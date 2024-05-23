Dane Jackson walks with his kayak after dropping the Salto Del Maule 134-foot waterfall, the second greatest kayak descent, on the Salte Maule river in Chile on 5 February, 2020.
Kayaking

11 awesome kayak films to get your paddle fix

These are the best kayaking movies that you could be watching right now online on Red Bull TV.
By Rajiv Desai
5 min readUpdated on

Part of this story

Aniol Serrasolses

Spanish kayaker Aniol Serrasolses enjoys being lost in nature, having a great time with his friends and pushing the limits of the sport he loves.

SpainSpain

Nouria Newman

French kayaker Nouria Newman combines a surprising adeptness at playing on white waters with an endless thirst for discovering new horizons.

FranceFrance

Dane Jackson

One of the best all-around whitewater kayakers on the planet, American Dane Jackson holds multiple freestyle and whitewater titles.

United StatesUnited States

Adrian Mattern

A passionate and highly skilled kayaker, Germany's Adrian Mattern is stretching the boundaries of the sport to their limits.

GermanyGermany

Ice Waterfalls

Elite kayaker Aniol Serrasolses ventures deep into the wild Arctic. His mission? To conquer the world's highest icefall.

54 min

Whitewater Kayaking with Nouria Newman

Follow along on the journey as French kayaker Nouria Newman finds the toughest white water around the world.

1 Season · 3 episodes

JÖTUNN

Explore wild territories by kayak where the world's highest concentration of waterfalls are – Iceland.

23 min

Wild Waters

From Olympic pools to wild rivers, see the life of Nouria Newman, the most gifted kayaker of her generation.

1 h 26 min

Chasing Niagara

Follow pro kayaker Rafa Ortiz’s journey in pursuit of his dream to paddle over North America’s Niagara Falls.

1 h 14 min

Hanging Spear

World class whitewater kayakers Steve Fisher and Pat Keller explore the Hanging Spear Gorge.

15 min

First Descent: Michoacán

Unexplored Michoacán seems like a kayaker's paradise, but six friends find going first is hard work.

1 Season · 5 episodes

Locked In

Ben Stookesberry and a group of kayakers attempt a first descent of the Beriman River in Papua New Guinea.

53 min

Halo Effect

A group of the world's best kayakers journeys to Iceland and Norway in search of unexplored rapids to run.

48 min

Claim Freedom

Four adventurers push themselves physically, mentally and spiritually to conquer what once seemed impossible.

53 min

Congo

Kayaker Steve Fisher sets out on a daring and historic descent of the world's biggest rapids on the Congo.

1 h 21 min

The Filer Creek Expedition

Follow Canadian paddler Ed Muggridge on his first foray into whitewater expedition.

20 min

If you're looking for some fast rip-roaring whitewater river adventures then you've come to the right place. We've put together the best kayaking films and shows that you can watch on Red Bull TV in one handy selection for you. So sit back and get ready to enjoy hours of exploration, discovery and pure adventure kayaking bliss!
01

Ice Waterfalls

54 min

Ice Waterfalls

Elite kayaker Aniol Serrasolses ventures deep into the wild Arctic. His mission? To conquer the world's highest icefall.

English +9

Aniol Serrasolses
Aniol Serrasolses and his team, comprising of David Sodomka, Aleix Salvat, and Mikel Sarasola, embark on a challenging expedition to the Svalbard archipelago in a bid to conquer the world's highest glacier waterfall drop. Svalbard is one of the most remote places on Earth, and the expedition involves the team having to undergo a 36-hour sea voyage and an 11km trek just to reach the glacier. Serrasolses manages to make the 20m drop, and Ice Waterfalls captures this historic journey, offering a glimpse into the trials and triumphs of this unparalleled kayaking adventure into an unpredictable Arctic environment.
02

Rio Blanco

12 min

Exploring Patagonia’s Rio Blanco

Aniol Serrasolses and Nouria Newman explore Rio Blanco for a first descent, from a glacial lake to the ocean.

English +4

Nouria Newman
Seasoned kayakers Aniol Serrasolses and Nouria Newman team up on an expedition to explore Patagonia's Rio Blanco river. This is a first descent of the Rio Blanco and that means the two having to very much venture into the unknown.
03

Jötunn

23 min

JÖTUNN

Explore wild territories by kayak where the world's highest concentration of waterfalls are – Iceland.

English

Aniol Serrasolses
Kayakers Aniol Serrasolses and Mikel Sarasola, and photographers Aleix Salvat and David Nogales ventured into the freezing landscapes of Iceland for Jötunn, a spectacular kayak project like no other. Expect all the jaw-dropping scenery and stomach-clenching drops you could ever want or need.
04

Wild Waters

1 h 26 min

Wild Waters

From Olympic pools to wild rivers, see the life of Nouria Newman, the most gifted kayaker of her generation.

English +1

Nouria Newman
From becoming the first female kayaker to drop a 100ft (30m) waterfall, to taming wild and raging rapids on memorable expeditions to some of the most remote rivers on the planet: to accomplish all that she has throughout her storied career - recounted in the documentary Wild Waters - Nouria Newman had to literally go to the ends of the Earth to chase dreams.
05

Chasing Niagara

1 h 14 min

Chasing Niagara

Follow pro kayaker Rafa Ortiz’s journey in pursuit of his dream to paddle over North America’s Niagara Falls.

Italian +8

Pro kayaker Rafa Ortiz decides to chase his dream to paddle over North America’s Niagara Falls but this is no easy task given the highly dangerous drop involved. Chasing Niagara follows Ortiz as he pushes his limits to achieving this dream. The film documents the process and training that Ortiz goes through over a three-year period as he builds to his moment of truth. Helping him along are professional kayakers Rush Sturges, Evan Garcia and Tyler Bradt. They all soon realise the path to Niagara may have a mind of its own.
06

Hanging Spear

15 min

Hanging Spear

World class whitewater kayakers Steve Fisher and Pat Keller explore the Hanging Spear Gorge.

When kayakers see water plunging down a steep mountainside with rapid force, they inevitably start to look to ways to paddle it. This is what happened with Steve Fisher and Pat Keller when they saw the Hanging Spear Gorge of the Opalescent River in upstate New York. Hanging Spear is the story of the expedition to the Gorge and their efforts to tame the free-flowing whitewater rapids of the area.
07

First Descent: Michoacán

7 min

The journey begins

Six friends prepare for the danger and excitement of kayaking unexplored territory in Michoacán, Mexico.

A band of brothers, including Dane Jackson and Rafa Ortiz, explore the rivers and waterfalls of Mexico's remote and dangerous Michoacan state with their kayaks. The crew of six have one thing in mind. That is to conquer and be the first to descend the rivers of Michoacan. During the expedition, the team visits the Upper Alseseca River, Upper Jalacingo River, Rio Hoyo del Aire, Rio Cajones, Rio Cupatitzio and many more that are revealed throughout their journey.
08

Locked in

53 min

Locked In

Ben Stookesberry and a group of kayakers attempt a first descent of the Beriman River in Papua New Guinea.

Turkish

Ben Stookesberry, Chris Korbulic, Benny Marr and Pedro Oliva travel to Papua New Guinea to attempt a first descent of the Beriman River. The daunting 40km run is lined with many dangers and no way out but to ride out to the ocean. Follow them as they make the plunge into the unknown in this arduous but rewarding paddling experience.
09

Halo Effect

48 min

Halo Effect

A group of the world's best kayakers journeys to Iceland and Norway in search of unexplored rapids to run.

Polish +8

A crew featuring four world-class kayakers in Steve Fisher, Rush Sturges, Ben Brown and Shane Raw head to the whitewater meccas of Iceland and Norway in search of unexplored rapids. A few unexpected problems are encountered on the way. They find that the journey they planned is only half the adventure, and sometimes luck can change in the blink of an eye.
10

Claim Freedom

53 min

Claim Freedom

Four adventurers push themselves physically, mentally and spiritually to conquer what once seemed impossible.

Portuguese +8

From climbing to kayaking to cave diving, four adventurers are given the opportunity to take on once-in-a-lifetime challenges. In the kayaking segment Adrian Mattern and friends head to USA's Pacific Northwest, the home of the Columbia River Gorge and a land of endless waterfalls. Their goal? To scout as many waterfalls as they can and to descend as many as possible.
11

Congo - The Grand Inga Project

1 h 21 min

Congo

Kayaker Steve Fisher sets out on a daring and historic descent of the world's biggest rapids on the Congo.

Portuguese

Big water pros Steve Fisher, Ben Marr, Rush Sturges and Tyler Bradt battle seemingly insurmountable obstacles in the Congo on their way to facing their own worst fears as they attempt to survive the dirty and ferocious Inga Rapids that lies within the Central African nation. Congo - The Grand Inga Project chronicles this scary ride from start to finish.
12

The Filer Creek Expedition

20 min

The Filer Creek Expedition

Follow Canadian paddler Ed Muggridge on his first foray into whitewater expedition.

English +2

With international travel proving difficult in 2020, Canadian kayaker Ed Muggridge came up with the idea to tackle something closer to home. Joining forces with two of his mentors – Sandy Macewan and Benny Marr – the intrepid trio set out to achieve the first descent of Filer Creek, a daunting 66km stretch of river in British Columbia. Aptly entitled The Filer Creek Expedition, the documentary tells the story of the trip among whitewater rapids, occasionally un-runnable water and the local grizzly bears.

Kayaking