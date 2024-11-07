As esports become more mainstream, we have increasingly become aware of the players that elevate the game. As the field of play widens, we've seen many players come and go. A lot of them will garner scores of winning streaks and impressive plays, but only a few will truly leave a mark on the sport and ascend to legendary status.

And while League of Legends has seen many players rise to the top, few events capture the excitement and intensity of their skill like Red Bull League of Its Own . This invitational showcases elite teams such as T1 and G2 Esports – both of whom have produced some of the most iconic players in LoL history. For fans eager to see the best in action, this event promises a unique blend of rivalries and surprises, with rule twists that keep even seasoned champions on their toes.

While we wait for this year's edition of Red Bull League of Its Own , here are seven players who have already achieved their status as legends of LoL.

01 Faker

Faker won yet another Summoner's Cup, 11 years after his first © Riot Games

Full name: Lee Sang-hyeok

DOB: May 7, 1996

Team: T1

The South Korean from SK Telecom T1 has been a professional player since March 2013, taking the competitive scene by storm. During that time, he's won the World Championship, the most important tournament of the year, four times and is the only professional LoL player to have played under the same organisation for almost nine years. You can find out more about him in the film T1 Rose Together .

He's known for his uncanny ability to outplay his rivals. For example, when he played Zed against Ryu's Zed, or his solo kill in his opening game against Ambition, who was considered the best midlaner at the time.

Faker also has many regional titles in the top Korean league and various other successes to his name. Faker stands for superlatives of all kinds and impresses with consistently strong performances even years after his debut. The scene will continue to talk about this superstar long after his career has ended.

02 Uzi

Despite health issues, Jian Zi-Hao kept coming back © Riot Games

Full name: Jian ‘Uzi’ Zi-Hao

DOB: April 5, 1997

Team: Retired

One of the best technical players in the world is Jian ‘Uzi’ Zi-Hao from China. As one of the players with the most kills in professional games, both regionally and internationally, he always stood out from the crowd of ADCs. He's also known for his fearsome use of Vayne, with whom he achieved three out of five total Pentakills in the LPL.

Despite being a mainstay of the RNG squad for many years, he came out of a year-and-a-half-retirement and joined the Bilibili Gaming team, which shocked many fans since Uzi spent his entire career under the RNG banner. Although he has won many regional titles, he never won a World Championship: a goal that Uzi had throughout his career before retiring once more in 2023.

The mantra of Carlos Rodríguez, CEO of G2 Esports, is: "Believe that you're number one and that you can be even better." A recipe for success that Uzi followed throughout his stellar career.

03 Ambition

Kang Chan-yong retired after an incredible career © Riot Games

Full name: Kang ’Ambition’ Chan-yong

DOB: October 27, 1992

Team: Gen.G

Before Faker’s time, the top mid laner was Kang ’Ambition’ Chan-yong. After joining the MiG Blaze team in 2011, he celebrated many international successes. He played midlane until 2014, but decided to switch to the jungle. In retrospect, it turned out to be one of the best decisions he could have made, as he won the World Cup with Team Samsung Galaxy in 2017.

Today, Ambition is a streamer for Gen.G and can look back on his many successes. He is one of the few players who successfully changed roles and enjoyed more success than before.

04 Perkz

Luka Perković has returned to the EU © Riot

Full name: Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković

DOB: September 30, 1998

Team: Uncontracted

The former face of G2 was Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković. The Croatian played under the organisation for five years - three as a midlaner and two as an ADC. After many successes in the LEC, he was also able to prove himself in the LCS and win a title there. He's known for his outstanding performance in stressful situations and his self-confidence when it matters most.

After being homesick, Perkz returned to Europe, where he played for Team Vitality and most recently moved over to Team Heretics. Like many others, his dream is to lift the World Finals trophy. While he came close in 2019, he refuses to give up, so watch this space.

05 Caps

Caps flashes a smile at the LEC 2022 Spring Finals © Michal Konkol/Riot Games

Full name: Rasmus 'Caps’ Borregaard Winther

DOB: December 17, 1999

Team: G2 Esports

Rasmus 'Caps’ Borregaard Winther is a mid laner with many names. When he has a bad day, he self-deprecatingly switches to ‘Craps’. But fans affectionately call him ‘Claps’ when he outplays his opponents. He even briefly styled himself as ‘caPs’. The Dane became known under the Fnatic organisation until he decided to move to G2 Esports in 2018.

Now with multiple MVP awards throughout his career and always a smile on his face, this “Baby Faker” will continue on his quest to capture the World Championship.

06 Mata

Mata can lead his team as a coach just as well as he can as a player © Riot Games

Full name: Cho ‘Mata’ Se-hyeong

DOB: February 27, 1994

Team: Gen.G

Known by many as the best Support of all time, South Korea's Cho ‘Mata’ Se-hyeong has had a long career. Mata was way ahead of his time as a player and employed some tactics and strategies that became standard meta over the years. His strongest champion was Thresh, where he would show off his outstanding technical ability and decision-making skills every match.

He worked for numerous teams as a player until 2019 when he decided to become a coach. Although he no longer plays on stage, he supports his teams, currently Gen.G, with precise preparation and much experience.

07 Showmaker

Showmaker is considered to be the best player of the next generation © Riot

Full name: Heo ‘Showmaker’ Su

DOB: July 22, 2000

Team: Dplus KIA

Since Heo ‘Showmaker’ Su’s debut in 2017, the Korean has always lived up to his alias. His amazing technical prowess and incredible reaction times probably come from his time as Katarina One-Trick. He always tries to entertain his viewers with flashy plays and aggressive style.

The midlaner has already secured a world championship title, with his victory coming in 2020. As the youngest player on this list, he has already achieved a lot and has a long and exciting career ahead of him.