6 of the best athletes to follow on YouTube
From the major leagues to the surf and snow, these are the top athlete-run channels you’ll want to be subscribed to.
An all-access view into the world of some of your favourite athletes is an opportunity to get inspired by the best of the best. If you’re looking for insight on training, preparation, or just some motivation to get after it, you’ve come to the right place. This collection of vloggers features those who are at the top of their sport and share their experiences with their viewers. Hit the subscribe button to get some ideas for your next adventure or training session and see if you can keep up with their exploits.
Finn Iles, Professional Mountain Biker
As a native of Whistler, BC Finn Iles has some of the best mountain bike terrain in the world outside his doorstep. Not only does he cover trick tips at home in the bike park, but Finn also documents his travels competing all over the globe on the UCI World Cup Tour. Don’t miss his POV videos where you can ride with him on all types of terrain from New Zealand and Europe to interior British Columbia.
P.K. Subban, Professional Hockey Player
Follow along with NHL star P.K. Subban as he gives you a glimpse into the lifestyle of a professional hockey player. This could entail his first day with a new team or organizing and commentating an NHL 20 tournament with other players in the league from his living room. P.K. is always bringing original ideas to his videos to keep hockey fans engaged all year long.
Matisse Thybulle, Professional Basketball Player
Since the launch of his channel, NBA player Matisse Thybulle has quickly amassed a large following for his videos. The Philadelphia 76ers rookie films and edits everything himself, and brings you along to experience the day-to-day life of a professional basketball player. Despite being early in his career as a first-year newcomer to the league, Matisse is quickly becoming a fan favourite due to his skills behind the camera.
Jamie O'Brien, Professional Surfer
With over 500k subscribers, the only audience bigger than Jamie O’Brien’s in the surf world is the World Surf League itself, and there is a good reason for his channel’s popularity. You never know what never-before-seen stunt you might watch in a JOB vlog, whether that means couch surfing at Waimea Bay or building a massive Slip ‘N Slide that launches you 30 feet in the air. Inspiring a whole new cohort of professional surfers to take up documenting their adventures on YouTube, Jamie is a trailblazer who definitely knows how to keep his viewers entertained.
Justine Dupont, Professional Surfer
Justine Dupont is one of the hardest charging female big wave surfers who pushes the boundaries of the sport every time she hits the water. Living at the centre of the action in Nazaré, Portugal, she is a multi-talented phenom across the board as a previous longboard and paddleboard champion. Follow along with her adventures at home in Europe and around the world as she documents her life as a waterwoman.
Shauna Coxsey, Professional climber
As a professional competitive climber hailing from Great Britain, Shauna Coxsey’s channel is focused on leading you through all the training you’ll need to improve your skills. As the UK’s first-ever Bouldering World Cup winner, you will get to learn from one of the best. From core workouts to mobility warm-ups all focused on making you a better climber, try your hand at keeping up with Shauna’s regimen and reap the benefits with your technique as you go along.
Mark McMorris, Professional Snowboarder
In the name of keeping it simple when showcasing his life behind the scenes, Mark McMorris documents these day-to-day moments in an unfiltered way. His series “BTS RAW” is minimally edited and is a regular release of clip compilations that capture his life as a professional snowboarder. Showcasing aspects of his year from the contest circuit to off-season surf missions, you’ll be able to keep up with Mark’s adventures both on and off the mountain.