8 of the best dirt jump, pump track and slopestyle mountain bikes for 2020

What is a good mountain bike for pump tracks , dirt jumps and slopestyle riding ? For these more aggressive disciplines, you need to be able to throw the bike into turns, jumps, and tricks. That means it should be compact, low-slung, and robust.

Emil Johansson at Red Bull Joyride in Whistler © Scott Serfas / Red Bull Content Pool

When it comes to the world of mountain bike dirt jumping and pump track riding, at first glance, it might appear that all bikes are the same – small, burly hardtail frames with minimal gears and only one brake. But look a bit closer and it turns out that there are a few areas of the bike to consider before buying a dirt jumper:

Is the frame aluminum or steel? The former will be lighter, the latter more durable Does it have MTB or BMX cranks? Steel BMX cranks will be bombproof (and allow smaller chainrings), but the MTB alternatives are still pretty strong and often lighter Does it have a big-brand dirt-specific fork? You’ll need one, as a standard MTB fork or a cheap alternative might be too long and won’t take the big hits of those massive jumps you’re not always going to get right Are there sizing options? Most brands only offer a ‘one size fits all’, but shop around and you’ll find frames available for taller riders

Of course, it’s always worth evaluating the full bike spec too, but most dirt bikes are pretty much indestructible and spare parts are reasonably cheap anyway, so don’t sweat too much over the build.

Oh, and what’s that about slopestyle? For the likes of Crankworx Joyride – the world’s biggest slopestyle competition – you’ll notice that most of the big-name pros compete on short-travel full-suspension bikes. These take the character of dirt bikes and add a rear shock to take those 40-feet-to-flat senders.

Here are the best bikes for pump tracks, dirt jumps and slopestyle:

1. DMR Sect

The Sect is one of the more popular frames out there © DMR Bikes

Price: $1291 CAD approx.

Material: Chromoly steel

Size options: One size only

Colour: Variety

Wheel size: 26"

Components highlights : RST Dirt 100 fork

DMR pretty much invented mountain bike dirt jumping – or, at the very least, has been around since its earliest moments. And it’s no surprise that it’s still going strong – the Sect is one of the most popular frames for dirt riders.

“The Complete DMR Sect Pump and Dirt Jump Bike uses the same legendary dirt geometry as found on our DMR Sect frame, including a super short rear end for spins and flips, 69º head angle for stability, great toe clearance for barspins and low standover for tailwhips.” – DMR

2. Scott Voltage YZ 0.1

If it's good enough for Brendan Fairclough, it should be fine for you © Scott Sports

Price: $1722 CAD approx.

Material: Aluminium

Size options: One size only

Colour: Silver

Wheel size: 26"

Components highlights: X Fusion Slant DJ fork

Scott’s Voltage dirt frame is great-looking, bombproof and a nimble ride for pump tracks, as well as, dirt jumps. It's the bike that makes Brendan Fairclough so steezy at the trails. Or is it the other way around?

“Equipped with ultrashort adjustable chainstays, a tapered headtube, and high-end components, this bike is perfect for hitting the pump track, the dirt jumps, or jibbin' through the streets.” – Scott

3. Marin Alcatraz

Three words: Frames of Mind. That is all you need to know © © MARIN

Price: $1,699.99 CAD

Material: Aluminium

Size options: One size only

Colour: Blue/black

Wheel size: 26"

Component highlights: X-Fusion Slant DJ fork

If you liked what you saw in Matt Jones’ Frames of Mind video (and if you haven’t seen it, get out from under that rock), then the bike you’ll need in order to replicate the flips, spins and ridiculous camerawork is Marin’s Alcatraz. A great-looking hardtail built for the biggest tricks.

“The Alcatraz is offered as a frame only that allows the rider to follow in Matt Jones’ footsteps to build and personalize the best dirt jump bike possible.” – Marin

4. Commencal Absolut Dirt

Solid components make the Absolut Dirt a bomb-proof option © Commencal

Price: $1499 CAD

Material: Aluminium

Size options: S-L

Colour: Chalk grey

Wheel size: 26"

Component highlights: Two-piece BMX crank; Manitou Circus fork

Commencal’s great-looking Absolut Dirt is fast becoming one of the most popular complete dirt bikes available, and for good reason. Solid components and an unbeatable price make it hard to look elsewhere.

“If you're a fan of the dirt genre then you've probably already seen Remy Morton's ABSOLUT beauty build of this bike. We watched his first rides on the bike at home in NZ and when he instantly took to the air like a rocket, we knew he liked it! So, here's our version.” – Commencal

5. Santa Cruz Jackal

Available as frame-only, the Jackal is a great starting point for any build © © SANTA CRUZ

Price: $1058 CAD approx.

Material: Aluminium

Size options: M-L

Colour: Raw

Wheel size: 26"

If you are looking to rip around the pump track and know every millisecond counts, the Jackal could be the bike you need. Santa Cruz’s dirt bike has been in the Californian brand’s line-up for a long time, and it's easy to see why. A luxury, super-fast, solid frame, it’s favoured by the likes of Mitch Ropelato, winner of the 2019 Crankworx Ultimate Pump Track Challenge.

“Dirt-jumping, pump-tracking, bike-parking, or prowling the streets with your pack, Jackal is an opportunistic scavenger of man-made terrain.” – Santa Cruz.

6. Canyon Stitched 720 Pro

The Stitched 720 Pro can handle both dirt jumps and pump tracks © © CANYON

Price: $2185 CAD approx

Material: Aluminium

Size options: Medium

Colour: Frost Blue or Jet Silver/Grey

Wheel size: 26"

Component Highlights: RockShox Pike DJ fork and Monarch RT shock

For a little extra comfort at the trails or slopestyle course, Canyon’s full suspension Stitched 720 Pro is a solid, reasonably priced (for its level of quality) option. It comes with a six-year guarantee, but it probably won’t provide you with the style and skill of Canyon’s team rider, Thomas Genon.

“If the jumps are getting bigger and the tricks are becoming more technical, it’s time to upgrade to the Stitched 720 Pro.” – Canyon

7. Chromag Monk

This frame-only option has dedicated dirt jump and pump track geometry © © CHROMAG

Price: $740 CAD

Material: Chromoly steel

Size options: X-Short and Large

Colour: Lagoon (more colours available soon)

Wheel size: 26"

The Chromag Monk has a clean design and is proven to last. This classic 26" dirt jumper will keep you ripping the pump track and its unique stainless steel horizontal dropout system makes single-speed and disc brake setups a breeze.

“Our custom chainstays paired with dedicated geometry offer you a light and incredibly stiff rear triangle on a low slung steel weapon.” – Chromag

8. Trek Ticket S

The Trek Ticket S is one of the most successful bikes in slopestyle history © Trek

Price : $1,999.99 CAD

Material : Aluminium

Size options : One size only

Colour : Matte Emerald Iris

Wheel size : 26"

Component highlights : Fox Performance Float shock

The most decorated slopestyle frame in existence – this is the bike that carried Brandon Semenuk to Joyride victory, and you’ll see it in his most creative edits too. Hands down the most desirable slope frame out there.