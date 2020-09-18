12 of the best multiplayer Oculus Quest Games

Virtual reality has been changing the way we interact with the world and, although virtual reality games as we know them emerged in the 1990s, every year brings new riffs on the experience. If you're looking for your next VR game, here are some of the best multiplayer Oculus Quest games to choose from.

1. Raccoon Lagoon (2019)

Raccoon Lagoon will appeal to players of games like Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley. In this game, a group of sailors has landed on your island's shores and they need your help to build a home. You'll also assist them with cooking, fishing, and farming, among other daily activities. Although you can only visit one other island at a time, you may help out your fellow neighbors. You can also explore eight different climates.

With an unlimited number of quests and adventures to go on, the fun never stops. Raccoon Lagoon costs $16.99 and is available with both Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S.

2. Racket Fury: Table Tennis VR (2017)

In this global multiplayer Oculus Quest game, players can face 16 opponents in four table tennis cups or opt for the single-player mode to take on the competition. For $22.79, you can experience a character that animators modeled after motion data, so you'll have real-life, more accurate movements — ideal for the competitive player. Racket Fury is available on Steam's Quest version and via both the PlayStation 4 console and Microsoft Windows platform.

3. Racket: Nx (2018)

Played like an arcade sports game, Racket: Nx is an immersive ball and racket game played in a large glass dome. You'll face targets along the wall that you must hit with the ball, but the fun doesn't end there. Play in single-player or multiplayer modes in this VR game that functions across multiple platforms, making it possible to play with both Quest or Windows players. Depending on your level of competitiveness, you can choose a more relaxed, fun mode or opt for a game that ranks you and your opponent. Racket: Nx costs $22.99.

4. Rec Room (2019)

Rec Room is an online multiplayer VR game that allows you to play a variety of games against others around the world. Also available on PlayStation 4, iOS, and Windows, Rec Room offers cross-platform connection so you can play fun mini games such as paintball and laser tag with other players, or just hang out with friends — no matter the system or your location. Rec Room is free for all users.

5. Arizona Sunshine (2016)

Arizona Sunshine will please any gamers who want to battle their way through the zombie apocalypse. For only $43.99, survive apocalyptic lands in this first-person shooter game. Available in single-player, co-op, and multiplayer game modes, Arizona Sunshine continues to release new maps so players will never bore of this thrilling experience. Arizona Sunshine is available on PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows.

6. Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (2015)

If you want to stay on the edge of your seat, look no further than Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes. In this VR game, you're responsible for defusing a bomb as the non-VR players around you provide you with instructions from a manual that only they have access to. It's the ultimate in working together for the greater good. Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, is available without a VR headset on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One and sells for $16.99.

7. Wands (2016)

Ever wanted to be a real-life wizard? Wands VR may be your closest chance as this game is all about spells and practicing magic on the quest to defeat opponents through traps and attacks. Wands is available on traditional VR platforms and consoles, and you can take on an unlimited number of players. This game is available for $22.79.

8. Acron: Attack of the Squirrels (2019)

One of the most popular VR party games is Acron: Attack of the Squirrels, where the player wearing the VR headset plays a tree who is poised to defend its acorns against two to eight other participants playing as squirrels on their mobile devices. Released at a price point of $22.79, Acron introduces a unique type of gameplay that anyone can enjoy.

9. Sairento VR: Untethered (2016)

Sairento VR: Untethered is a team-oriented ninja simulator game where you utilize martial arts skills and weapons. Your task, as a member of the Silent Ones organization, bound to live and operate under the code of the ancient warriors who came before you, is to defeat your enemies. Sairento VR is available for $32.99 on PlayStation 4 and Windows.

10. OrbusVR: Reborn (2018)

OrbusVR: Reborn is an MMO, or massive multiplayer online game, that can host thousands of players at the same time — the first of its kind. In this VR experience, take on multiplayer quests and missions in an open world environment with racing, adventures, and public events. OrbusVR can be played on PlayStation 4 and Windows and is $22.79.

11. Sports Scramble (2019)

Similar to the beloved Wii Sports, Sports Scramble offers up tennis, baseball, and bowling mini games along with the addition of challenges and environments to keep things interesting. This highly popular multiplayer game is available for $34.99.

12. Beat Saber (2018)

Beat Saber is a fun virtual reality game where rhythm is what'll help you excel at your task of defeating objects that are coming at you in your VR world. Although Beat Saber is largely single-player, the game has a party mode where players can pass around the headset and controllers to take turns immersing themselves in the VR environment. Beat Saber is available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 for $39.99.