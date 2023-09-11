RoxRite poses for a portrait as part of the Red Bull BC One All Star Tour in San Francisco, USA on April 30, 2019.
© Kien Quan / Red Bull Content Pool
Breaking

The 8 most bingeworthy breakdance movies and shows

Looking for the best breaking films and shows to get into the mood for your next practice session or battle? Look no further. These are the flicks you don't want to miss in 2023.
By FraGue Moser-Kindler
4 min readUpdated on

Since its inception in the '70s, breaking has inspired and excited people of all ages, from all walks of life, all around the world. Also sometimes known as 'breakdance' by the less-than-informed mainstream press, it's never less than thrilling to watch b-girls and b-boys in full flow. With so many films and shows dedicated to the culture over the years, we've picked out a few of our favourites.
Here's our selection of breaking films and shows to check out next time you need a fix:
01

Breaking Beyond

Breaking Beyond sees Red Bull BC One All Stars Menno, Ronnie, Junior, Shigekix, Neguin and Kastet introducing their fellow crew members to their city and home country, presenting their local culture and the important role of their breaking scenes along the way.
Delve into the heart of breaking scenes in Goma (Congo), Tokyo (Japan), Las Vegas (USA), Rotterdam (Netherlands), São Paulo (Brazil) and New York (USA) to uncover what sets each locale's dance narrative apart.

45 min

Junior introduces Shigekix to the city of Goma

Junior and Shigekix visit Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to explore the local hip-hop culture.

English +9

Junior
02

The Crew Code

The crew is at the centre of a breaker's life. It gives you a bunch of friends and colleagues to practise, compete and grow alongside. For many, the crew becomes a second family.
RoxRite and Lilou introduce us to some of the legendary crews that built their reputation by ruling dancefloors all over the world. Take a look at the Renegade Rockers episode below or check out the whole The Crew Code show on Red Bull TV.

12 min

Renegade Rockers

The Renegade Rockers are a San Francisco legacy. Four generations of b-boys keep their signature style alive.

Spanish +1

03

Get to know the world of street dance

Learn about the origins of street dance and discover the styles that have evolved from its humble beginnings. There’s a world of variety when it comes to the street dance universe. From hip-hop to popping, discover how it was born and learn about the styles that evolved from its humble beginnings.

23 min

Get to know the world of street dance

Learn about the origins of street dance and discover the styles that have evolved from its humble beginnings.

English +3

04

Rise of the B-Girls

Rise of the B-Girls gives us a glimpse into the lives of a generation of b-girls that took women to centre stage in the breaking community. Find out about their dance, their challenges and how they elevate the game to empower themselves and future generations.

7 min

B-Girl Ami's story

B-Girl Ami started in hip-hop with her sister, but when she found breaking she was hooked.

English +3

Ami
05

Shake the Dust

Shake the Dust takes a deep dive into some of the most economically-deprived dance communities in the world. Producer Nas shows how dance gives people hope and uplifts the youth, despite the many challenges they face in life. It's a beautiful display of the transformative power of breaking.

1 min

Shake the Dust

Communities around the world have found something that brings them together: breaking.

06

Route to Red Bull BC One

Follow selected Red Bull BC One Cypher champs on their way to the Red Bull BC One World Final. How do they prepare physically and emotionally and what runs through their head as they approach one of the biggest stages breaking has to offer? Find all the answers in Route to Red Bull BC One on Red Bull TV.

6 min

Till – part I

Till of the Perfect Style crew outlines his route to the Red Bull BC One World Final.

English

07

ABC of... Breaking

If you want to brush up on your knowledge of the breaking dance style itself, the ABC of... Breaking is for you. It breaks down the style, the terminology and a brief history of its origins within the hip-hop scene. If you dig this one, follow up with the ABC of... Red Bull BC One.

25 min

ABC of... Breaking

Breaking legend Ronnie fills you in on all you need to know about this incredible dance form.

English +5

Ronnie
08

Footwork and Fugues

Flying Steps, who are based in Germany but operate worldwide, are known for their mind-bending shows and dance pieces. Footwork and Fugues accompanies them during the process of creating and performing Flying Bach – a piece where breaking meets classical piano music.
If you appreciate their work, you can also check out Follow the Steps.

52 min

Footwork and Fugues

When a dance group and an opera director get together to make music and dance the result is magical.

Dutch

Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the breaking action on all your devices! Get the app here. You can get yourself into the breaking spirit and prepare for the Red Bull BC One World Final in Paris on October 21 from the iconic Stade Roland-Garros.

