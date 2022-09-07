The current (final?) state of Dragon Ball FighterZ

The very-demanded 'Android 21 Patch' delivered. It shook up character variety with wild combo buffs and re-introduced A21 (Lab Coat) with adjustments to make her more fair, resulting in a LOT of Lab Coat at the World Tour Finals and EVO this summer.

The title has managed to be one of the most popular fighting games, despite having subpar netcode, somehow surviving quarantine. Now that the game will rollback is on the way, the player base is bound to skyrocket, as well as the overall skill level. So what sort of game are we coming back to?

Buffs on buffs on buffs

In this final patch, the most notorious mechanic in DBFZ, Super Dash, was buffed when performed during Sparking Blast. If you hit a grounded opponent with SD they’re no longer launched in the air, dramatically increasing the amount of possible combo routes. If they block your SD, an immediate air attack is less likely to miss against a crouching opponent, making a followup light attack from the air too fast for most anti-airs that would usually beat it in that situation.

Bandai Namco has clearly shown they are willing to listen to their playerbase, more so than most developers. The game suffered from overrepresented top tier characters that were simply too strong. Continuing from the previous patch, Arc System Works buffed lesser played characters so their fan base would give them more of a chance.

Most characters received buffs to their frame data, allowing much more safety during pressure. Such as giving characters like Janemba a faster crouching light attack, or making Android 16’s standing medium attack safe on block, and making his Hell’s Heat special attack absurdly plus.

DBFZ is a high damage game, and the numbers are only going up. It already focused on lengthy combos, which have evolved over the title’s four year shelf life, so when ArcSys added the ability to superdash out of almost all beam type special attacks, the combo potential jumped even further. Gohan, Trunks, Cell, Gotenks, all characters that did absurd damage before, now do even more. The usual cap for a medium starter combo without supers was around 5.2k damage, some characters are now hitting over 6k effortlessly .

We’ve created a list of who we think gained the most moving into the final (?) version of the game.

Adult Gohan

This undeniably cool character has been on the back burner since dominating in season one. He received a complete retooling of his potential unleashed system during the August 2021 patch, giving him an extra airdash, making it easier to get unlocked gatlings, and adding the ability to cancel special attacks into each other at level seven. In the most recent, he had many of his tools dramatically changed. His light DP is now a combo tool when he’s level one or higher, as it can be linked into his standing light.

His air ki blast was sped up and changed so he lands much faster after using it, giving it much more use in neutral. As someone who got the Super Dash extension on his beam, Gohan’s corner combo damage has gone up tremendously.

He received numerous buffs to his normal attacks, both on the ground and in the air, he can now make better use of his crouching light being 0 on block while resetting pressure since his 5L moves farther, and he can also get multiple levels in one go since his level up super was sped up.

Gohan still lacks mixups and combos before leveling up, so you might still want to keep him in the middle or anchor position so that you can safely bring him in with his super, chaining it from something like Blue Gogeta’s Big Bang Kamehameha, which allows Gohan to knock them back down with a Dragon Rush once he finishes his own super so he can safely set up his pressure.

Android 16

Another season one monster, Android 16 was obliterated by patches and left behind for two years. He received a few buffs over the last few patches, but this latest one shows Bandai Namco missed having him on the forefront.

His ki blast and primary assist have been sped up tremendously, making him better on point and as an assist (though you probably still want to use his secondary assist). The improved speed on his ki blast supplements his biggest weakness, neutral. His combo routing has also improved now that he can use his dive normal anywhere on screen.

Combos and neutral are all great but, in the latest patch, 16 returned to form as the pressure monster he used to be. Though it’s no longer through vortexing opponents during level 3 oki, now it’s in the form of pure pressure. His standing medium is safe on block, plus his standing light and its follow-up move much farther. These are all to complement his pressure reset special, Hell Heat, now being a whopping plus eight. If this move is reflected, it doesn’t push 16 back at all and he is still plus three, meaning if you jump trying to avoid the grab, his standing light will frame trap your pre-jump animation.

With improved neutral, pressure, and combo game, Android 16 is looking like the biggest winner this patch.Before he was restricted to the point/middle position due to heavily relying on assists to continue his combos. His lack of safety past his light normals led to him needing to use assists to set up pressure resets. Now, with a safe 5m and access to his j2h anywhere on screen, his boosted pressure game seamlessly transitions into damaging combos that don’t need assists. The buff that solidifies 16 not needing help was making his 214S, Hell Heat a whopping plus eight. It combos on hit, and he is still plus even if they reflect. You could choose to make him the focus of your team on point/middle, or you could have him in the back at the anchor position for a solid closer.

Yamcha

It seems like the developers' plan this patch was to release the season one terrors from their sentence in low tier prison. Funnily enough, before this patch, Yamcha continued to receive nerfs despite not being played a lot after season two, but that all changed.

One reason people did not play Yamcha was that even if you somehow got the hit, his damage was pitiful aside from a medium starter, which he was unlikely to get, due to a lot of his kit just not stringing into the rest fluidly. The first and biggest change is that his divekick now has immense hitstun and Yamcha lands much quicker, letting him confirm air hits into a grounded down+heavy to launch for another air combo.

This opens up his combo game well beyond what he could do before. If you’ve already used your launcher, you can bring them back to the ground with his divekick and then combo into his Wolf Fang Fist rekka, throw a beam in there (which he can now Super Dash from) for huge damage. His rekka also has an ender that causes sliding knockdown, and sends opponents off at a much better angle than his air knockdown special.

Wolf Fang Fist was buffed as a pressure tool too. You can now perform two side switches, or two frame traps instead of just one of each. This will make it easier for Yamcha to confuse people and overwhelm their guard, leading to his big damage combos.

Those three are the clear winners, but everyone got some sort of buff. Hit was massively buffed but not as drastically changed as the three above were. Janemba, Super Baby 2, Videl, Broly (DBS) and Goku Black are some other standouts.

It can’t be all buffs….

And it isn’t! Most of the top tiers did not dodge the nerf hammer this time around.

Majin Android 21 had her level 3 oki completely obliterated. There is no longer much of a mixup to fear once she spends the meter. Vegito had his infamous standing medium’s recovery nerfed. Z Broly’s medium normals received hefty nerfs to recovery, and the same was done to his standing ki blast.

They did all receive some compensating buffs however, such as Z Broly now having a 0 on block crouching light, Android 21 standing heavy now being safe on block, and Vegito’s grounded ki attacks were sped up to make them better combo tools.

The star (depending on how you want to refer to it) of the patch, Lab Coat 21, definitely received nerfs in the right direction. The problem move, her debuff super, no longer can be combo’d into. This means you must land it during her pressure. This is a huge nerf, since most of the time, people would have her as the second character in their team, and then simply tag into her to debuff the opponent once they got a hit with their point character. This will certainly decrease the amount we see the debuff happen. It also loses its invincible status until much later in the move, drastically reducing it’s effectiveness as a reversal tool. This also means you can choose to mash on all her mixup tools during a blockstun, if she chooses not to end with her stomp special or anti air spin special.

Speaking of her stomp and her spin, the EX versions of these moves have had their damage scaling severely nerfed, drastically reducing her damage using these options. This nerf hits harder when you realize that they made her spin lariat now punishable on block. Though most other characters had their damage increased, ArcSys went the opposite way with Lab Coat 21, which is probably for the best considering her damage was obscene before. She also lost the ability to combo after her orb super move, further nerfing her damage potential.

Was it enough?

DBFZ is already a “grind it out” type of game, tournament sets usually take 10-15 minutes on average due to high character health, a long timer, and 3 characters on each team. Lab Coat was banned mostly due to her debuff, which made games take way longer and sometimes even go to timeout, since characters did less damage. DBFZ has had problems in the past with overbearing top tiers, but it was common to see 6-7 Lab Coats in top 8 of most high level tournaments. So, considering game's history of absolutely destroying top tiers in an effort to balance the game (just look at how the winners of this patch were the

Bandai Namco really went hard on her, but we still did see her plenty at Bum163’s Heatwave event, featuring the best from across the world. 9 out of the top 24 placing players used her at the event, and 5 of the top 8. Even if some people were sticking with what they know considering how recent the patch was, it's clear Lab Coat is here to stay.

At the World Tour Finals a few weekends back, Lab Coat was on over half of the participants' teams and had an even more overbearing presence in the top 8. An outcome like that on this stage is sure to put the changes to a microscope, giving developers the chance to continue balancing. One thing of note is that the champion of the World Tour, Wawa, did not use Lab Coat in his run. All the incoming data will hopefully be taken into account in possible future patches.

This might be a sign of growth from the balancing team, considering they usually destroy a top tier with nerfs in order to shake up the game’s meta. Even in this patch, we can see them rectifying those decisions with buffs to Gohan, Yamcha, 16, GT Goku, etc.

Evo was more of the same, lots of Lab Coat, but the diversity of the cast is much improved compared to recent times. Wawa won again, not only without Lab Coat, but with the new and improved Adult Gohan. As usual, there was so much global competition happening, and all these players showed off their new teams and strategies. Bandai Namco put an unbelievable cap on their summer by announcing rollback will be coming to DBFZ in the future. As a longtime player, I can tell you it was emotional to see.

Moving Forward

It isn’t clear whether this is the last patch, but one thing’s for sure, the DBFZ competitive scene has so much fire left.

Knowing this, Bandai Namco announced the next World Tour, featuring events both online and offline that will be worth points the competitors will need to qualify for the finals. Events such as East Coast Throwdown, First Attack, etc, will serve as Power Events , worth the most points.

Bandai Namco has even shown that they are listening to the community by including Brazil, the region with the second most entrants in their qualifiers last year. Hopefully titling the US East and West sections as NA means that Canada and Mexico are not left out as well.

Easily the biggest bolster to DBFZ moving forward is the future addition of rollback netcode. Being able to play and practice meaningfully with a much larger pool of people will improve the overall level of skill (which was already quite high). Online tournaments will gain much more credibility since it will be much closer to an offline environment. People will feel much more comfortable netplaying, jumping on casual or ranked, or joining tournaments. Fighting games ultimately connect people, and this will just let people show off their flashy DBFZ greatness to a wider network of people.

Bandai Namco clearly has plans for a lively future for Dragon Ball FighterZ. When developers show that they care, the community is only further bolstered. Will Wawa repeat? Will Lab Coat continue to dominate, or will someone uncover even more hidden strategies due to the buffs from this patch? Find out on the next episode of DBFZ (DBFZ 2? Jump FighterZ? Who knows.).