Whether filmed by Canadians, starring some of the greatest mountain bikers Canada has to offer, filmed in the beautiful Canadian landscape, or all of the above, this list of mountain bike movies will keep you entertained for hours. Put your ambitious task list away and sit back to enjoy these ten movies that you can watch on Red Bull TV .

1. Reverence

Fear is a common emotion that most athletes feel when participating in their chosen sport -- and in mountain biking, riders put themselves in situations that create it. Only by overcoming the fear and harnessing it as a powerful motivator, can they push the limits of their riding and be successful. This film explores the psyche of eight elite mountain bike athletes from the downhill and freeride disciplines in a bid to understand their inner fears, where they originate, and what they do to manage them.

Featuring : Darren Berrecloth , Gee Atherton , Dan Atherton, Rachel Atherton , Cam McCaul, Tyler McCaul, James Doerfling, Matt Macduff

2. The Moment

The origins of freeride mountain biking are explored in this film by Canadian mountain bike athlete and film-maker, Darcy Hennessey Turenne. The film takes us to the backwoods of British Columbia and tells the story of the birth of freeriding through the eyes of the adventure-seeking risk-takers who sought to test the limits of those early mountain bikes. These riders changed the course of mountain biking forever and this movie celebrates their contributions to the sport.

Featuring : Brett Tippie, Wade Simmons, Richie Schley, Dan Cowan, Greg Stump, Graham Agassiz, Elladee Brown

3. Builder

Director Scott Secco captures the craft of trail building through the eyes of some of MTB's best riders and most respected builders. More than just shovelling dirt, these artisans sculpt well-flowing trails by detecting key nuances in the earth.

Featuring : Aaron Chase, Brian Lopes, Chris Kovarik, Jackson Goldstone, Ryan Berrecloth and many more...

4. Motive

What motivates professional mountain bike riders to do what they do, day in and day out? The full-length film asks this very question by delving into the minds of members of British Columbia's Coastal Crew. The riders share their passion for the sport with film-makers from Mind Spark Cinema while revealing how the wild ride that is mountain biking has come to define them, how it has affected their lives, and why their environment drives them to ride the way they do.

Featuring : Dylan Dunkerton, Curtis Robinson, Matty Miles, Finn Iles , Garret Mecham, Matt Hunter

5. North of Nightfall

The Arctic Circle isn't an area you'd normally associate with riding mountain bikes but Darren Berrecloth and friends head there on an expedition to do exactly that in North of Nightfall . The island of Axel Heiberg is where they find a frozen landscape and terrain that's been untouched by bike tyres. The challenging environment pushes them to their limits and tests their skills as mountain bikers.

Featuring : Darren Berrecloth, Cam Zink, Carson Storch , Tom van Steenbergen

6. Rad Company

Brandon Semenuk captures some of the highest levels of freeride mountain biking with his handpicked crew in this movie. Filmed in sought-after riding destinations around British Columbia; Retallack, the Sunshine Coast, Pemberton, and Kamloops, the film also heads to Fiji and Utah to mix things up. With a variety of natural and man-made terrain, incredible visuals, and limit-pushing action this film is one that keeps you glued to the screen.

7. Riding the Tatshenshini

In Riding the Tatshenshini, Darren Berrecloth and fellow professional mountain bikers hunt for previously untouched lines near the Tatshenshini River. This 42-minute documentary follows their 260km rafting journey -- with bikes in tow -- as they search for big-mountain riding lines by day and camp in the rugged pure wilderness of the Yukon by night.

Featuring : Darren Berrecloth, Tyler McCaul, Wade Simmons, and Carson Storch

Bonus Footage:

8. Follow the Fraser

Kyle Norbraten, James Doerfling, and Tom van Steenbergen spend a month exploring new zones and old favourites in their home province of British Columbia. Navigating back roads and following the flow of the mighty Fraser River they tackle true big mountain riding. Follow their trek as it takes them beyond their hometowns and into unknown territory.

Featuring : Kyle Norbraten, James Doerfling, and Tom Van Steenbergen

9. Life Cycles

This visually stunning film tells the story of a mountain bike from its creation to destruction set against dramatic and unforgiving landscapes where we watch these same themes unfold in nature. Life cycles is where professional mountain bikers, filmers, and creatives come together to celebrate the story of the bicycle. While showcasing progressive riding and stunning scenery, the thought-provoking narration and phenomenal filming of Life Cycles share the depth of mountain biking culture.

Featuring : Graham Agassiz, Mike Hopkins, Matt Hunter, Cam McCaul, Brandon Semenuk, and Thomas Vanderham

10. Not2Bad

Filmed in the Spanish Countryside and not in Canada doesn’t mean that the Canadian-filmed Not2Bad with its star-studded partly Canadian crew can’t make the cut. Check out Brandon Semenuk, Brett Rheeder, Casey Brown, Andrew Shandro and friends in this Anthill Film’s sequel to Not Bad. And with even more epic freeriding and shenanigans than the first!