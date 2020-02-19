8 of the best dirt jump, pump track and slopestyle mountain bikes for 2020
© Marc Müller/Red Bull Content Pool
Whether you see yourself as the next slopestyle superstar, or you're simply looking for a great bike to send it at the local skatepark, these are the rides for you.
What is a good mountain bike for pump tracks, dirt jumps and slopestyle riding? For these more aggressive disciplines, you need to be able to throw the bike into turns, jumps, and tricks. That means it should be compact, low-slung, and robust.
When it comes to the world of mountain bike dirt jumping and pump track riding, at first glance, it might appear that all bikes are the same – small, burly hardtail frames with minimal gears and only one brake. But look a bit closer and it turns out that there are a few areas of the bike to consider before buying a dirt jumper:
- Is the frame aluminum or steel? The former will be lighter, the latter more durable
- Does it have MTB or BMX cranks? Steel BMX cranks will be bombproof (and allow smaller chainrings), but the MTB alternatives are still pretty strong and often lighter
- Does it have a big-brand dirt-specific fork? You’ll need one, as a standard MTB fork or a cheap alternative might be too long and won’t take the big hits of those massive jumps you’re not always going to get right
- Are there sizing options? Most brands only offer a ‘one size fits all’, but shop around and you’ll find frames available for taller riders
Of course, it’s always worth evaluating the full bike spec too, but most dirt bikes are pretty much indestructible and spare parts are reasonably cheap anyway, so don’t sweat too much over the build.
Oh, and what’s that about slopestyle? For the likes of Crankworx Joyride – the world’s biggest slopestyle competition – you’ll notice that most of the big-name pros compete on short-travel full-suspension bikes. These take the character of dirt bikes and add a rear shock to take those 40-feet-to-flat senders.
Here are the best bikes for pump tracks, dirt jumps and slopestyle:
1. DMR Sect
- Price: $1291 CAD approx.
- Material: Chromoly steel
- Size options: One size only
- Colour: Variety
- Wheel size: 26"
- Components highlights: RST Dirt 100 fork
DMR pretty much invented mountain bike dirt jumping – or, at the very least, has been around since its earliest moments. And it’s no surprise that it’s still going strong – the Sect is one of the most popular frames for dirt riders.
“The Complete DMR Sect Pump and Dirt Jump Bike uses the same legendary dirt geometry as found on our DMR Sect frame, including a super short rear end for spins and flips, 69º head angle for stability, great toe clearance for barspins and low standover for tailwhips.” – DMR
2. Scott Voltage YZ 0.1
- Price: $1722 CAD approx.
- Material: Aluminium
- Size options: One size only
- Colour: Silver
- Wheel size: 26"
- Components highlights: X Fusion Slant DJ fork
Scott’s Voltage dirt frame is great-looking, bombproof and a nimble ride for pump tracks, as well as, dirt jumps. It's the bike that makes Brendan Fairclough so steezy at the trails. Or is it the other way around?
“Equipped with ultrashort adjustable chainstays, a tapered headtube, and high-end components, this bike is perfect for hitting the pump track, the dirt jumps, or jibbin' through the streets.” – Scott
3. Marin Alcatraz
- Price: $1,699.99 CAD
- Material: Aluminium
- Size options: One size only
- Colour: Blue/black
- Wheel size: 26"
- Component highlights: X-Fusion Slant DJ fork
If you liked what you saw in Matt Jones’ Frames of Mind video (and if you haven’t seen it, get out from under that rock), then the bike you’ll need in order to replicate the flips, spins and ridiculous camerawork is Marin’s Alcatraz. A great-looking hardtail built for the biggest tricks.
“The Alcatraz is offered as a frame only that allows the rider to follow in Matt Jones’ footsteps to build and personalize the best dirt jump bike possible.” – Marin
4. Commencal Absolut Dirt
- Price: $1499 CAD
- Material: Aluminium
- Size options: S-L
- Colour: Chalk grey
- Wheel size: 26"
- Component highlights: Two-piece BMX crank; Manitou Circus fork
Commencal’s great-looking Absolut Dirt is fast becoming one of the most popular complete dirt bikes available, and for good reason. Solid components and an unbeatable price make it hard to look elsewhere.
“If you're a fan of the dirt genre then you've probably already seen Remy Morton's ABSOLUT beauty build of this bike. We watched his first rides on the bike at home in NZ and when he instantly took to the air like a rocket, we knew he liked it! So, here's our version.” – Commencal
5. Santa Cruz Jackal
- Price: $1058 CAD approx.
- Material: Aluminium
- Size options: M-L
- Colour: Raw
- Wheel size: 26"
If you are looking to rip around the pump track and know every millisecond counts, the Jackal could be the bike you need. Santa Cruz’s dirt bike has been in the Californian brand’s line-up for a long time, and it's easy to see why. A luxury, super-fast, solid frame, it’s favoured by the likes of Mitch Ropelato, winner of the 2019 Crankworx Ultimate Pump Track Challenge.
“Dirt-jumping, pump-tracking, bike-parking, or prowling the streets with your pack, Jackal is an opportunistic scavenger of man-made terrain.” – Santa Cruz.
6. Canyon Stitched 720 Pro
- Price: $2185 CAD approx
- Material: Aluminium
- Size options: Medium
- Colour: Frost Blue or Jet Silver/Grey
- Wheel size: 26"
- Component Highlights: RockShox Pike DJ fork and Monarch RT shock
For a little extra comfort at the trails or slopestyle course, Canyon’s full suspension Stitched 720 Pro is a solid, reasonably priced (for its level of quality) option. It comes with a six-year guarantee, but it probably won’t provide you with the style and skill of Canyon’s team rider, Thomas Genon.
“If the jumps are getting bigger and the tricks are becoming more technical, it’s time to upgrade to the Stitched 720 Pro.” – Canyon
7. Chromag Monk
- Price: $740 CAD
- Material: Chromoly steel
- Size options: X-Short and Large
- Colour: Lagoon (more colours available soon)
- Wheel size: 26"
The Chromag Monk has a clean design and is proven to last. This classic 26" dirt jumper will keep you ripping the pump track and its unique stainless steel horizontal dropout system makes single-speed and disc brake setups a breeze.
“Our custom chainstays paired with dedicated geometry offer you a light and incredibly stiff rear triangle on a low slung steel weapon.” – Chromag
8. Trek Ticket S
- Price: $1,999.99 CAD
- Material: Aluminium
- Size options: One size only
- Colour: Matte Emerald Iris
- Wheel size: 26"
- Component highlights: Fox Performance Float shock
The most decorated slopestyle frame in existence – this is the bike that carried Brandon Semenuk to Joyride victory, and you’ll see it in his most creative edits too. Hands down the most desirable slope frame out there.
“Ticket S is a slopestyle mountain bike frame built for big tricks, big jumps and a whole lot of style…This bike has won every major slopestyle comp, several times over.” – Trek