Located 200 miles from the coast and surrounded by dairy farms, the consistency of the waves at Slater’s Ranch in Lemoore, California has raised all kinds of questions and eyebrows since it went public. Though purists aren’t terribly down with Slater’s brown swell, the 11-time World Champion’s freshwater invention was enough to convince the World Surf League to put the Ranch on the 2018 World Championship Tour, with the WSL calling it “the first repeatable man-made wave that convincingly delivers the power and shape of ocean waves.”

The waves at Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch are renowned for their perfection and resemblance to ocean waves. They provide long, barrel sections and high-performance walls that are ideal for surfers to showcase their skills and maneuvers. The Surf Ranch offers both left and right-breaking waves, catering to surfers who prefer riding in either direction.

03 NLand Surf Park, USA

Texas: home of barbecue, big hats, South by Southwest, guns, boots, and lately, surf. For the best waves in the state, head on down to NLand Surf Park, the latest commercial Wavegarden-powered break located just outside of Austin, Texas. Though there’s no sand to be found and very little buoyancy, you’ll find some of the most authentic non-authentic waves on the North American seaboard here. Under that stiff Texan sun, it’s a mighty fine respite in the summer months.

For beginners and those looking to learn or practice their skills, NLand provides smaller, mellow waves that are ideal for building confidence and improving technique. Advanced surfers can enjoy more powerful and challenging waves that allow for maneuvers, tricks, and more dynamic surfing experiences.

04 Typhoon Lagoon, Disney World Florida, USA

Though there’s a lot to be distracted by at Florida’s Disney World – the monumental park comprising the Magical Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and the Epcot Centre – there’s really only once place to be when the temperature peaks: Typhoon Lagoon. Surrounded by a litany of water-based frivolity, Typhoon Lagoon is the signature attraction of the Disney water park area: a 2.5 acre, 3 million gallon wave pool, replete with 6-foot kahunas artificially pumped out every 90 seconds for your riding pleasure.

The waves at Typhoon Lagoon are suitable for all skill levels, making it accessible for beginners and experienced surfers alike. Guests can rent surfboards or bring their own and ride the waves in designated areas of the pool. Lessons and instructional sessions are also available for those who want to learn how to surf or improve their skills. Surfing at Typhoon Lagoon offers a unique twist to the traditional water park experience and allows visitors to enjoy the thrill of catching waves in the heart of Walt Disney World Resort.

05 Siam Park, Adeje, Tenerife

They call it the number one water park in the world, and they aren’t lying. Siam Park is an Oriental-themed water attraction located in Costa Adeje, a suburb of Tenerife in the Spanish Canary Islands. Home to The Wave Palace (aka: the biggest wave pool in the world) Siam’s three-metre high barrels have attracted some of the world’s most reputable riders in recent summers; as a closing bash to the Las American Pro Tenerife Championship in February 2016, 14 pros headed to the Wave Palace to flaunt their skills in an all-star artificial wave face off. Good times were had.

06 Wavegarden Cove, Montgat, Spain

As well as its impending constructions in the southern hemisphere, Basque-based Wavegarden will launch the first public and commercially operating complex on its own turf in spring this year, in the Mediterranean coastal town of Montgat, near Barcelona. Effectively a carbon copy of URBNSRF, the massive sail-shaped teal blue lagoon will deliver consistent sets of A-frame, left and right-handers to stoked local crowds who couldn’t get a look in at San Sebastian or Biarritz.

The Cove's design allows for a wide range of wave types, from mellow and user-friendly waves for beginners to more challenging and powerful waves for advanced surfers. With its ability to produce multiple waves simultaneously, the Wavegarden Cove provides a dynamic and inclusive surfing environment.

07 Eisbach, Munich

Quirin Rohleder, a river surfing master © Michi Lehmann

Set in the middle of the city’s expansive Englischer Garten, the Eisbach River wave is a must-see for any land-locked wave hunter. The river wave engineered by Rainer Klimaschewski, who essentially ended up one of the pioneers in human-made wave technology. The river and the wave are almost always busy with tourists and locals, but it’s well worth a jump in the icy water. Suffice to say, it’s the only surf wave like it in the middle of an urban centre anywhere on the planet (but you will need your wetsuit in the winter).

Surfing the Eisbach requires skill, as the wave is powerful and the space is limited. Surfers take turns riding the wave, with etiquette and respect for others being key. The Eisbach has become an iconic symbol of Munich's surf culture, drawing both locals and tourists who gather along the riverbanks to watch the surfers in action. It has also attracted professional surfers from around the world, seeking to test their skills and ride the challenging wave. The Eisbach's unique urban setting, combined with the exhilaration of riding a river wave, has solidified its reputation as a must-visit surf spot for wave enthusiasts looking for something out of the ordinary.

2 min Mick Fanning's formula for freshwater fun Mick Fanning, Mitch Crews, Jack Freestone and Quirin Rohleder ride the Eisbach in Munich, Germany.

08 Wadi Adventure, Al Ain, United Arab Emirates

2 min Peter Kauzer Wadi Adventure clip Peter Kauzer pre-season training at Wadi Adventure in the UAE.

There appear to be no upper limits to the UAE’s engineering gall: as well as being home to some of the world’s most soaring towers, it also lays claim to the world’s first human-made white water rafting, kayaking and surf facility.

The park is home to one of the world's largest artificial surf waves, making it a popular destination for surf enthusiasts. Surfers can catch waves generated by a powerful wave generator, allowing them to ride and carve on a consistent and controlled wave in the heart of the desert.

Despite its artificial status, Surfer Magazine called Wadi Adventure the 41st best surfing beach in the world, which, given its bearings in middle of a desert oasis close to the border of Oman, is no mean feat. Be sure to stop by on your next layover.

09 Sunway Lagoon, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

It gets hot in KL – real hot – and there’s no better way to cool down without skipping town than hitting up the local wave. When the Perhentian Islands or Langkawi coast is just too much of a mission, locals and interlopers get down in their trunks to Sunway Lagoon: 13,000 sq. metres of artificial summertime glory.

Though it can get hectic here, surfing is possible at least for an hour or two each day, with boards available for hire at the main desk (FYI: only 12 riders are allowed at any one time, so register early and claim that swell).

10 Surf Snowdonia, Wales, UK

Surf Snowdonia, located in Conwy, Wales, is a unique surf park nestled amidst the stunning natural beauty of Snowdonia National Park. It is home to the world's first commercial inland surf lagoon, offering a one-of-a-kind surfing experience. The park utilizes Wavegarden technology to create consistent and high-quality waves in a controlled environment. Surrounded by the picturesque Welsh countryside, surfers can enjoy the thrill of riding waves without being dependent on coastal conditions.

At Surf Snowdonia, surfers of all skill levels can enjoy the waves. The lagoon produces a variety of wave types, catering to beginners, intermediate riders, and advanced surfers. The waves are suitable for learning to surf, practicing maneuvers, or simply having a fun session in a beautiful setting. The park offers surf lessons and coaching programs for those looking to improve their skills or try surfing for the first time. Additionally, Surf Snowdonia features a range of other activities, including a crash-and-splash lagoon, an obstacle course, and a café, making it a great destination for families and adventure seekers.

Surf Snowdonia's focus on sustainability is another notable aspect of the park. The lagoon operates using renewable energy sources, and the surrounding area has been designed to promote ecological diversity. It provides an opportunity to enjoy the exhilaration of surfing in a unique and environmentally friendly setting. With its stunning location, high-quality waves, and commitment to sustainability, Surf Snowdonia has become a popular destination for surfers and outdoor enthusiasts visiting Wales.

We'd also like to give a special mention to Japan's Ocean Dome, which is long gone... but boy, was it a good time!

