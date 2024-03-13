With fierce rivalries, high-octane, unpredictable action and unprecedented skill on show, it’s no wonder that Formula One has been so thoroughly embraced by Hollywood, becoming the subject of some iconic films and TV shows. But with so many choices out there, which are the best Formula One stories to hit the big and small screens? We’ve got you covered – check out our list of six ace F1 films and TV shows you can watch now.

01 In the Wings

New Zealand driver Liam Lawson was thrust into the Formula One spotlight during a chaotic Dutch GP, where he stepped in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo at Scuderia AlphaTauri for the Dutch Grand Prix and finished an impressive 13th. In the Wings chronicles Lawson's fight to prove himself while simultaneously contending for the Super Formula Japan titles.

02 The History of the Pit Stop

In a sport built upon eye-popping skill and speed, the pit stop is arguably one of the most impressive aspects of Formula One. In the time it takes to blink, pit stops see teams demonstrate incredible levels of focus and coordination to deliver a choreographed performance of such clockwork-efficiency that what should take minutes, instead takes moments. The History of the Pit Stop gives viewers the chance to see just how these incredible feats of teamwork come together, and what the pit stop means for both drivers and crew. For a thrilling peek behind the curtain, The History of the Pit Stop is a must-watch.

03 Red Bull Racing Road Trips

Hop on board and explore Grand Prix host cities with F1 drivers Max Verstappen , David Coulthard and more in Red Bull Racing Road Trips .

Over the years, the Red Bull Racing Formula One Team have taken F1 cars and drivers on the road to explore (and impress!) Grand Prix host cities around the world.

See Sergio Pérez hit Las Vegas, Daniel Ricciardo brave the Outback of his home nation of Australia, and Max Verstappen racing ice speedway star Franky Zorn , among many other epic trips. Hop on board and enjoy the ride!

04 Open the Doors

Open the Doors is a behind-the-scenes documentary that follows the newest name in Formula One and reveals the pressure involved in starting – and restarting – a season put on hold by a global pandemic.

05 ABC of F1

So, what if you want to go back to basics? Formula One, as with any sport, can seem overwhelming thanks to its deep well of history, jargon, and decade upon decade of changing rules, disciplines and personalities. Thankfully, the ABC of… series gives you the answers you need, in brilliant episodes that are both comprehensive and compulsive.

From kayaking to mountain biking, the series offers incredible insight to give you a crash course in what makes your new favourite hobby tick. The Formula One instalment (Season 1, Episode 8) is no different and can give you a cracking primer into everything from the terminology to the heroes and drama of F1.

06 Two 2 Four Wheels

There have been few successful instances of professional athletes transferring from one sport to another. Who could forget Michael Jordan’s ill-fated baseball career, for example? Yet in the short film Two 2 Four Wheels, two MotoGP™ champions (Marc Márquez and Dani Pedrosa) and motocross champion Tony Cairoli see just how well their considerable skills on two wheels translate to Formula One, first in an F1 simulator at Red Bull Racing HQ in the UK, before actually hitting the real-life track the Red Bull Ring in Austria. Spoiler alert: It turns out they’re pretty handy, regardless of the number of wheels.

07 Ground Effect

For over 20 years, one of Formula One’s most iconic tracks – the Mexican Grand Prix – lay dormant, with the doors slamming shut after the driver-favourite circuit failed to live up to safety standards. In 2015, however, the event was revived, with the track undergoing serious surgery to fulfil today’s FIA requirements. Ground Effect , a short film documenting the race against time to bring this track back to life, shows the thrilling efforts behind the rebuild as millions of fans worldwide waited with bated breath for F1 Mexico to find its way back.

08 Mechanics of Creativity

Documentary Mechanics of Creativity sees former Formula One superstar David Coulthard visit Havana, Cuba, to meet with the mechanics hailed as the most creative in the world, experiencing first-hand a brotherhood able of keeping their cars running for decades through a mix of ingenuity, passion and creativity.

Beyond the eye-candy of seeing some of the 60,000 classic cars on Havana’s streets (a result of the country’s revolution: cars can only be bought and sold if they ran on the streets of Cuba before 1959), viewers also get to see Coulthard race through some of Havana’s historic neighbourhoods in a 1955 Pontiac for the Cuban Classic Car Rally. For anyone looking for a fascinating glimpse into a different racing culture, Mechanics of Creativity is a must-watch.

09 Behind the Visor

The life of a Formula One driver is one that many envy – driving the fastest cars and visiting some of the best cities the world has to offer. But what goes on in their mind once the visor goes down? Get to know the human side of F1 drivers Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda as we get an insight into their minds.

10 (Un) Serious Race series

Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri go head-to-head in the most unserious motor racing championship on the planet. The drivers from the respective teams race each other in local vehicles on local tracks of the cities they travel to on the Formula One calendar.

