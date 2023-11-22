Pulling together some of the most talked-about skate action of the past decade into one index of radness, dive into our online gallery of films and shows from the likes of Etnies, Vans, Element, Volcom, Adidas, Girl and Birdhouse, as well as skate documentaries from Dakar to Montreal, all in glorious high definition.

Full screen, speakers up, naturally.

01 Skate the Museum

23 min Skate the Museum Leticia Bufoni, Margy Didal, Lore Bruggeman and Aldana Bertran let loose in London's Natural History Museum.

Can you turn a national icon into a skatepark? Armed with boards, ramps and Canon cameras, Leticia Bufoni , Margy Didal, Lore Bruggeman and Aldana Bertran let loose in London's Natural History Museum.

02 Leticia Pushes Mzansi

20 min Leticia Pushes Mzansi Leticia Bufoni and Aldana Bertran fire up South Africa's female skate movement.

Yet more from Leticia Bufoni as she and Aldana Bertran explore South Africa's flourishing female skate scene from Johannesburg to Cape Town as they meet legend Mel Williams and a new wave of rippers.

03 Yeah Right

1 h 11 min Yeah Right! Yeah Right! is widely considered one of the most influential skate films of all time.

Yeah Right, the 2003 skateboarding film from Girl Skateboards, is largely considered one of the most influential skate films of all time. The film stars Eric Koston, Paul Rodriguez, Mike Carroll and many more.

04 Bunny Hop

43 min Bunny Hop From the crew that brought you Pretty Sweet, Yeah Right, and Fully Flared, this will have you hyped to skate.

From the crew that brought you Pretty Sweet, Yeah Right and Fully Flared, this will have you hyped to skate. The Chocolate Skateboards team delivers another timeless classic. Featuring big tricks and diverse spots, you'll be hyped to go skating after finishing this one.

05 Steady Pushing with TJ Rogers

58 min Steady Pushing with TJ Rogers TJ Rogers returns home to explore the fringes of Canadian skateboarding on a summer-long road trip.

TJ Rogers returns home to explore the fringes of Canadian skateboarding on a summer-long road trip. From east to west, TJ shows us just how diverse and inclusive Canadian skateboarding truly is.

06 Melodies for the Lemurs

15 min Melodies for the Lemurs A group of skaters travel to beautiful Madagascar in search of new skate territory.

A group of skaters travel to beautiful Madagascar in search of new skate territory. Along the way, they engage with locals: some who do anything to skate, and some who have never seen a board before.

07 The Flat Earth

53 min The Flat Earth Ty Evans’s film delivers the gnarliest skateboarding from top rippers of 2017, including Jamie Foy and more.

Skateboard film-making royalty Ty Evans's 2017 visual cornucopia featuring the skating talents of Jamie Foy, Carlos Iqui, Cody Lockwood, Chase Webb and Michael Pulizzi.

Filmed across the globe and featuring next-level production values, The Flat Earth became famous for Foy’s first-try ender at the famous El Toro handrail, which capped his Thrasher Magazine Skater Of The Year award-winning 2017.

08 The Bones Brigade: An Autobiography

1 h 51 min Bones Brigade Stacy Peralta’s love letter to skateboarding’s golden era features Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero and many more…

Arguably the most important (certainly the most anticipated) documentary in the history of skateboarding, Stacy Peralta's superb homage to skateboarding's first-ever super team is every bit as golden as you could hope.

A love-letter to skateboarding's arrival in the video era, The Bones Brigade is the story of the most famous team in the history of skateboarding, as told by its members Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, Tommy Guerrero, Lance Mountain, Rodney Mullen and Mike McGill.

Sumptuous, glorious and definitive, this is quite simply unmissable if you've ever set foot on a board.

09 Saturdays

Tony Hawk’s Birdhouse Skateboards team dropped their first video for a decade in 2017, in the form of the Jason Hernandez-produced Saturdays.

A brand that first announced its arrival with 1992's classic Feasters and introduced the world to Willy Santos, Jeremy Klein, Heath Kirchart and Steve Berra, Birdhouse videos are famous for their eclecticism. With sections from Jaws , Lizzie Armanto, Ben Raybourn, David Loy, Shawn Hale and a wild Clive Dixon ender, Birdhouse's fifth full-length feature was filmed over the course of three full years and demonstrates why Birdhouse won Thrasher's King of the Road contest no less than three times.

10 Propeller

1 h 3 min Propeller The first team video from the legendary company brings together generations of next-level skateboarding.

Vans have been around since the beginning of skateboarding, but have only ever released one full-length video – Propeller.

Released in 2015, under the masterful guidance of industry luminary Greg Hunt, Propeller is a pared-back skateboarding tour de force that ties a line through the history of skating up to the present day.

Geoff Rowley, Gilbert Crockett, Chima Ferguson, Chris Pfanner, Kyle Walker, Daniel Lutheran, Pedro Barros and Rowan Zorilla all feature heavily, while the four-minute closing part from Anthony Van Engelen really is something that'll long be regarded as a modern classic. A video which could not disappoint and still surprised, Propeller is a courageously under-produced masterpiece of wild skating across generations.

11 Pretty Sweet

1 h 19 min Pretty Sweet Skateboarding's two hottest teams, Girl and Chocolate, combine forces to deliver a blockbuster skate movie.

Considered by some to be the high-water mark of the Crailtap empire's creative output, 2012's Pretty Sweet saw the first equally collaborative production by the sister brands Girl Skateboards and Chocolate Skateboards.

Ty Evans's final production for the camp became a benchmark for excellence in skateboard video production on all fronts and features a lineup of established legends and future stars that scarcely seems believable in this day and age: Sean Malto, Guy Mariano, Marc Johnson, Brian Anderson and Cory Kennedy being but some of those golden rosters. Glossy and stylised, this is the skate video that defined an era.

12 Quit Your Day Job

43 min Quit Your Day Job Watch progressive street skating from top skateboarders around the world, and meet some up and coming skaters.

This full-length independent 2017 video showcases some of the best female skate talent around the globe all in one place.

A skate video unlike anything else you'll see, with so much new energy and higher production standards than many company videos, Quit Your Day Job is full of heart and a testament to the power of dreams in skateboarding.

Featuring Vanessa Torres, Samarria Brevard, Candy Jacobs, Annie Guglia, Mariah Duran, Nika Washington, Savannah Headden and many more, it's nothing short of fantastic.

13 Transworld Skateboarding presents Duets

39 min Duets: A Transworld Skateboarding Production Duets showcases shared sections from pairs of skating friends, including Tiago Lemos and Carlos Ribeiro.

Transworld Skateboarding's contribution to the oeuvre of skate films can't be understated. Duets, their 30th full-length outing, features five shared sections and a mega-montage referencing their iconic back catalogue of game-changing releases from the last 20 years.

And talk about an eclectic line-up for your visual enjoyment: Carlos Ribeiro, Franky Villani, Jake Hayes, Miika Adamov, Miles Silvas, Robbie Russo, Ronnie Sandoval, Tiago Lemos, Vincent Alvarez and Zack Wallin vibe off each other to produce an ode to skateboarding and friendship all shot on 4K Red cameras for unparalleled immersion in the moment.

14 Away Days

1 h 9 min Away Days Showcasing their superstar team, Adidas present a skateboarding saga, which was three years in the making.

After turning heads on both sides of the Atlantic with their European release Diagonal in 2009, Adidas's skateboarding program went from strength to strength. With the previous three years turned over to a series of endless skate trips around the globe, 2016's Away Days became one of the biggest undertakings by any company in recent years.

With an international team that boasts Gonz, Dennis Busenitz, Rodrigo Teixeira, Silas Baxter-Neal, Mark Suciu, Alec Majerus, Lucas Puig and Gustav Tonnesen, this film was always going to bang, but the diversity of spots and the production values take things up a level again.

15 The LA Boys

1 h 12 min The LA Boys Find out how four minutes in the film Ban This changed the lives of four teenage skaters in Los Angeles.

The LA Boys sequence from Powell-Peralta's era-defining 1989 video Ban This became one of the most iconic sections in the history of skateboarding.

Fresh, vital, exuberant, the session-based part from the streets of 1980s Los Angeles, featuring Guy Mariano, Paulo Diaz, Rudy Johnson and Gabriel Rodriguez, ushered in not just a new era of skateboarding, but a stylistic visual gloss that would influence pop culture to the present day.

Renowned contemporary skate film-maker Colin Kennedy took the inspired leap of tracking down the four skaters 30 years later to relive a cultural moment that would affect them all forever.

16 Holy Stokes!

1 h 2 min Holy Stokes! Join the Volcom team for a worldwide skate-fest as they shred their way around every corner of the globe.

Volcom are a giant player in the skate world, with their clothing team being in the rare position of straddling a world of sponsorship talent with little competition. It's also rare indeed in this day and age for a company to undertake the massive task of creating a feature-length skate video starring their entire team.

Volcom's first skate video since 2007, 2016's Holy Stokes! is a rocket ride through their galaxy of skating talent going at it, full-clip: Rune Glifberg, Milton Martinez, Alec Majerus, Eniz Fazliov, Pedro Barros , Louie Lopez, Kyle Walker and more attack every kind of terrain imaginable.

In a landscape where anyone can produce a skate video, big-brand productions serve the purpose of putting down cultural markers that say "this is where the benchmark lies" and with Russell Houghten at the production helm, you're guaranteed no less. Great soundtrack, too.

17 The Flare

1 h 3 min The Flare Take a whimsical look at the life of skateboarding with a group of young men just trying to not fit in.

After making arguably the genre's greatest ever film (2007's Fully Flared), Lakai are unquestionably the aesthetic pioneers of the skate shoe business.

The Flare ushered in Lakai's new class of 2017: Stevie Perez, Vincent Alvarez, Simon Bannerot, Tyler Pacheco, Cody Chapman and Yonnie Cruz all announce their arrivals alongside established names, like Danny Brady, Raven Tershy and Riley Hawk.

Cementing the continuity of the brand's legacy with the presence of utter legends Jesus Fernandez, Mike Carroll and the always-golden Rick Howard, The Flare also represented a changing of the guard on the other side of the lens for Lakai, as Italian Federico Vitetta took over directorial duties from Ty Evans, for whom he understudied on their masterpiece a decade previously.

18 The Green Cape

19 min The Green Cape Jaws and Dakota Servold join a skateboarding trip going from Senegal to the Cape Verde islands.

In 2019, Red Bull Skateboarding linked up with Luke Jackson of South Africa's ever-excellent Session Skate Magazine to explore the burgeoning skate scenes of Senegal and Cape Verde.

Taking pro skaters Barney Page, Aaron 'Jaws’ Homoki, Dakota Servold and Yann Horowitz to inspire and excite the crews of skaters we met along the way, Patrik Wallner's film of the trip once again set new standards for what skateboarding video can be in his stylish and lovingly-produced film of this pioneering project. Unsurprisingly, this was one of the most widely-watched short skate films anywhere last year.

19 Album

1 h 5 min Etnies: Album A passionate tribe of skateboarders search cities on five continents in a quest to find new skate spots.

Etnies have been mainstays of the skateboarding cultural fabric ever since they revolutionised the industry by introducing the first pro skate shoe back in 1987. Their 2018 full-length video, Album, is the most complete skate film they've released to date.

Directed by legendary British skateboarder and visual wizard Mike Manzoori, this beautifully shot opus features the entire, insanely-stacked Etnies team of Chris Joslin, Ryan Sheckler , Willow, Trent McClung, Aidan Campbell, Matt Berger, Barney Page, Ryan Lay, Nick Garcia, Jamie Tancowny, Samarria Brevardand Silvester Eduardo.

The soundtrack is also made up of original compositions by skating musicians, including Leo Romero, Mario Rubalcaba and Atiba Jefferson. Gorgeous.

20 Back to the Bowl

37 min Back to the Bowl Explore the history of one of the world's most iconic skate spots as told by the riders who made it famous.

The story of the iconic and notorious Prado Bowl in the French port city of Marseille, where skateboarding legends have been created and enshrined for the past quarter of a century, this is the full tale, told by the people who made it.

Christian Hosoi takes us through the golden years of skateboarding to explain how the city's skatepark became a fixed star in skateboarding's universe, framing Marseille's significance within the annals of concrete skateboarding culture globally by refracting its light through the prism of bowlriding's long and twisted history.

Exhaustively researched and lavishly produced, Back to the Bowl: A Marseille Skate Legend features interviews with global legends, like John Cardiel, Tony Hawk, Omar Hassan and Tony Alva, who talk about the lines and lore that connect Marseille to the bowlriding culture of California.

21 Made: Chapter 2

41 min MADE Chapter Two The MADE videos have been made possible by the Emerica skate team doing what they love most: skateboarding.

Emerica have long held the mantle of skateboarding's gnarliest shoe company roster and in 2016's Made: Chapter 2, they over-delivered yet again. Stylistically, Jon Miner's final production for the brand is like a concept album washed in their signature green hue and edited to filter out any softness whatsoever.

Naturally, Andrew Reynolds and Jerry Hsu shoulder a lot of the heaviest work, but Jon Dickson's debut for the brand is intense, Bryan Herman's section is faultless, Justin Figueroa’s closer part enshrines him and the linking sections with Leo Romero , Eniz Fazliov, Rob Maatman, Brandon Westgate and the resurgent Kevin Long all add up to a skate video for the ages.

22 Last Resort: Aspotogan

13 min Last Resort: Aspotogan Ryan Decenzo and a group of skateboarders shred the skeletal remains of a multimillion-dollar resort.

A multi-million dollar resort project on the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada was abandoned, half-complete, some 25 years ago. It remained untouched ever since, until, in 2014, Ryan Decenzo , TJ Rogers, Joey Brezinski and a crew of some of the best skaters in North America decided to undertake an ambitious mission to transform it into the ultimate skate retreat.

With no limits and a little help from their friends, the crew worked tirelessly to create a skatepark unlike any other, spanning across three floors and 16,258 square metres of smooth concrete. Last Resort is something close to skateboarding magic, so watch and wonder.

23 Where We Come From

38 min Where We Come From A team of international skateboarders travel the world, exploring, learning and tearing it up.

Where We Come From is the heavyweight independent European skate video by German maestro Lucas Fiederling, which was one of the most talked-about releases of 2016, featuring, as it did, on The Berrics, Free Magazine and Red Bull Skateboarding.

Four years in the making, including filming trips to South Africa and Israel, WWCF (as it's often known) features Chris Pfanner, Axel Cruysberghs, Marty Murawski, Eniz Fazliov, Samu Karvonen, Willow and Niklas Speer Von Cappeln. Despite being independently financed and produced, WWCF easily stands alongside the best brand videos to come out of Europe in recent years.

24 Hulhumalé: The Build

21 min Hulhumalé Skatepark This skatepark in the Maldives was built in 2018 – here's the story of how a dream became a reality.

This is the inspirational story of a DIY skatepark on a reclaimed island in the Indian Ocean, built entirely in 30 days by volunteers from around the globe. Come and meet Make Life Skate Life, the charity that builds skateparks where they're most needed. In one month, 51 of their volunteers poured, shaped and moulded 225,000kg of cement into a free skatepark for the kids of The Maldives.

Skaters, builders, engineers, architects, designers and entrepreneurs worked day and night to make this skatepark dream a reality and in one month a miracle was achieved. Guaranteed to make you feel good.

25 Dire Skate

22 min Dire Skate The story of Montreal's skate scene is one of local pride, punk rock activism and a DIY-or-die mentality.

With Montreal having a cultural moment in skateboarding currently, Exposé Skateboard Magazine founder Dan Mathieu's 22-minute documentary on the trials and tribulations of the skateboarding community there in fighting to preserve and develop a culture couldn't be more relevant.

Shot using high-quality DSLRs and drones to offer a fresh perspective on the place the subculture holds within the city, local legends Barry Walsh, Mark Tison and Raj Mehra chirp in to discuss saving the Big-O from destruction, legalising skating in Montreal's Peace Park and breaking ground for Project 45 DIY Skatepark.

26 The Original Skateboarder

37 min The Original Skateboarder Photographers and skaters who lived through the birth of skateboarding share the stories from the 1970s boom.

Skateboarder Magazine was the Bible of skateboarding during the culture's first really golden era in the mid-to-late 1970s.

Started as a sister title to the world- famous Surfer magazine, Skateboarder bore sole witness to the birth of the 'now' in skateboarding and by 1978 was selling a staggering 300,000 copies per issue. Skateboarder established the first truly legendary skate photographers: Warren Bolster, Craig Stecyk and Glen E. Friedman all cut their teeth there and the magazine's undoubtedly surf-inflected style lent a romance and danger to this nascent lifestyle that still reverberates today.

Re-live skateboarding’s first explosion in full, courtesy of this superb Six Stair Productions documentary!

