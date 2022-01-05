Here are 15 must-see snowboard videos and series on Red Bull TV

When it comes to snowboarding, there's a sliding scale of 'living the dream'. It starts with being a pro, and ends with being far away from the snow, with no way of getting to it. But wherever you find yourself on that slippery slope, whenever you can’t be living the dream, there’s always the next best thing – watching others living it for you.

From young and hungry pros to top industry professionals and legends, here’s our pick of video projects that will inspire you to live your dream.

1. Chasing Winter

Chasing Winter follows Mark McMorris and an international collective of Slopestyle and Big Air specialists as they navigate the highs and lows of 2020/21, and prepare for the high-stakes 2022 season.

2. Driven

Driven follows the heavy-hitting crew of freeride legends as they tackle some of the world’s dreamiest backcountry terrain. From the magical mountain forests of Hokkaido, to the giant pillow fields of British Columbia, Jackson and co showcase the everlasting joys and timeless beauty of snowboarding in this full-length cinematic masterpiece.

3. This is Marcus

A true snowboarding prodigy, Kleveland’s incredible rise to stardom has been on the cards since his first mind-blowing edit dropped on Youtube back in 2007, and he’s been dropping NBD’s ever since. It’s been a crazy ride for the young Norwegian, and This is Marcus brings some fresh and fascinating insights into his story.

Watch episode 1 of "This is Marcus" in the player above and check out the rest on Red Bull TV here .

4. Brothers McMorris

Mark McMorris is one of the most progressive riders in the world, and his older brother Craig is one of the most entertaining – if you’ve seen McMorris & McMorris, you’ll already know they’re the perfect sibling double act. From jibbing in Finland with Eero Ettala, heavy Alaskan freeride lines with Travis Rice, and a mega park finale in Colorado, this three-part mini series is a must-see that covers all the bases.

Watch all 3 episodes of Brothers McMorris on Red Bull TV here .

5. The King Snow Movie

From King Snow Magazine comes a film that's all about groundbreaking Canadian snowboarding and stunning visuals. Watch the best snowboarders in the country, including Craig McMorris, push their craft's physical and creative limits while taking full advantage of the Great White North’s iconic riding landscape.

6. Shred Hacks

Whether you’re a freerider looking to take your backcountry and big mountain skills to the next level, or a freestyler stepping up to legit urban terrain, Shred Hacks has the tricks, tips and insider info to get you there. With teachers like Xavier de le Rue, Jesse Augustinus, Paddy Graham and Oscar Wester showing you the ropes, Shred Hacks is more than a how-to series – it’s a masterclass.

Watch episode 1 of "Shred Hacks" in the player above and check out the rest on Red Bull TV here .

7. The Spark Within

The Spark Within captures an intimate portrait of Anna Gasser’s swift rise from snowboard latecomer to international superstar. Shot over the past decade, the film uses behind-the-scenes footage and in-depth interviews to showcase her perseverance and drive to boost women’s snowboarding into a new realm.

8. Flying – the magic of it

It might only be for a few seconds, but when a snowboarder sends a jump they get to experience something us mere mortals can only try to imagine – flying. Snowboarding stars Queralt Castellet, Marcus Kleveland, Clemens Millauer and Katie Ormerod reveal how they pull off a perfect jump and the adrenaline and sense of freedom it gives them.

9. Brock & Judd: Totally Normal

The Judd Henkes and Brock Crouch vlog isn’t on this list because of the sick cinematography and high production values (that's not really their thing), but because they're young, insanely talented on snow/skate/surfboards, and they always put fun first. Isn’t that pretty much the definition of living the dream?

Watch episode 1 of "Brock & Judd: Totally Normal" in the player above and check out the rest on Red Bull TV here .

10. Pillow Talk in British Columbia

Four of the world's best freeriders, a high-elevation boulder field and high-grade powder in the heart of BC combine for a thrilling back country short. Enjoy stunning POV and wide-angle shots as Travis Rice, Austen Sweetin, Blair Habenicht and Robin Van Gyn drop the line of a lifetime.

11. Eero x Kalle

In this fun 'when two sports collide' short, Finnish rally driver Kalle Rovanperä gets together with the country's most well-known snowboarder, Eero Ettala. Their goal? To see if Rovanperä can give Ettala a tow in his his WRC2 car. It may sound simple enough, but it takes a lot of skill and no little effort to pull off.

12. All Day SJ

There’s no one else in snowboarding quite like Scotty James and there’s nothing else quite like his web series, either. The world’s best halfpipe rider takes the classic behind-the-scenes documentary format, then adds a dash of The Office and a sprinkle of Flight of the Conchords to serve up comedy gold.

Watch episode 1 of "All Day SJ" in the player above and check out the rest on Red Bull TV here .

13. MiniShredits

When it comes to the fundamentals of shredding, the clue’s in the name – FUN. That’s the philosophy behind MiniShredits, where host Henry Jackson comes up with the most fun, dumbest challenges and gets the world’s best snowboarders and skiers to battle it out for bragging rights in the world’s smallest contest.

Get a feel for the series in the player above with the "Best Shred Moments" from Season 2, then check out all episodes on Red Bull TV here .

14. Inside the Fourth Phase

As the final part of Travis Rice’s trilogy, The Fourth Phase was one of the biggest and most hotly-anticipated shred flicks of the last decade, and in this series Travis and crew break down everything: from the inspiration to the execution, and everything in between. Fascinating insights into the biggest snowboard film project ever? Check. Insane bonus GoPro footage? Double check!

Watch episode 1 of "Inside the Fourth Phase" in the player above and check out the rest on Red Bull TV here .

15. One World

This latest offering from Burton Snowboards sees Mark McMorris, Ben Ferguson, Maria Thomsen, Anna Gasser, Danny Davis and many more riding parks, streets and mountains around the world.