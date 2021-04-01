Red Bull Campus Clutch: Meet Canada’s qualifier winners

Registration for Red Bull Campus Clutch , an international VALORANT tournament aimed at University and College students, is LIVE! With 3 qualifiers, Canadian students can team up to fight it out for prize money, a chance to move on to the National Finals and, if they’re good enough, the World Finals.

Join the Red Bull Canada Gaming Discord to stay connected and check out the link below for more information on qualifier #2:

Red Bull Campus Clutch is a VALORANT tournament, spanning 50 countries with over 300 events, exclusive to post-secondary students. Played as a 5v5, students must sign up as a team to take part, either by building a team within their university or college or by combining players from multiple post-secondary institutions.

The first of three Canadian Qualifiers kicked off on March 27 with a $2000 prize pool distributed across the top three teams, and a spot in the National Finals given to the top four teams. Team BTR secured first place with a $1,000 cash prize along with their National Finals berth. BTR is a team of friends from four different post-secondary schools that met online last year, when VALORANT’s popularity exploded, and decided to combine all their talents to take on Red Bull Campus Clutch.

Related How to be a good teammate in Valorant Read Story

Team BTR:

Damian “Damo” Reiter , 22, is from the University of Waterloo, studies Computer Science/Software Engineering, and uses Omen as his main.

James “ToastyUnicorns” Kim , 18, is from Fanshawe College and studies Aviation. His mains are Sova/Breach. Team’s IGL.

Antony “jay” Xia , 22, goes to Ryerson University where he studies Business Technology Management. He mains Phoenix/Raze.

William “Rejante” Rejante , 19, attends Seneca College and studies Recreational Therapy. Mains Cypher/Killjoy/Breach.

Robert “truo” Pham , 20, also represents Seneca College where he studies Event & Media Production. His main is Jett.

Team Captain jay was on Twitter when he initially saw posts for Red Bull Campus Clutch and decided to recruit a super team to take on this competition and represent Canada’s collegiate community.

“I just grabbed guys that I thought were the best at their roles,” said jay. “Most of these players don't actually play collegiate in Canada, they play for Tier 2 teams, so like, pretty decent teams in terms of North America.”

Related 7 tips for improving your aim in Valorant Read Story

“We came in and we just wanted to play clean Valorant. You know, no over peeking, no getting greedy, no playing for kills, just win the rounds, one by one, that was basically our game plan.” jay

BTR expected to go undefeated in the Qualifiers because their team was so stacked but were surprised by Team Banana, who beat them in the Swiss bracket, dropping their record to 4-1. “Maybe the map pick wasn't good, there could be a million reasons for what happened, “ said jay. “This one guy named Link had a really standout performance; he dropped like 30 kills on us.”

BTR played Team Banana again in the semis in a best of one. Not wanting to lose to them again BTR banned Icebox, which was the map they faced off on last time. They picked Ascent instead and were able to win 13-6. Next, jay and the gang played theCarleton Ravens team in the finals, in a best of three: winning 13-1, losing 8-13 and winning again 13-4 to secure their victory as the number one team.

“If we’re ever not sure on what to do, or don't have a good read on the situation, we just say, ‘truo, go kill’, and he just kills everyone. Honestly, we're not a very tactical team. We just kind of run it down, aim at them, and click their head,” says jay.

“Most of the time, our best head clicker is truo, so he just clicks on their heads, he headshots them and he opens up the site. Sometimes that's just enough. Because we have the best head clicker in Canadian collegiate, it just makes the game so much easier for us. Obviously, everyone else on our team is also very good but definitely, a standout player for us is truo.” - jay

BTR plans to enter the next Qualifier for fun and to try and win more money, but they won’t be playing as seriously. They want to save their best moves for the National Finals since they have their sights set on going to the World Final. “Is it worth winning, you know, $1,000 two more times if we reveal everything, and we can't go to global finals because everyone has studied us and figured everything out?”

Check back here for more updates as the Qualifiers continue. This article will continue to be updated.

Qualifier 2: April 10, 2021 @9AM PST/12:00PM EST