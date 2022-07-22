Off-Meta Decks You Should Try in Legends of Runeterra

Legends of Runeterra’s consistent updates can be overwhelming for casual players who don’t have time to keep track of the Meta. Sometimes you just want to join a normal game of PVP with a deck that has great synergies and will be entertaining to play no matter what expansion we’re on.

To help you log in and play Legends of Runeterra anytime, we’ve put together a list of the most fun off-meta decks to use the next time you find yourself in the mood for a game. These decks follow a simple strategy, so you’ll never forget how to use them, while being strong enough to get you some wins. Just don’t expect to dominate, especially when you’re going up against try-hards that keep up with the updates.

Day and Night

Legends of Runeterra Eclipse Dragon © Riot Games

This midrange deck uses Daybreak and Nightfall cards, from Targon and Shadow Isles, that need to be played in a specific order to get bonuses and level up Champions Leona and Diana. Daybreak cards like Zenith Blade need to be the first card you play at the start of a round in order to get the bonus, in this case drawing an additional Zenith Blade after granting a unit +1|+2 as well as Overwhelm for the round. While Nightfall cards like Pale Cascade must NOT be the first card played in order to draw an additional card, after giving a unit +1|+1 for the round.

Cards light up when you can activate the bonus and it’s fun to activate them one after the other to really maximize your strength and make use of your Champion’s powers. Leona stuns the strongest enemy when she’s summoned first in a round and whenever you play Daybreak cards after she levels up. The Daybreak cards are going to be your strongest asset for the start of the game, so try and mulligan for Solari Soldier, Shieldbearer or Sunhawk and Zenith Blade since they’re low cost and will keep you going for the first couple of rounds before you start implementing Nightfall cards.

Diana is your low-cost Nightfall Champion that will give herself the keyword Challenger whenever you play a Nightfall card in a round, which works well with her Quick Attack to clear units off the board. She also gives herself +2 Power for each Nightfall card after leveling up, so you can make her as strong as you need her to be to remove a unit during your attack phase. Your strongest Nightfall card, The Winding Light, will be your best bet to close a game during your attack phase by giving your allies +2|+1 and Overwhelm, which is really strong when you’re playing with a full board.

Deck Code: CIAQMAYJDMRTMOCYLYBQCBQJEYBAGBIGBIDQGCIXDIOCYM2SLEAQEBAJBUHQ

Karma Ezreal

Legends of Runeterra Von Yipp © Riot Games

This combo/control deck is an oldie with a bit of an update that creates fun ways to punish your opponent, if you survive to round 10 and unlock the full potential of Karma and Ezreal when they work together. It may go against your instincts to be stingy with your mana and cards, but keeping the right hand for the end game will make or break your strategy for this deck. Karma will automatically level up at round 10 when you fully unlock your mana, aka being Enlightened. A leveled-up Karma plays any spell twice and creates a random spell card from your regions at the end of every round.

Combine that with a level 2 Ezreal, who deals instant damage to the enemy Nexus for every spell you play, and you’re looking at a sure-fire way to control the game and ravage the opponent's Health. One Mystic Shot spell card fired at the enemy Nexus with a leveled-up Karma and Ezreal can do 6 damage, which is triple what it would be if it were used regularly.

Playing units like Shadow Assassin and Fallen Feline to draw and add cards to your hand, and stunning enemies with Concussive Palm, will help you wait out rounds. You can even bring out Ezreal early on if you need the Mystic Shots he generates after hitting the enemy Nexus to help clear the board. It’s up to you to choose how you survive the rounds and it will change with each opponent you face.

Deck Code: CECQCAQEAYBACARJHEBAEAQDBEBAIBACA4CACBA3D4SDIAQBAIBAKAQBAIBDCAIBAMBBI

Sand Bombs

Legends of Runeterra Ziggs © Riot Games

The only thing more satisfying than playing a landmark is destroying it for personal gain. This midrange deck has three champions that are easily leveled up by placing and destroying landmarks. Taliyah levels up after placing 5+ landmarks and makes a copy of a landmark when she’s summoned, which can be useful in many creative ways. Ziggs and Xerath complement this, since they both level up when you destroy 4+ allied landmarks and wreak havoc on your opponent's units and Nexus when you destroy your landmarks while they’re on the field. Definitely a deck for those that love non-stop destruction.

A key card to look out for that’ll help your champions maximize their destructive power is Herald of the Magus. This unit grants all of your champions +2|+2 and Overwhelm if you summon it after destroying 4+ landmarks. This is important, especially for cards like Ziggs and Taliyah that can clear their blockers before they attack, as it ensures the shadow block ( left behind by an opposing unit) can’t stop them from hitting the enemy Nexus.

You want to get destroyable landmarks right at the start of the game, so Mulligan for units like Inventive Chemist and Rock Hopper and the spell Unraveled Earth. The latter will be your best friend since it summons 2 Roiling Sands landmarks that are destroyed as soon as your opponent summons a unit, granting them the cursed Vulnerable keyword, letting you easily pick them off when you have the attack token. It also draws 1 additional card making it a really useful card for 3 mana that you can as early as round 2.

Deck Code: CQBQCBIHAQBAIBZFJQBAKCQ3JEBQGBAHBUTESAYFBIDBLIYBAUCQOAQHBMHBCAQBAUDQYAQFBLKADVQB

Darkness

Legends of Runeterra Veigar © Riot Games

This control deck is ruthless for those sadist card players out there who enjoy making their opponents suffer. It can even compete with Teemo Control for the most cringe deck to play against in the game. As rounds progress, players will slowly make their Darkness spells stronger and cheaper, while removing enemy units, until they can level up Veigar and deal Darkness damage directly to the enemy Nexus. Senna is a great partner for Veigar, making all slow damage and kill spells fast and letting you to use Darkness or Withering Mist whenever you can act, instead of just outside combat when no skills or spells are pending.

Senna needs to be on the field when you slay enemies with spells in order to level her up. Once adequately leveled, she reduces the cost of damage and kill spells by one. It doesn't seem like much, but having even a little more mana can get you out of a tough situation or land you a win. Veigar doesn't need to be on the field to level up from Darkness damage, but it’s best to summon him as soon as possible. Each round he’s in play, your Darkness damage grows by one everywhere.

Another unit you’ll want to Mulligan for at the beginning is Twisted Catalyzer. Whenever this unit strikes, your Darkness everywhere grows by one so, if you can strike with at least one at the start of the game, you’ll be even more annoying to deal with later on. Another fun way to make your enemy squirm is by using The Rekindler to bring back a slain champion, letting you have multiple Veigars or Sennas on the field to make your Darkness twice as cheap and powerful.

Deck Code: CQBAGBIFBAEQWBIFBI4V2XTCUYAQGAIBAUUACBAFHACQKCQBAQNJQAORAEAQEAIFCMKA