The best Red Bull events to visit this year

Unless you've been a hermit for the past few decades, you'll know that Red Bull organises hundreds of adventure and sporting events worldwide.

And when not showcasing the talents of some of the world's biggest athletes (such as dropping Kriss Kyle out of a helicopter on his bike ) or inviting the best of the best to compete in a grand spectacle (one example being the world's best MTB athletes cutting up the Utah desert in Red Bull Rampage ) in front of thousands, many events even invite the public to compete, giving them wings to put their own skills to the test.

So, if you're looking to get away soon, why not mix it in with a Red Bull event while you're at it? It's a win-win. Read on to see some of the best events and series you can visit this year, along with a couple of extra travel tips.

Expect more events to be added here as they're confirmed before the year is up. We'll add more as we get them. And if you don’t make these events this year, there’s always 2025…

01 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series: Auckland, New Zealand – January 28

The event:

Elite athletes. A season-long competition. Diving timed to such precision it almost defies belief. No, not the Premier League, but rather the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series , which has been making a splash across the world for over a decade. And the vibrant Wynyard Quarter's waterfront location in Auckland, where the modern cityscape meets with the stunning Waitematā Harbour, is a brand-new spot for the world's best divers from which to wow the world.

The area has previously played host to major sporting events including the Rugby World Cup, the Volvo Ocean Race and the 36th America’s Cup, but this is the first time that Red Bull Cliff Diving will visit New Zealand and, as host to the final stop of the eight-round series, will see the new champions crowned in thrilling style.

02 Red Bull Hardline Australia: Maydena Bike Park, Tasmania – February 24-25

Widely recognised as the toughest downhill mountain bike event in the world, Red Bull Hardline is happening for the first time in Australia, with the action playing out on the diverse network of trails in Tasmania’s Maydena Bike Park.

This bike park is known for its steep and rugged terrain, and it's inspired some of the world's most challenging mountain bike trails. The official race will take place on Saturday, February 24, before returning to its spiritual home in Wales's Dyfi Valley later in the year. Take a POV ride around the 2023 edition of that course right here:

3 min Course preview Irish mountain bike rider Ronan Dunne drops in on the 2023 Red Bull Hardline course.

03 Add Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo: Valparaíso, Chile – March 1-3

The best urban downhill riders from around the world will join us in an epic event at Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo in Valparaíso, Chile.

Last year’s event saw Tomáš Slavík , Juanfer Velez and Lucas Borba taking first, second and third respectively, so take a look back at the 2023 action in the player below.

10 min Top 3 runs Watch Tomáš Slavík, Juanfer Velez and Lucas Borba in action as they took first, second and third respectively.

Red Bull Kumite: New York City, United States – March 16-17

The 2024 edition of the world's most prestigious fighting game invitational tournament is taking place in New York City.

That's right – you can visit the Big Apple and witness some of the world's best gamers up close. Details are still being confirmed right now, so come back right here to find out more information before booking your flights.

04 Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo: Guanajuato, Mexico – March 23

More urban downhill action will be hitting Guanajuato in Mexico for what's sure to be another huge event on the biking calendar. So, tick-off two wants in 2024 by finding out why this city has a reputation for being magical and why it's a really cool place for a bike event.

Chile's Felipe Agurto, Canada's Jackson Goldstone and Colombia's Camilo Sánchez all starred at last year’s event, so check out the top three runs in the player below.

10 min Top 3 runs Enjoy the top three runs from Chile's Felipe Agurto, Canada's Jackson Goldstone and Colombia's Camilo Sánchez.

05 Red Bull Unrailistic: Åre, Sweden – April 25-26

The world's top freeskiers return to Åre, Sweden, to compete on the most Unrailistic course ever. Inspired some of the most exciting features that have been pioneered by Sweden’s very own legend of the sport, Jesper Tjäder , this extra-special event will challenge skiers in ways never seen before.

Get a preview of what to expect at this year’s event by watching Tjäder's very own take on Unrealistic in this video and then get planning your trip to Sweden.

3 min Jesper Tjader's Unrailistic edit Watch Jesper Tjäder redefine what's possible on rails in this mind-blowing ski edit.

Wings for Life World Run – May 5

The world's largest running event, the Wings for Life World Run connects runners and wheelchair users globally with a fun, one-of-a-kind format and a compelling charitable objective.

People around the world participate simultaneously – each at their own pace, with their own goals – and together they move us all closer to a cure for spinal cord injury, because 100 percent of entry fees go to spinal cord research.

Registration to be part of the Wings for Life World Run 2024 is open, so sign up right here and then check out some of the highlights from last year’s event in the player below.

3 min Best moments from the Wings for Life World Run 2023 Hundreds of thousands people worldwide raced to support cutting-edge spinal cord research. See the highlights.

06 Red Bull BC One World Final: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – December 7

Breaking is set to have a watershed moment in 2024, with its first appearance at the Games and another edition of the biggest breaking comp of them all: Red Bull BC One .

This time around, Red Bull BC One is going big in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, so why not get a slice of the breaking action by combining the event with a trip to the place that's so nice it's known as The Marvellous City?

To get a taste of what will go down in Rio, relive all the action from Paris in full in the player below. Prepare to be blown away by breaking genius:

Red Bull BC One World Final 2023 Watch the world's best b-boys and b-girls battle it out to become the 2023 Red Bull BC One World Champions.