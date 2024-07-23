Adriana Jimenez of Mexico dives from the 20m platform during the final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Ik Kil cenote, Yucatan, Mexico, on October 17, 2014.
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
Cliff Diving

Cliff diving's 11 most incredible locations

Leap into the world's most incredible diving spots as we celebrate a decade and a half of the Red Cliff Diving World Series.
By Chris Magill
5 min readUpdated on

Part of this story

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Divers execute incredible acrobatics from heights of more than 20m in the ultimate display of focus and skill.

106 Tour Stops

Gary Hunt

The astonishing successes of ten-time Red Bull Cliff Diving World Champion Gary Hunt make him the most decorated athlete in his field.

FranceFrance

Rhiannan Iffland

One of the world's best cliff divers and a serial champion on the World Series, Australia's Rhiannan Iffland is a dominant force from the 21m platform.

AustraliaAustralia

Orlando Duque

Colombian cliff diving star Orlando Duque is a champion many times over and a genuine legend of his sport.

ColombiaColombia

David Colturi

Calm, collected and confident, American David Colturi has been one of the standout cliff divers in the World Series over the past decade.

United StatesUnited States

Jonathan Paredes

Now the longest-serving athlete in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Jonathan Paredes returns to permanent status following one season competing as a wildcard in 2023.

MexicoMexico

Steven LoBue

The first cliff diver ever to pack five somersaults into a three-second freefall, Steven LoBue has been dazzling crowds for the past 10 years.

United StatesUnited States

Blake Aldridge

With more than 30 years of experience in the sport, Blake Aldridge is one of the most recognisable names in the world of cliff diving.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Summary

  1. 1
    Maunsell Forts, England
  2. 2
    Wadi Shab, Oman
  3. 3
    Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
  4. 4
    Polignano a Mare, Italy
  5. 5
    Mount Fuji, Japan
  6. 6
    Yucatan, Mexico
  7. 7
    Dubai, UAE
  8. 8
    Inis Mor, Ireland
  9. 9
    Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, Spain
  10. 10
    New York, USA
  11. 11
    Vila Franca do Campo, Azores, Portugal
Stunning, majestic, awe-inspiring: these are just some of the words used when describing the action-packed and aesthetic dives executed by the brave and super-skilled athletes of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.
But those acrobatic and elegant mid-air manoeuvres are not the only thing responsible for jaw-dropping, eye-widening and hair standing on the back. Providing the backdrop to every competition are locations that are every bit as stunning and majestic as the dives.
Since 2009, the world's best cliff divers have traveled the globe many times over, showcasing their skills at a wide array of locations. From pure cliffs, exotic lagoons, and idyllic waterfalls to world-famous landmarks and historic sites, nowhere has been off limits, and our photographers have been there every step of the way to capture the beautiful combination of scenery and graceful dives.
Let's take a look back at just some of the 12 most Instagrammable locations in the sport's history.
01

Maunsell Forts, England

Maunsell Forts in Kent was built in the Thames Estuary to defend the UK during World War II. Brits Blake Aldridge and Gary Hunt were, of course, the natural choice to show off their talents during a teaser dive in the run-up to the first World Series event in British waters in 2012.
English divers Blake Aldridge (L) and Gary Hunt (R) dive from an 18 metre winching boom on the World War II Maunsell Forts in the Thames Estuary, England - September 2012

Giants at Sea – Gary Hunt and Blake Aldridge soar from Maunsell Forts

© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

02

Wadi Shab, Oman

Wadi Shab, a canyon-like valley with emerald water, was the location for the 2012 final. The title battle between Gary Hunt and Orlando Duque went right down to the wire. It was also the hottest location ever, with temperatures nudging 45 degrees Celsius.
For fans of pure, natural cliff diving, get ready to celebrate the return of Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series to Athens for the 2024 season opener on May 26, and witness popular off-the-cliff-rounds in Antalya, Turkey, on September 29.
Michal Navratil of the Czech Republic dives from the 27.5 metre platform during the seventh and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Wadi Shab, Oman

Michal Navratil and cliffs as far as one can see

© Balazs Gardi/Red Bull Content Pool

03

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

The Arch of Cabo San Lucas, or El Arco, is a natural rock formation with a limestone arch emerging from the white sandy beach. Jonathan Paredes and David Colturi used the location as a cliff diving playground for a day in the lead-up to the 2017 season.
Jonathan Paredes launches from the arch of Cabo San Lucas in Mexico for Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

Jonathan Paredes launches from the arch of Cabo San Lucas in Mexico

© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

04

Polignano a Mare, Italy

The place where houses rise from the rocks and divers enter the platform through a private terrace was on the calendar when it all began in 2009. 2023 was the sixth time in 10 years the competition has been hosted here, and the epic location will welcome the divers back in 2024. Find out more about the 2024 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Polignano a Mare stop right here.
Jacqueline Valente dives from the 22-metre platform during the first training session of the seventh stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Polignano a Mare, on September 11, 2015.

Polignano a Mare – where houses rise from the rocks

© Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool

05

Mount Fuji, Japan

Thirteen-time world champion Orlando Duque travelled to Kumomi at the base of the 3,776m high Mount Fuji, a UNESCO World Heritage site, to dive from Ushitsuki Iwa, the Bull's Rock, before the first-ever stop in Japan at Shirahama in 2016.
Orlando Duque performs 15 metres from Ushitsuki Iwa (Bull's Rock) in Shizuoka, the home of Mount Fuji, prior to the eighth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Kumomi, Japan on Oct 2016

Picture perfect with Orlando Duque

© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

06

Yucatan, Mexico

Rachelle Simpson was crowned as the first-ever female champion at Ik Kil, the Blue Cenote, in 2014. Root-covered walls, crystal-clear waters and lush green vegetation made for a truly photogenic location.
Adriana Jimenez of Mexico dives from the 20m platform during the final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Ik Kil cenote, Yucatan, Mexico, on October 17, 2014.

Adriana Jimenez dives in Yucatan

© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

07

Dubai, UAE

The 2016 final in Dubai was the first-ever night-time event, where the divers needed to call on all their aerial awareness skills as they leapt from Pier 7 – a circular-designed building with stunning views of the city skyline and the Arabian Gulf. Gary Hunt and Rhiannan Iffland were crowned champions at midnight.
Helena Mertendives from the 20.5 metre platform on the Dubai Marina Pier 7 building prior to the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Dubai, UAE on October 26, 2016.

Dive into the night

© Balazs Gardi/Red Bull Content Pool

08

Inis Mor, Ireland

Rough and rugged Inis Mor on the Atlantic coast of Ireland provided a stiff test for the cliff diving elite as they dived into an almost perfectly rectangular sea pool carved out by Mother Nature. The mysterious blowhole of Serpent's Lair allows the ocean water to flow in and out through a network of underwater tunnels and caverns, providing a moving target for the divers. For 2024, the divers will scope out a brand new spot on the equally rugged Causeway Coast in Northern Ireland as the World Series prepares for diving in the wild once more. Find out more about the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Causeway Coast stop here.
Artem Silchenko dives from the 28 metre platform in Inis Mor, Aran Islands, Ireland on June 28th 2014 at the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Rugged beauty at Inis Mor

© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

09

Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, Spain

The imposing and iconic Guggenheim Museum Bilbao provided the backdrop for the 50th World Series stop in 2015. A huge crowd lined the Nervión river for the season finale, where Steven LoBue won and Gary Hunt was crowned overall champion.
If breathtaking cityscapes are your thing, then you're in for a treat. For 2024, the World Series is swapping out the stunning architecture of Bilbao, mixing architecture and adrenaline at the Norwegian Red Bull Cliff Diving stop in Oslo, the first ever Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Montreal, Canada, and the cliff diving finale in Sydney too.
Jucelino Junior of Brazil dives from the 27.5 metre platform on La Salve bridge during the eighth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Bilbao, Spain on September 26th 2015.

Dropping into the Guggenheim Museum, Bilbao

© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

10

New York, USA

Diving locations don't come much more special than this one – a 'leap of freedom'. On August 19, 2013, just as dawn was breaking in the city that never sleeps, Orlando Duque leapt into the New York Harbour in front of the Statue of Liberty. This season, there will be plenty of stateside diving action once again, when the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series returns to Boston on June 8.
Flying back to NY with Orlando Duque.

Flying back to NY with Orlando Duque

© Brian Nevins/Red Bull Content Pool

11

Vila Franca do Campo, Azores, Portugal

Arguably the purest cliff diving spot of them all. Once again, in 2018, the World Series returned to the volcanic archipelago in the mid-Atlantic, where divers leapt directly off the rocks at different take-off points.
Orlando Duque dives from the 27 metre platform at Islet Franca do Campo during the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal on July 9th 2016.

Spot the diver – the towering Islet Franco do Campo

© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

Hong Island, Krabi, Thailand
Number 1 in the countdown, and it's not hard to see why. Hong Island was part of an 'island-hopping' stop for the 2013 final, as divers leapt directly off the rocks into the beautiful Andaman Sea. The rock summits off the coast of Krabi are a geological wonder with limestone cliffs that formed 300 million years ago, preceding human habitation that dates back around 40,000 years, and many have not yet been touched by human feet.
Orlando Duque and Jonathan Paredes watch as Michal Navratil dives from the 27 metre platform on Hong Island at the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Krabi, Thailand on October 25th 2013.

And the winner is... Hong Island, Krabi, Thailand! An island paradise

© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series returns with eight incredible locations for 2024, kicking off in Athens, Greece, on May 26.
Cliff Diving
High Diving