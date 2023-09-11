The 8 most bingeworthy breakdance movies and shows

Breaking Beyond
45 min
Junior introduces Shigekix to the city of Goma
Junior and Shigekix visit Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to explore the local hip-hop culture.
The Crew Code
12 min
Renegade Rockers
The Renegade Rockers are a San Francisco legacy. Four generations of b-boys keep their signature style alive.
Get to know the world of street dance
23 min
Get to know the world of street dance
Learn about the origins of street dance and discover the styles that have evolved from its humble beginnings.
Rise of the B-Girls
7 min
B-Girl Ami's story
B-Girl Ami started in hip-hop with her sister, but when she found breaking she was hooked.
Shake the Dust
1 min
Shake the Dust
Communities around the world have found something that brings them together: breaking.
Route to Red Bull BC One
6 min
Till – part I
Till of the Perfect Style crew outlines his route to the Red Bull BC One World Final.
ABC of... Breaking
25 min
ABC of... Breaking
Breaking legend Ronnie fills you in on all you need to know about this incredible dance form.
Footwork and Fugues
52 min
Footwork and Fugues
When a dance group and an opera director get together to make music and dance the result is magical.
Part of this story