Five unforgettable moments from Lenzerheide DH and XCO World Cups

Lenzerheide has been a firm fixture of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill and Cross-Country World Cup circuits since it made its debut back in 2015. Located in the shadows of the Lenzerhorn in the Swiss canton of Graubünden, the bike park caters to both disciplines and makes for an epic weekend of off-road action for Swiss mountain biking fans.

The short, primarily man-made downhill track perhaps doesn’t have the raw technicality of, say, Val di Sole , but its high speeds, massive jumps and knife’s-edge racing more than makes up for it. From the start, riders are bounced straight into massive berms before firing through the course’s notorious rock garden – get off-line here and your race is over in the first 20 seconds. A succession of banked turns, hard-packed rollers and enormous gaps throw riders into the finish arena of what is probably the most spectator-friendly run on the World Cup circuit.

Preview the Lenzerheide DH course with Gee Atherton's POV

Criss-crossing the lower reaches of the mountain, Lenzerheide’s cross-country course is a much more natural affair. Singletrack in the lakeside woods is riddled with tree roots, making for punchy, technical climbs and risky overtaking. Several prominent features out in the open pit riders against downhill-sized drops and throw them into flat-out turns. The crowds here absolutely love cross-country racing and the course never disappoints.

Lenzerheide XCO course talk

Lenzerheide has hosted some of the most exciting World Cup events in recent times. Here are five unforgettable moments from downhill and cross-country races at the venue.

1. Annie Last goes first, 2017

XCO Recap: Lenzerheide

It had been a very long time coming, but in 2017 Annie Last upped her game and sprinted to World Cup glory – the first win for a female Brit in two decades. Rain in the build-up to racing had made the course slippery and treacherous in places, especially in the many sections of exposed, off-camber tree roots.

Last played an excellent tactical game (watch from 1:32 in the video above), dismounting in several spots to quickly and safely pass through the worst of it. And it paid off – she worked her way through the rankings from 10th to battle with the leading group and eventually left them behind as she looked ahead to her first win – becoming only the second-ever British female, after Caroline Alexander’s 1997 win in St Wendel, Germany, to win a cross-country World Cup.

2. Greg Minnaar proves he’s the G.O.A.T, 2017

Greg Minnaar winning run Lenzerheide 2017

Greg Minnaar was already a veteran of the downhill circuit in the 2017 season, but more than 15 years after winning the World Cup series for the first time, he was back in the fight and sporting the leader’s jersey as he dropped in for his Lenzerheide finals run.

Minnaar poured all those years of experience into a trademark flawless run. He attacked top to bottom, took some risky but calculated lines and powered to the finish. Nobody could match Minnaar’s speed – Aaron Gwin was rapid but exploded his rear tyre – and the South African took his second Lenzerheide win, setting the record for most World Cup wins (21) and oldest male downhill World Cup win.

3. Myriam Nicole makes it look easy, 2017

Myriam Nicole's winning run at Lenzerheide 2017

In the same year as Minnaar's victory, Myriam Nicole took on a strong field of women at Lenzerheide and came out on top. You rarely get a year when most of the top women are healthy, racing and in-form, but 2017 was that year. There were four different women winners over the seven World Cup rounds in 2017 in Nicole, Tahnee Seagrave, Rachel Atherton and Tracey Hannah, proving that Nicole had to be at the top of her game to win in Lenzerheide.

Nicole came into Lenzerheide full of confidence after winning in Vallnord in Andorra the week before. Inspired by that win, Nicole delivered a confident and blazing-hot run to move Emilie Siegenthaler off the top step of the podium. There was just one rider to go in Atherton, but though the Brit was faster at the top of the course, she couldn't match Nicole's speed towards the bottom, with the Frenchwoman beating Atherton by half a second. Nicole would go onto win the women's overall World Cup at the end of that season.

4. Amaury Pierron’s power run, 2019

Men's DH winning run – Lenzerheide

When Amaury Pierron is on a run, there is really nothing quite like it. That is to say; the Frenchman lets it all hang out – a lot further than his rivals. Lenzerheide 2019 was one of those occasions, with Pierron ripping apart the turns and pushing the limits in every section of the track. He bounced off course marker poles, flew over roots and rocks and drifted perfectly around flat turns to romp home with a final time nobody would be able to match.

5. Jenny Rissveds back on top, 2019

Cross-country highlights – Lenzerheide

Near-perfect course conditions in 2019 led to a fast and furious battle in the cross-country races. While Mathieu van der Poel took an incredible third win of the season in the men’s race, Jenny Rissveds’ victory in the women’s was even more impressive.

In the years since her last World Cup win, which was also in Lenzerheide in 2016 (the year she also became a champion at the Games), Rissveds had all but dropped out of the sport to improve her mental health. The Swede had been through dark times but pulled together all her strength to seal the win in Lenzerheide 2019 and mark an inspiring return to top-tier World Cup competition.

Watch Finn Iles compete September 4th in Lenzerheide, Switzerland in the Mercedes-Benz UCI world cup stop.