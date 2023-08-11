The 12 best secret surf spots in Europe

At the risk of going all Martin Scorsese ranting about superheroes, the greatest waves are so well ridden these days that the beaches around them may as well be giant theme parks.

Indeed, consistent, well-formed and powerful breaks are so hard to find that top spots like Hawaii, Australia and California end up teeming with surfers all fighting to ride the perfect wave.

But sometimes surfers will discover a special place and keep it a secret. And guess what? There are plenty around Europe, many right on the UK’s doorstep, that you can try out for yourself and beat the crowds.

01 Hoddevik, Norway

Where : Selje Municipality

Closest airport : Orsta/Volda

Surrounded by mountains, fjords and even old Viking settlements, this wild surf spot feels like another world. You won’t find the world’s best waves here, but if you like your surf to be scenic there are few places better. The giant white sand beach is decent for beginners and some days it gets big enough for the more experienced. Nearby Ervik also consistently delivers the goods.

02 Godrevy Beach, England

Where : Hayle

Closest airport : Newquay

This idyllic 3-mile golden sand beach has a soft breaking wave that suits beginners and intermediates but it can get tougher when the swell rises. The wave is highest at the northern end, next to the lighthouse, and drops the further away you go. It gives long rides with plenty of space for cutbacks and turns – and you can often find yourself surfing alongside local seals.

03 Tjornuvik, Faroe Islands

Wear your wetsuit as the sea's maximum temperature is 11 degrees celsius © Flickr

Where : Streymoy

Closest airport : Vagar

This remote group of islands has almost 700 miles of coastline and is one of the best surf spots - with stunning views of the famous Risin and Kellingin ‘Giant and the Witch’ sea stacks from its black sand beach. As you’d imagine here, it’s pretty exposed and has inconsistent but good surfs most of the time. The beach break has left and right hand waves and with just 70 locals and very few visitors, it’s often pretty private.

04 Surf Snowdonia, Wales

Where : Conwy

Closest airport : Liverpool John Lennon or Manchester

Ok, this is an artificial wave – the world’s first inland surf lagoon in fact - but it’s one that would keep even superstar surfers busy. Reliable, flexible and adjustable for all levels, you can’t go wrong. The waves roll every 90 seconds and there’s beginner, intermediate and advanced zones.

05 La Gravière

Closest airport : Biarritz

One of the more recognisable locations on this list, this west coast wave comes in close to shore and offers a great alternative to the often over-busy beaches around Biarritz. Its consistent barrelling break suits various levels and the area has a great night vibe too. It hosts a WSL world tour event in Autumn, which is the only time it gets really busy.

06 Doolin Point, Ireland

The cliffs of Moher provide a breath-taking backdrop as you ride the waves © Bob Jones

Where : County Clare

Closest airport : Galway or Shannon

This is right in the middle of Ireland’s surfing hotspot but is one of the most underrated waves on the coastline. It’s a long reef break that, with consistent north Atlantic swells, creates long, steep walls. Best surfed at low tide, it’s less dramatic than others around but is ripe for big carving. Just watch the sharp reef.

07 Eoropie, Scotland

Facing north west out to the Atlantic, there's many large waves to ride © Flickr

Closest airport : Stornoway (or ferry from Ullapool)

This is one of the most exposed spots on the Island of Lewis – which is saying something. The beautiful sand dune beach gets battered by big swells and high winds, and there’s shifting sandbars, so it’s actually better when the weather is calmer. There are beach breaks and boulder breaks at either end, and with good swell and wind it creates perfect long right tubes.

08 Scheveningen, Netherlands

Where : The Hague

Closest airport : Amsterdam Schipol

It may be chilly, rough and, well, a bit dirty, but the North Sea can occasionally pitch up some reasonable, if mild, waves on this part of the Dutch coastline. Spring and autumn are best when the North Westerly swells hit the beach and start to break. Though thick wetsuits, booties, gloves and hoodies are a must to cope with the super-cold water temperatures.

09 Kolimbithra, Greece

Where : Tinos Island

Closest airport : Mykonos or Athens (then ferry from either)

There’s not much surfing in Greece and finding it is all about being in the right place at the right time. The scene is starting to grow, though, and this windswept beach is one of the best spots. Nestled between two long peninsulas, the sea has good rolling waves when the Greek winds, known as ‘Meltemia’, start blowing in the summer afternoons.

10 Isla de Santa Marina, Spain

Where : Santander

Closest airport : Santander or Bilbao

Although Basque country is the better-known surfing destination in Spain, the rugged and rocky north coast has some great spots too. The right hand reef break on this Island, just off the coast of Playa Somo, is one of the region’s best. There’s not much space, but respect the locals and they might let you join them on the great barrel waves in large swells.

11 Praia da Arda, Portugal

Closest airport : Porto

Forget the Algarve and head north to this spot for consistently powerful barrelling waves with fast, hollow peaks, just watch out for strong currents. It may be one of the busiest spots in the area, but compared to the extremely popular resorts further south it’s relatively empty.

12 The Bubble, Canary Islands

Closest airport : El Matorral

This exposed reef break comes alive outside the summer months. It can produce good tubes with a strong swell and although it’s short, it’s mighty powerful, hollow and fast. It’s well protected by the locals and not one for beginners or even intermediates when it’s running at full throttle – but if you get your chance it’s worth the effort.