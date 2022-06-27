Discover Canada's hottest spots to socialize this summer

Every party connoisseur needs to mix it up once in a while, so why not add a little bit of nostalgia to your next big night on the town? Meet

The opportunities for outdoor adventurers in British Columbia are endless. Every nook and corner of the vast province offers postcard-worthy landscapes, as well as world class terrain for action- and adventure- sports. We recommend catching some cold water surf in Tofino, exploring Vancouver’s stunning hiking trails, or exploring the 500 feet of technical descents at the Sun Peaks Bike Park, just to name a few.

in the heart of downtown Calgary always has something going on. Go for a live music event or, give your wallet the break it deserves at thirsty Thursdays 75 cent draft nights. They say they offer the “the most fun you can have with your boots on”, but go find out for yourself. Cowboys Dance Hall is temporarily closed so join their mailing list for updates.

is an Albertan gem. This two-level, smokehouse restaurant by day and independent live music venue/bar by night is Calgary’s go-to music spot. This place is consistently nominated as one of the top 3 live music venues in Calgary by CBC Radio 3’s Listener’s Poll. Hosting genres from country and blues to punk and hip-hop, this music basement will rock your world.

Looking to get out of the city? Hop on the Trans Canada Highway and quickly find yourself in the Canadian Rockies. This place will deliver endless hiking trails, bright blue lakes and some adorable towns. Or, venture to the iconic Alberta Badlands for

is the treasure of Ottawa’s Byward Market. First opening its doors in 1849, the tavern has undergone many changes, but has remained family-owned and operated ever since. Enjoy the cozy atmosphere, put back a Red Bull Vodka or two, and sing along to the six-night-a-week, no cover, live entertainment.

Ontario might not be known for it’s big mountains and oceanfront property, but you’d be surprised at how good of an imitation the land-locked province does. With a dedicated Great Lakes surf community and windswell that hammers every corner of the Great Lakes, there’s plenty of surf to be had. Nearby you’ll find plenty of mountain bike trails as well that pack a punch with everything from steep, technical descents to flowy, smooth transition.

, an indoor hybrid surfing resto-bar. Round up your buddies and reserve a spot in their unique wave pool, then load up on shareable plates like tacos, burgers and nachos — all washed down with a fish bowl or two of refreshing beach-inspired cocktails. It's salt rims without the salt water, and you don't wanna miss it.

. This internationally renowned historical venue in the heart of Cité Multimedia is by far your best bet. Its 175 year old walls have been host to over 2,000 artists over the past 10 years, including iconic DJs such as Steve Aioke and Loud Luxury, so strap on your fanny pack and spam the group chat — this is bound to be one for the books.