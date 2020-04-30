Watch 9 of the best conversations in music from the Red Bull archives here
© Maria Jose Govea
Kick back and enjoy in-depth conversations with the most interesting artists on the planet, from Drake’s go-to producer to the lead singer of Arcade Fire and beyond.
The Red Bull vault is packed from floor to ceiling with amazing interviews but we did our best, took the time to dig up some of our favourites and managed to pull out some truly special moments in music. Watch along as these musicians describe their lives and artistic journeys in great detail, while leaving room for a joke or two along the way (and maybe even a special performance).
Get comfy and prepare to make notes because these guests provide some serious gems for all the aspiring musicians out there watching at home.
1. In Conversation with Win Butler
Montreal, 2016
Take a trip through the history and discography of Canadian rock band Arcade Fire with lead vocalist and songwriter Win Butler. Filmed in Montreal in 2016, Butler speaks candidly for nearly two hours on the topics of growing up in Texas, meeting his wife, becoming friends with David Bowie and his feelings about Donald Trump.
2. In Conversation with Chilly Gonzales
Montreal, 2016
Prolific pianist and entertainer Chilly Gonzales joins the couch for an entertaining discussion about his musical journey. In addition to holding the Guinness World Record for longest solo piano concert (yes, that’s true), Gonzales is beloved for his performances, has collaborated with Drake, Boyz Noise, Daft Punk and earned a Grammy with the latter on their epic ‘Random Access Memories’ album. Watch the whole thing to catch the special segment on piano.
3. In Conversation with Kaytranada
Montreal, 2016
Kaytranada
In celebratory hometown fashion, Montreal producer Kaytranada discusses his unique brand of electronic-hip hop fusion and a path to success that includes touring with Madonna, collaborating with Craig David and winning the Polaris Music Prize. Fans will love the stories about his musical journey, relationship with Montreal and his rapper brother, Lou Phelps.
4. In Conversation with Tanya Tagaq
Montreal, 2016
Award-winning Inuk throat-singer and songwriter Tanya Tagaq discusses her upbringing in Canada’s northern territory of Nunavut and her journey to winning the Polaris Music Prize for her album, ‘Animism.’ The revealing conversation traces Tagaqs history and political beliefs as she expounds on her experiences as an Indigenous artist. She concludes with a throat-singing demo accompanied by an audience member’s beatboxing.
5. In Conversation with Boi-1da
Montreal, 2017
Toronto-based producer Matthew Samuels, professionally known as Boi-1da, speaks at length about his numerous hit records with Drake (“Best I Ever Had,” “0 to 100,” “Headlines”), creating Rihanna’s chart-topping “Work” and other collaborations with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey and more. Fans of the 6 God will want to tune in for this unique perspective on the rise of Toronto rap music.
6. In Conversation with Umfang
Montreal, 2017
Brooklyn-based producer and Discwoman founder Umfang (born Emma Olson) joins the couch for an in-depth look at her career and careful approach to techno music. Speaking for nearly an hour and a half, Umfang details the creation of her New York electronic collective and her acclaimed project, ‘Symbolic Use of Light.’
7. In Conversation with Beverly Glenn-Copeland
Montreal, 2017
Canadian singer Beverly Glenn-Copeland speaks candidly about his long career in entertainment in a rare interview. Perhaps best known for his acting on the beloved children’s series 'The Mr. Dressup Show' for over 20 years, Glenn-Copeland’s life in music dates back to a childhood of art with a piano-playing father and spans decades including several recorded albums and acclaimed compositions for children and film.
8. In Conversation with Lido Pimienta
Calgary, 2019
Toronto-based, Colombia-born singer Lido Pimienta joins a small audience in Calgary in 2019 for an upbeat interview about growing up “different” in Barranquilla, Colombia and the role of music in her life from playing in metal bands as a child to developing her own identity as an electronic artist. Her self-produced album ‘La Papessa’ earned her the Polaris Music Prize in 2017 and was applauded for its blend of traditional Afro-Colombian music styles and contemporary electronic.
9. In Conversation with Frank Dukes
Toronto, 2019
In conversation with Frank Dukes
You may not know his name but you definitely know his music. Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter Frank Dukes got his start making rap beats for 50 Cent but has gone on to collaborate with the world’s top talent (Kanye West, Drake, Taylor Swift to name a few) and has fundamentally changed the way pop music can be made with the creation of his music sample collection, the Kingsway Music Library. In this hour-long interview filmed in Toronto in 2019, Dukes speaks about his involvement in numerous songs, from Frank Ocean and Jay-Z’s “Biking” to Camila Cabello’s smash hit “Havana” and beyond.