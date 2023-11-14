01 Land of Giants

1 h 13 min The Land of Giants Featuring the world's best skiers, The Land of Giants captures the power and sheer beauty of the mountains.

The Land of Giants shows skiing in unbelievable conditions, riding to the edge, and beyond. Watch Logan Pehota , John Collinson , Arianna Tricomi and more take on the most intense mountains on Earth, from The Sierra Nevada in California, USA, to the Lyngen Alps of Norway. It's a film that will leave you amazed, inspired and humbled.

02 Plug and Play

19 min Plug & Play Follow the Deviate freeski crew from the backcountry of British Columbia to the frozen streets of Minnesota.

Plug & Play, from Deviate Films, follows the Deviate crew as they travel from the backcountry of British Columbia to the frozen streets of Minnesota. Such a crew requires a multidisciplinary team of freeskiers, so along for the ride are Deviate regulars Torin Yater-Wallace , Birk Irving , Cody Laplante, Kim Boberg and Benny Smith. Given the varied terrain expect big lines, deep powder, large jumps and a wide selection of urban features.

03 Faction – Roots

47 min Roots Faction’s third feature film explores the foundations of freeskiing as seen by the current generation.

Faction’s third feature film explores the foundations of freeskiing as seen by the current generation – from caves in the Dolomites to the nightscapes of Ruka and the mythic peaks surrounding Verbier.

04 Snowmads: A Foreign Native

1 h 4 min Snowmads: A Foreign Native Freerider Fabian Lentsch immerses himself in local culture on a road trip in Iran with his Snowmads truck.

Freerider Fabian Lentsch immerses himself in local culture on a year-long road trip in Iran with his Snowmads truck. For once he wants to drop the tourist role when visiting a foreign country.

05 Tess Ledeux – My Premiere

21 min My Premiere See how Tess Ledeux trained for her double cork 1620 – a trick never before performed by a female skier.

From her start at Banger Park in Austria to her first medal, follow Tess Ledeux 's journey to X Games. See how she trained for her double cork 1620 – a trick never before performed by a female skier.

06 Highway Seventy-Three

24 min Highway Seventy-Three Follow five pro skiers as they go in search of untouched lines via New Zealand's Great Alpine Highway.

The Great Alpine Highway is a stretch of road providing access to some of New Zealand's biggest terrain. Follow five pro skiers as they pile into a converted bus, in search of untouched lines to ski.

07 Teton Gravity Research – Stoke the Fire

1 h 13 min Stoke the Fire At the end of the day, it's all about fun and being stoked in this ski movie, filmed in several locations.

At the end of the day, it's all about fun and being stoked. Filmed in a multitude of settings, this ski film follows the adventures of various skiers around numerous locations. Along the journey, we’re reminded what makes skiing – and the mountains in general – so special.

08 Matchstick Productions – The Stomping Grounds

1 h 18 min The Stomping Grounds This action-packed feature explores the backyards and zones that pro skiers frequent to seek new experiences.

This action-packed feature explores the backyards and zones that pro skiers frequent every day to enjoy new experiences – and sometimes that requires a little extra effort and ingenuity on their part.

09 Shannon Corsi Media – Nexus

43 min Nexus Follow five distinct groups of female skiers and learn how the mountains offer refuge and shape friendships.

This film showcases five distinct pairs of women skiers, all of which have their own connections to the mountains and ultimately different motivations for why they ski. The women featured, who are span different age groups, have stories that are diverse but all find refuge in the mountains for one reason or another.

10 Tatum Monod – Passage

18 min Passage For Tatum Monod, skiing is more than a sport. Explore how her family lines in freeskiing have shaped her.

Shot throughout the Coast Mountain range and the Canadian Rockies, Passage traces the highs and lows of Tatum Monod'sod ’s career and her deeply-rooted family lineage in the sport. Get to kMonod'sod's talent on and off the slopes.

11 Teton Gravity Research – Make Believe

1 h 13 min Make Believe Celebrate the athletes who've chosen to live their lives in a particular way and believe in their dreams.

TGR look back on 25 years in the game by celebrating the athletes who blend imagination and commitment, who've chosen to live their lives in a particular way, from inception to reality – the ones who choose to make and believe in their dreams.

12 Andrzej Bargiel – K2: The Impossible Descent

1 h 6 min K2: The Impossible Descent Follow Andrzej Bargiel’s epic expedition from Poland to Pakistan, as he descends K2 on skis.

On July 22, 2018, a Polish ski mountaineer clicked into his bindings at an altitude of 8,611m to make history. Follow Andrzej Bargiel ’s expedition from Poland to Pakistan as he descends K2 on skis.

13 Matchstick Productions – All In

59 min All In Follow a talented group of hard-charging women who want to disrupt the male-dominated ski film formula.

Ready to watch the world’s best freeskiers destroying big backcountry lines, urban rails and everything that lies in between? And by the world’s best, we mean guys AND girls. All In skips the usual all-boys formula to show today’s ladies go for it just as much as the guys. In a nod to environmentalism, the movie keeps it local, sticking with prime US backcountry terrain rather than jetting off to far-flung destinations. This film is simply about die-hard skiers living and breathing skiing.

14 Legs of Steel – Passenger

1 h 3 min Passenger What matters more than skiing? For some, nothing. For diehard skiers, chasing powder is their life's pursuit.

For some, winter is the only time of year that truly matters and skiing fresh snow is a life’s pursuit. From Japan to Europe to North America, this romantic look at the endless quest for powder highlights some of the best skiing on the planet.

15 Matchstick Productions – Days of My Youth

1 h 2 min Days of My Youth Matchstick Productions' two-year project follows top skiers around the world chasing what they love: snow.

The feeling of eternal youth that skiers get from doing what they love is the central theme of this two-year project from Matchstick Productions. Starring some of the most progressive skiers, this film shows the trials and triumphs of being the best.

16 Jérémie Heitz – La Liste

47 min La Liste Over the course two seasons, young phenom Jérémie Heitz tries to ski 15 of the steepest peaks in the Alps.

Jérémie Heitz challenges himself to ski 15 of the Alps’ steepest 4,000m peaks in just two ski seasons. To do so requires enormous physical endurance and superior mental fortitude. This is a new frontier in freeriding.

17 Karakoram Ski Expedition – Doo Sar

47 min Doo Sar: A Karakoram Ski Expedition film Andrzej Bargiel and Jędrek Baranowski roam through Karakoram to create history on their own terms.

Join Andrzej Bargiel and Jędrek Baranowski as they roam through the Karakoram mountains to create history. This movie is a journey full of passion and love as two friends share 6,000m of descent.

18 Planet Watch – Streif

1 h 55 min Streif Four world-class skiers prepare to take on the ultimate challenge in downhill ski racing: the Streif.

Follow elite skiers Erik Guay , Aksel Lund Svindal , Max Franz and Hannes Reichelt through 12 emotionally-charged months as they train for the world’s most dangerous downhill ski race, the Streif at Kitzbühel, Austria.

19 Mount St. Elias – A ski descent of 'The Man Eater'

1 h 40 min Mount St. Elias Three top mountaineers take on a 5,500m (18,000ft) ski descent down one of the steepest peaks in the world.

Nicknamed 'The Man Eater', North America's Mount Saint Elias discourages climbers with its daunting summit and bad weather, but three of the world's best ski mountaineers dare to ski one of the great natural challenges in their sport.

20 Matchstick Productions – Superheroes of Stoke

52 min Superheroes of Stoke Matchstick Productions' ski movies started a style revolution and changed the way people view the sport today.

Enjoy a look back at 20 years of Matchstick Productions. Their ski movies started a style revolution for freeskiers and changed the way people view the sport today, inspiring a new generation of boundary-pushing skiers.

21 Generations of Skiing – The spirit of continuous rebellion

30 min Generations of Freeskiing Take a thrilling ride through the story of freestyle skiing, its origins and how it continues to develop.

Dive deep into the story of freestyle skiing, its origins, and how it continues to develop. In the fluid style of a top-to-bottom run that reaches across eras, take a thrilling ride through history.

22 Shades of Winter – PURE

49 min Shades of Winter: PURE The world's top female freeskiers ride awe-inspiring terrain with an unquenchable thirst for adventure.

The world's best female freeskiers travel from Alaska to the Alps to fuel their passion for progressing freestyle skiing. Discover what's possible when an impeccable thirst for adventure and exploration is turned loose on the mountains.

23 Snowmads – A Journey Towards Eastern Suns

52 min Snowmads Fabian Lentsch brings a rotating group of famous skiers on a trip through the mountains of the Middle East.

Pro skier Fabian Lentsch is a wanderer through and through. In a customised fire truck, he sets off on an expedition to explore the peaks of the Middle East. With a rotating group of wildly different skiers, they wind up on the tour of a lifetime.

24 Faction Skis – The Collective

48 min The Collective Adventuring to undiscovered peaks and plotting midnight-raids on inner-city handrails. Skiing is Collective.

Fully approved by the core of the core, Faction’s second full feature The Collective drew huge crowds at its world premiere in Paris and had the whole cinema screaming. A contender for must-watch ski flick of the year, it offers something for everyone: radical Canadian backcountry, mystical Japan powder, gnarly Scandinavian rails and an incredible all-female park segment that showcases just how fast women’s freestyle is progressing right now. But top billing has to go to Alex Hall, who blows your mind during the opening Norway super-booter sequence and keeps on blowing it through four of the film's seven sections. Unmissable.

25 Same Difference – The disciplines of modern skiing

Learn all about the three disciplines of modern skiing by following the world’s best freeride skiers deep into the wilderness. They all have one thing in common: a passion for skiing. Listen to the soundtrack here .

26 Bobby Brown – Dynamic Medium

25 min Dynamic Medium Watch American freeskier Bobby Brown chase the dynamic medium that is snow around the globe.

Join the journey with American freeskier Bobby Brown as he chases the dynamic medium that is snow around the globe with his friends in search of the ultimate line.

27 Anna Segal and Nat Segal – Finding the Line

53 min Finding the Line Anna Segal and Nat Segal use their skiing to understand fear and how it manifests in their lives.

Olympian and X Games slopestyle champion Anna Segal and her big-mountain-skiing, Freeride-World-Tour-competing sister, Nat, use their skiing to understand fear and how it manifests in their lives.

28 Teton Gravity Research – Winterland

1 h 15 min Winterland Follow an adventurous crew as they leave their mark on fabled locations and chase the ghosts of the greats.

This film is all about celebrating the roots of skiing and snowboarding. Follow an adventurous crew as they leave their mark on fabled locations and chase the ghosts of the greats.

29 Matchstick Productions – Huck Yeah!

1 h 5 min Huck Yeah! Join a crew of the world's top skiers as they charge hard in some of the most spectacular locations.

Prepare to be in awe as Hoji, Sam Kuch, Bobby Brown and a breakout girl posse called The Blondes have the time of their lives shredding and stomping.

30 Legs of Steel – Action Men

14 min Action Men Paddy Graham, Markus Eder and the gang rejoin forces to look back at the highs and lows of an epic ski trip.

In this Legs of Steel film, Paddy Graham , Markus Eder and the gang rejoin forces to look back at the highs and lows of an epic ski trip. Only, a few months have passed by, so they may look a bit different.

