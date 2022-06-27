© Red Bull Canada
Nightlife
Discover Canada's hottest spots to socialize this summer
Longer days call for brighter experiences, epic parties, and new friends. Here’s a list of Canada’s best party spots, hottest events, and coolest venues to kick off your summer socializing.
01
British Columbia
For the après Champions: After a long day of skiing, snowboarding, or biking, the masses flock to Longhorn Saloon & Grill, and for good reason. Nestled in the heart of Whistler village, this iconic après and party destination is known for blasting champagne guns, hosting the world’s top DJs, and encouraging tabletop dancing on a daily basis.
For the big city goers: Every party connoisseur needs to mix it up once in a while, so why not add a little bit of nostalgia to your next big night on the town? Meet Greta—a Vancouver-based arcade bar packed with bold artwork, vintage arcade games, and a delicious street eats menu... It may end up becoming your new stomping grounds.
For the backyard adventurers: The opportunities for outdoor adventurers in British Columbia are endless. Every nook and corner of the vast province offers postcard-worthy landscapes, as well as world class terrain for action- and adventure- sports. We recommend catching some cold water surf in Tofino, exploring Vancouver’s stunning hiking trails, or exploring the 500 feet of technical descents at the Sun Peaks Bike Park, just to name a few.
02
The Prairies
For the cowboys and cowgirls: Cowboys Dance Hall in the heart of downtown Calgary always has something going on. Go for a live music event or, give your wallet the break it deserves at thirsty Thursdays 75 cent draft nights. They say they offer the “the most fun you can have with your boots on”, but go find out for yourself. Cowboys Dance Hall is temporarily closed so join their mailing list for updates.
For the BBQ lovers: The World Famous Palomino Club is an Albertan gem. This two-level, smokehouse restaurant by day and independent live music venue/bar by night is Calgary’s go-to music spot. This place is consistently nominated as one of the top 3 live music venues in Calgary by CBC Radio 3’s Listener’s Poll. Hosting genres from country and blues to punk and hip-hop, this music basement will rock your world.
For the backyard adventurers: Looking to get out of the city? Hop on the Trans Canada Highway and quickly find yourself in the Canadian Rockies. This place will deliver endless hiking trails, bright blue lakes and some adorable towns. Or, venture to the iconic Alberta Badlands for Red Bull Outliers motocross madness. This two-day event is Canada’s largest Hard Enduro Race hosted in both the technical terrain of the badlands and a custom obstacle course on the streets of downtown Calgary.
03
Ontario
For the history seekers… And drinkers: The legendary Chateau Lafayette is the treasure of Ottawa’s Byward Market. First opening its doors in 1849, the tavern has undergone many changes, but has remained family-owned and operated ever since. Enjoy the cozy atmosphere, put back a Red Bull Vodka or two, and sing along to the six-night-a-week, no cover, live entertainment.
For the everyday hipsters: Located right in the heart of Toronto with gastropub fare and tasty cocktails, Petty Cash isn’t JUST for hipsters…but they do have every hipsters dream: a pool table. Local tip? Enjoy happy hour every day with a half-priced pizza and bottle of wine. Yep, you heard it here first.
For the backyard adventurers: Ontario might not be known for it’s big mountains and oceanfront property, but you’d be surprised at how good of an imitation the land-locked province does. With a dedicated Great Lakes surf community and windswell that hammers every corner of the Great Lakes, there’s plenty of surf to be had. Nearby you’ll find plenty of mountain bike trails as well that pack a punch with everything from steep, technical descents to flowy, smooth transition.
04
Québec
For the saltwater dreamers: Enjoy all the luxuries of a beach vacation minus the actual beach by spending a day at Oasis Surf, an indoor hybrid surfing resto-bar. Round up your buddies and reserve a spot in their unique wave pool, then load up on shareable plates like tacos, burgers and nachos — all washed down with a fish bowl or two of refreshing beach-inspired cocktails. It's salt rims without the salt water, and you don't wanna miss it.
For the biggest night ever: Ever dreamt of experiencing the kind of nightlife LMFAO would write a song about? Insert New City Gas. This internationally renowned historical venue in the heart of Cité Multimedia is by far your best bet. Its 175 year old walls have been host to over 2,000 artists over the past 10 years, including iconic DJs such as Steve Aioke and Loud Luxury, so strap on your fanny pack and spam the group chat — this is bound to be one for the books.
For the backyard adventurers: Eastern Canada is often overlooked when it comes to adventure sports, but this river-and-trail-rich landscape is home to some truly magnificent action-packed gems. If racing on a mountain bike down scenic trails is your thing, take a tour around Quebec City to spots like Saint Raymond, Sentiers Du Moulin, and Empire 47. Feeling confident? Zip over to the iconic Mont-Sainte-Anne in Beaupré to have a go at this world-famous track — home to a stop on the UCI World Cup Circuit. For those who crave the waves, look no further than Montreal river spots La Vague A Guy from June to September, and Habitat 67 from May to October to scratch that landlocked surfing itch.
05
The Maritimes
For the last call Kings & Queens: Good grub, live music, and plenty of good times are waiting to be had at The Roxbury in downtown Halifax. Think dive bar vibes, but with a major facelift. If you’re looking for a late-night grilled cheese followed by a dance off with that bar regular, this is most definitely the spot for you. Oh, and with a $6 late night grub list, it will probably be more than one grilled cheese—but who’s counting?
For the true East Coasters: Every town has a quintessential Irish Bar, but they seem to hit different on the East Coast. If you haven’t experienced one, we recommend getting off the couch and getting there asap. You’ll find all the classic Irish Beers alongside an epic menu that gets it done with dinner fare and late night eats, plus more. For better or worse, Durty Nelly’s has that ‘I’m right at home’ vibe from the moment you walk in. Plus they’ve got an all-time patio and an epic seafood chowder to lock in the east coast vibes.
For the backyard adventurers: When it comes to outdoor adventure, there’s no place like Lawrencetown, Nova Scotia. With epic coastal hiking, some of the best waves in Canada (even though they are a bit cold), and plenty of beach to kick back on, this is an East Coast stop you don’t want to skip. It might be a bit off the beaten path, but we promise it’s worth the trek.